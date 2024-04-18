Plant Phenotyping Global Business Report 2024-2028, Featuring Keygene, Delta-T Devices and Qubit Systems

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant Phenotyping - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Plant Phenotyping estimated at US$174 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$363.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Plant Phenotyping Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.6% CAGR and reach US$227.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Plant Phenotyping Software segment is estimated at 10.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $43.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The Plant Phenotyping market in the U.S. is estimated at US$43.9 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$34.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 9.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 95 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $156.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $363.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Plant Phenotyping - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Plant Phenotyping: Market Overview and Outlook

Equipment Dominates the Market

Europe Leads the Plant Phenotyping Market

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ensuring Food Security for Expanding World Population Raises Significance of Plant Phenotyping

Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000-2050

Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027

Increasing Adoption Sustainable Agriculture Practices Drive Interest on Plant Phenotying Techniques

Drastic Implications of Climate Change Impel Plant Phenotyping R&D

Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000 and 2023

Plant Phenotyping Holds Potential to Address Water Stress

Global Water Utilization: Percentage Share Breakdown for Agricultural Practices, Industrial Processes, and Domestic Usag

Shrinking Arable Land & Declining Agricultural Yields Drive the Importance of Plant Phenotyping

Loss of Arable Land & Decline in Yields Doubles Up the Pressure to Strengthen Plant Defenses Against Diseases: Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person & as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2023

Plant Phenotyping to Aid Precision Agriculture

Rising Threat of Plant Diseases and Concerns over Associated Yield Losses Enhances Interest in Plant Phenotyping

Comparison of Yields With and Without Crop Protection

High-Throughput Plant Phenotyping Techniques to Improve Farming and Plant Breeding

Satellite Imaging, Drones and Proximal Phenotyping

Prominent Role of Technological Advances in Progress of Plant Phenotyping

Automated Phenotyping Offers New Avenues for Plant Selection and Higher Yields

AI and Machine Learning to Play a Transformative Role in Plant Phenotyping

Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture by Application Type: 2023

Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture by Technology: 2023

Drones Technology Scales New Heights to Provide Deeper Insights into Plant Phenotyping

