Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) Announces Strategic Partnership with BOXABL to Develop BOXABL Villages

SALT LAKE CITY, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. (OTC: DLMI) (the "Company" or "DLMI"), a forward-thinking multi-strategy operating company specializing in digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens, proudly announces the beginning of its long-term real estate vision and working relationship with revolutionary modular home building company Boxabl, Inc. ("BOXABL").



BOXABL was started in 2017 by father-son duo Paolo and Galiano Tiramani. Paolo Tiramani is an industrial designer and mechanical engineer who has over 150 patent filings, and Galiano Tiramani is a serial technology entrepreneur. BOXABL started with $2 million by the co-founders. They began R+D, testing, and scouring the planet for alternate building materials and methods that would enable automotive-style mass production of houses. In 2021, BOXABL received a federal contract for more than $9 million to build and deliver 156 Casitas for a military base, and also announced its 170,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Las Vegas, NV. The factories enable BOXABL to begin low-volume production and prove the concept, making the case for the world's most advanced assembly line mass production of housing. In 2022, BOXABL entered into an investment and partnership agreement with a well-known home builder. BOXABL is presently in the planning stages of its 4th factory, the Billion Dollar Boxzilla Factory. BOXABL has a growing list of over 170,000 people interested in their casitas.

The announcement and partnership with DLMI further expands the use case of BOXABL where together they can identify, design, and develop beautiful communities, known as BOXABL Villages. The expectation is to provide a more efficient process and shorter timelines from groundbreaking to residents’ possession of their new homes. DLMI’s leadership and position on the future of finance through security tokens combined with all traditional means, will create additional unique opportunities for these villages to thrive and scale.

“Knowing and working with Brian since 2018 has been a real pleasure. Through this time, we set a great foundation on how to create opportunities, bring value, and deliver. If it was not for the history we created together, we would not have been able to announce today that BOXABL has chosen Diamond Lake Minerals (DLMI) to be its BOXABL Villages development partner. The experience, team, reach, credibility, and access DLMI has built over the last year has been truly incredible to watch. We know they will be amazing partners for our brand, and we also believe that tokenization is the future, and that DLMI is strongly positioned to be tremendous leaders in this space,” said Galiano Tiramani Co-Founder of BOXABL.

Brian J. Esposito, CEO of Diamond Lakes Minerals, Inc., expressed his excitement about this significant milestone for the company saying “What an absolute pleasure and honor it is to get to this point with Galiano, his team, and BOXABL, a company and vision I have admired for a very long time. I am also very excited to share this monumental day with our loyal and growing DLMI shareholders. DLMI and BOXABL working together to develop not only the BOXABL Village Concept, but also utilizing the large reach and influence we have created here at DLMI to provide solutions to affordable housing. The crisis that the housing market industry is experiencing is in desperate need of a realistic, attainable fix. I truly believe that BOXABL is the first modular home company to crack the code on this, and together we intend on making quite the impact."

