Malbek Launches ‘Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) For Dummies’ Book

Princeton, NJ, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malbek, a leading provider of contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions, is thrilled to announce the publication of the much-anticipated book, ‘Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) For Dummies.’

Co-authored by Matt Patel, COO and Cofounder at Malbek, and Colin Levy, Head of Legal and Evangelist at Malbek ‘Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) For Dummies’ is a comprehensive guide designed to demystify the complexities of contract lifecycle management and provide practical insights for professionals at all levels. From understanding the fundamentals of CLM solutions to mastering contract strategies and leveraging advanced generative AI technology for increased efficiencies, this book equips readers with the knowledge needed to excel in powering contracts across the enterprise whether they be in Legal, Procurement, Finance, or Sales.

"I wish I had this book when I started my CLM journey almost 20 years ago. Contract Lifecycle Management plays a pivotal role in the success of businesses across industries, yet it remains a daunting task for many professionals. With ‘Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) For Dummies,’ we aim to simplify this process and empower individuals with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of contract lifecycle management," said Matt Patel, COO at Malbek and co-author of the book.

“Understanding the intricacies of contract lifecycle management is essential in today’s tech-augmented, data-reliant world. The role of contract management in ensuring business success cannot be overstated, yet for many, navigating this field remains a significant challenge. ‘Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) for Dummies’ seeks to bridge this gap, offering accessible and actionable insights for those seeking to understand the basics of this dynamic and essential space," said Colin Levy, head of Legal and Evangelist at Malbek coauthor of the book.”

"We are excited for 'Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) For Dummies.' This book fills a significant gap in the market by providing accessible and actionable fundamentals into contract lifecycle management," said Molly Daugherty, Custom Dummies Senior Sales Manager at Wiley.

‘Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) For Dummies’ is now available online in digital copy and hard copy upon request. For more information about the book and to order your copy, visit go.malbek.io/dummies. The authors will also be attending the CLOC Global Institute May 6-9 in Las Vegas, Nevada. During the event, they will be hosting a Book Signing Extravaganza in booth 403 for attendees to receive a signed copy.

About Malbek:

Malbek is at the forefront of the digital contracting revolution. With continuous innovation, a well-integrated solution, and the latest in AI technology across the platform, they continue to increase efficiency and help drive meaningful impact to organizations across the globe. With their customer-centric approach, it’s no wonder they have a 120% customer retention rate and 96% customer satisfaction rating. Malbek continues to make waves and disrupt traditional CLM technologies with its ease of use, robust workflows, and highly configurable platform. To learn more, visit www.malbek.io.

For media inquiries, please contact press@malbek.io.