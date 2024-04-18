Asia-Pacific Foodservice Report 2024: Market Size and Trends by Profit and Cost Sector Channels, Players and Forecasts 2017-2027

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific - The Future of Foodservice to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Total revenue in the Asia-Pacific profit sector reached $1.5 trillion in 2022, showing gradual decline with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2% from 2017-22.. The economic slowdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic brought the sector's value down significantly in this period.

During 2017-22, the travel channel registered a steep decline in value sales, falling at a negative CAGR of 11.8%, due to limited consumer footfall amid COVID-19 restrictions and challenging economic conditions. QSR led the profit sector in terms of number of transactions in 2022. Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions across the region, the channel's number of transactions declined only slightly over 2017-22.

The QSR channel was relatively more resilient during 2017-22 than all other profit sector channels. While other channels declined in value terms, QSR achieved a value CAGR of 0.4% in this period. In 2022, takeouts made up 61.2% of the QSR channel's value. Their share more than doubled during 2017-22, rising from 29.1% in 2017 to 61.2% in 2022. Takeouts generated a CAGR of 16.5% in this period.

Full-service restaurant (FSR) was the largest channel in Asia-Pacific in 2022. In the region, the channel accounted for 52.3% of the profit sector's value in 2022. China was the largest market in the region, with a channel value share of 70.7%.

The coffee & tea shop's channel's value declined at a negative CAGR of 1% during 2017-22. China was the largest market in 2022, with a value share of 32.1%. The number of outlets generated a CAGR of 6.1% over 2017-22.

The pub, club & bar channel's value declined at a negative CAGR of 5.5% during 2017-22. India was the largest market in 2022, with a value share of 38.1%. The number of transactions decreased at a negative CAGR of 2.5% in the 2017-22 period, while the number of outlets fell at a negative CAGR of 1.5%.

