Global Ground Penetrating Radars Industry Research 2023-2024 and 2030 - Recovering New Constructions & Renovations to Benefit Demand for GPRs

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ground Penetrating Radars - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Ground Penetrating Radars Market to Reach $978.5 Million by 2030



The global market for Ground Penetrating Radars estimated at US$538.7 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$978.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.







Ground Penetrating Radars Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$585.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Services segment is estimated at 8.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $195.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Ground Penetrating Radars market in the U.S. is estimated at US$195.3 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$145.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 381 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $538.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $978.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Ground Penetrating Radars - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Rise of Remote Sensing Technologies Provides the Foundation for Growth of Ground Penetrating Radars

Global Economic Outlook

Ground Penetrating Radars: Definition, Importance, Benefits & Uses

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expected Recovery in the Construction Sector to Open Up Opportunities for Ground Penetrating Radars

Recovering New Constructions & Renovations to Benefit Demand for GPRs: Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021

Here's How GPRs Helps in Making Construction Projects Faster, Cheaper & Safer

Rise of Environmental Impact Assessment as a Tool for Sustainable Development Drives Opportunities for Ground Penetrating Radar

Sustainability Becomes More Important than Ever. Here's Why

EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment) Storms Into the Spotlight Generating Opportunity for GPRs

Healthy Defense Budgets Bodes Well for GPRs in Military Applications

Robust Defense Spending Opens Opportunities for Increased Investments in GPRs Technology : World Military Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2020 and 2021

Use of GPRs Technology in Military & Defense: A Review

Evergreen Importance of Archaeology Bodes Well for Ground Penetrating Radar

Aging Energy Infrastructure & Increased Investments in Underground Power Transmission & Distribution Utilities Drive Opportunities for GPRs in Utility Mapping Applications

Continuous Innovation in GPR Technology Bodes Well for Market Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 53 Featured)

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Rheinmetall AG

Chemring Group PLC

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leica Geosystems AG

Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc.

Hilti Group

Japan Radio Co., Ltd.

Guideline Geo AB

Reutech Radar Systems

Ground Penetrating Radar Systems, LLC

Sensors & Software Inc.

KEYCOM Corporation

Roadscanners

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5373k3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment