Royal Farms Nominated for USA Today's 10Best: Best Gas Station Brand and Best Gas Station for Food

BALTIMORE, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms, a leading Mid-Atlantic-based convenience store chain celebrated for its commitment to quality and innovation, proudly announces its nomination for USA Today's prestigious 10Best awards in two categories: Best Gas Station Brand and Best Gas Station for Food. This esteemed recognition underscores Royal Farms' dedication to excellence in both customer service and culinary offerings.



USA Today's 10Best awards are a highly anticipated annual event that celebrates excellence across various industries. The nominations are based on votes from a panel of experts. The final set of nominees are selected by 10Best editors before being presented to the public to vote, making it a true testament to the opinions and preferences of consumers nationwide.

"We are honored to be nominated for USA Today's 10Best awards in not just one, but two categories," said Frank Schilling, Director of Marketing and Merchandising at Royal Farms. "At Royal Farms, we are committed to providing our customers with exceptional experiences, whether they're fueling up at our pumps or enjoying a delicious meal from our kitchen. This nomination reflects our ongoing dedication to delivering quality, convenience, and value to our valued patrons.”

Known for its fresh, hand-breaded fried chicken, made-to-order sandwiches, and a wide array of breakfast options, Royal Farms has garnered a loyal following for its delightful food offerings. Additionally, its clean and well-maintained facilities, coupled with friendly and attentive service, have made it a preferred destination for travelers and locals alike.

To support Royal Farms in the final round of voting for USA Today's 10 Best awards, customers are encouraged to cast their votes on the USA Today website. Readers can vote once per category, per day. Every vote counts, and Royal Farms appreciates the continued support of its loyal customers as it vies for top honors in these prestigious categories. Readers can vote here:

Best Gas Station Brand

Best Gas Station for Food

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with nearly 300 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers’ hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com

