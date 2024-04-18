Latin America Medical Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Mexico Emerges as Growth Leader, Rapidly Advancing Medical Imaging Sector Forecasted

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Medical Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Computed Tomography, Ultrasound), End-use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers), Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Latin America Medical Imaging market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.84 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030

The increasing incidences of chronic diseases and advancements in imaging technology are significant factors contributing to market growth. According to the datasheet from the PRB, created as part of the IDEA project, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, most cancers, and chronic respiratory diseases are estimated to account for about 81% of deaths in Latin America and the Caribbean by 2030.

The growing aging population in Latin America is another key factor driving the demand for medical imaging procedures. As people age, they become more susceptible to chronic diseases, increasing the need for medical imaging services.







Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenditure and government projects for infrastructure development are leading to increased availability and accessibility of medical imaging services in the region, thereby supporting market growth. Brazil dominated the overall market owing to factors, such as high healthcare infrastructure and rapid technological advancement.

The market in Mexico is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030. Key industry players undertake various strategies to strengthen their market position. For instance, in January 2024, GE HealthCare acquired MIM Software. The company aims to utilize MIM Software's digital workflow capabilities and imaging analytics in diverse care areas to expedite innovation and distinguish its solutions for the global benefit of patients and healthcare systems.



Latin America Medical Imaging Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the ultrasound segment dominated the market with a share of 32.4% in 2023 due to technological advancements, cost considerations, its applications in point-of-care, and the integration of AI

The technology computed tomography segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030. Healthcare providers in Latin America are adopting advanced CT systems to enhance patient care and outcomes, driving growth in the sector

The hospitals end-use segment dominated the market with a share of 42.4% in 2023 due to the high demand for advanced imaging modalities and the integration of surgical suits with imaging technologies

The diagnostic imaging centers end-use segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030. Diagnostic imaging centers offer cost-effective and efficient diagnostic solutions compared to traditional hospital-based imaging services

Company Profiles

GE HealthCare

Siemens Healthineers

Koninklijke Kentalis

Canon EMEA Medical Systems Corporation

FUJIFILM Corporation

Samsung Healthcare

CurveBeam AI, Ltd.

Carestream Health

Hitachi Ltd.

Agfa-Gevaert HealthCare

SHIMADZU CORPORATION

ESAOTE SPA

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co.

Neusoft Medical Systems Enlitic, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Latin America





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Latin America Medical Imaging Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3. Latin America Medical Imaging Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Latin America Medical Imaging Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Latin America Medical Imaging Market by Product Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 For The Following

4.4.1. X-ray

4.4.2. Magnetic resonance imaging

4.4.3. Ultrasound

4.4.4. Computed tomography

4.4.5. Nuclear imaging



Chapter 5. Latin America Medical Imaging Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. End-use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Latin America Medical Imaging Market by End-use Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 For The Following

5.4.1. Hospitals

5.4.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD million)

5.4.2. Diagnostics Imaging Centers



Chapter 6. Latin America Medical Imaging Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Regional Market Dashboard

6.3. Latin America Regional Market Snapshot

6.4. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

6.5. Brazil

6.5.1. Key country dynamics

6.5.2. Brazil market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.6. Mexico

6.6.1. Key country dynamics

6.6.2. Mexico market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.7. Argentina

6.7.1. Key country dynamics

6.7.2. Argentina market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.8. Rest of Latin America

6.8.1. Key country dynamics

6.8.2. Rest of Latin America market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

7.3.2. Key customers

7.3.3. Key company heat map analysis, 2023



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nn5azy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment