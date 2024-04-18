White Fox Tattoo Studios Introduces Laser Tattoo Removal, Redefining the Art of Ink Transformation in Indiana

NEW HAVEN, Ind., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Fox Tattoo Studios is an up-and-coming tattoo studio offering services for tattoos and laser tattoo removal featuring the advanced Astanza Duality laser. As a premier studio offering both tattoos and tattoo removal, White Fox understands that sometimes tattoos can lose their significance or become unwanted memories of the past, and they strive to provide a safe and effective solution for their community.



Their new services include complete tattoo removal, partial removal, and lightening for cover-ups. Their certified laser specialist utilizes powerful laser technology featuring the Astanza Duality, to break down tattoo ink particles and allow the body to naturally absorb and eliminate them. This means that clients can remove unwanted tattoos without the need for invasive procedures or harsh chemicals.

“I am deeply passionate about the power of self-expression and the beauty of body art. Our studio not only offers exceptional tattoo and cosmetic services, but also provides transformative laser tattoo removal options,” says Lisa Nartker, laser tattoo removal specialist at White Fox Tattoo Studios. “We believe in guiding our clients on a journey of rediscovery, where they can embrace their unique narratives while also having the freedom to rewrite them.”

White Fox prioritizes the safety and satisfaction of their clients, which is why they invested in the latest laser technology and have trained staff to provide expert care throughout the entire laser tattoo removal process. They want clients to feel confident in their skin and comfortable coming into treatments, even if that means removing a tattoo that no longer serves them.

Their laser tattoo removal services are available now, and anyone interested is encouraged to schedule a free consultation with their expert laser practitioner.

About White Fox Tattoo Studios

White Fox Tattoo Studios opened their doors in 2023 and provides a comprehensive range of services, including tattoo artistry, permanent makeup, nano-brows, and advanced tattoo removal solutions for their community in New Haven, Indiana, and surrounding areas. During a free consultation, the trained technician at White Fox will assess your tattoo and provide an estimate for the number of sessions required for complete removal. This ensures that all clients have the information they need to make an informed decision about their tattoo removal.

Check out their website www.wftstudios.com to schedule a free consultation today, and stay up-to-date with White Fox Tattoo Studios by following their Instagram. You can visit their studio at 319 Broadway St. New Haven, Indiana, 46774.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza helps build and expand aesthetic businesses by providing unparalleled support alongside advanced laser technology. Our lasers are trusted by healthcare professionals, aesthetic providers, entrepreneurs, med spas, tattoo studios, correctional facilities, and nonprofit organizations worldwide.

Included with every laser purchase is the Astanza Experience, an all-encompassing support system featuring a 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, Lifetime Training and Clinical Support, and a customizable Business Builder System. Astanza’s aesthetic laser technology is comprised of the Trinity, Duality Signature, EternityTSR, MeDioStar®, PicoStar®, DermaBlate®, and QuadroStarPROYELLOW laser machines.

Astanza is a certified Great Place to Work™, named Inc. 2023 Best in Business Services and Correctional Re-Entry Services, ranks #33 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Workplaces in Health Care™ and #49 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Places to Work in Texas™.

Learn more about Astanza by visiting the website or calling (800) 364-9010. Connect with Astanza on YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Twitter.