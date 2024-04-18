Blender Bites’ Expands US Presence with New Listing at a Leading US Retailer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites Limited (the “Company”, “Blender Bites” or “Blender”), (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL4, WKN: A3DMEJ), a multi award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, is pleased to announce that another leading ’U.S. grocery retailer (the “Grocer”) has listed four Blender Bites’ SKUs, comprised of both 1-STEP Smoothie & Frappé Innovations, in 123 of its stores in the US.



The Grocer is a Texas-based grocery chain renowned for its commitment to fresh, quality products, convenient services, and environmental responsibility. With over 430 stores in the US, the Grocer boasts over $43 billion in sales and serves millions of customers in over 300 communities. The listing will introduce Blender’s offerings to a wider audience through the Grocer’s extensive network and customer base. The Company’s 1-STEP Smoothies—Power Berry™, Liquid Sunshine™, and Green D-Tox™—along with the 1-STEP Frappé, Caramel Collagen™, are now on shelves in 123 stores belonging to the Grocer.

“We are delighted to introduce our products to even more Americans through our latest listing in Texas. We believe this opportunity will bring us another significant step closer to our vision of turning Blender Bites into a household name. It has been a very good start to the year for us, and we will continue to work around the clock to maintain this momentum towards growth and expansion throughout the rest of the year,” said Chelsie Hodge, Founder and CEO of Blender Bites.



ABOUT BLENDER BITES

Blender Bites is a multi- award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen beverage products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2017 and quickly became a leader in the “easy smoothie” category in North America. With a focus on better-for-you ingredients and convenience, the Company is proud to be pre-portioned without the use of any inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free and contain functional ingredients such as whole food vitamins, collagen, and probiotics. Blender Bites 1-Step Smoothies and 1-Step Frappes are distributed across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 5000 stores, including Walmart Canada, Loblaws, Sobeys, Walmart USA, Winn-Dixie and the Albertsons group of Companies.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blender Bites Limited

Chelsie Hodge, Chief Executive Officer

Email – chelsie@blenderbites.com

Telephone – 236-521-0626

For further information, contact Blender IR Team at:

Email – investors@blenderbites.com

Telephone – 1-888-997-2055

Media Contact – teamblenderbites@jonesworks.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including with respect to the listing introducing Blender’s offerings to a wider audience through the Grocer’s extensive network and customer base, and bringing the Company closer to its vision of turning Blender Bites into a household name. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, fluctuations in capital markets, foreign exchange rates, availability and pricing of raw materials, energy and supplies; the ability to implement price increases successfully; stability in the competitive environment; no future product recalls; the ability of the Company to access cost effective capital when needed; and no unexpected or unforeseen events occurring that would materially alter the Company’s current plans. All of these assumptions have been derived from information currently available to the Company including information obtained by the Company from third-party sources. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.