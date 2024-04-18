EssilorLuxottica: Q1 2024 Revenue - Solid revenue trend in the first quarter

Q1 2024 Revenue

Solid revenue trend in the first quarter

Q1 revenue up 5.5% at constant exchange rates 1

All the regions growing, in both PS and DTC channels

Also North America positive, on a softer pace

Strong growth in EMEA, across all channels and categories

Product innovation and new brands as a key growth factor, driving price/mix up

Varilux, Stellest and Ray-Ban Meta continuing to accelerate

Charenton-le-Pont, France (April 18, 2024 - 6:00 pm) – EssilorLuxottica announced today that consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2024 reached Euro 6,335 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 5.5% at constant exchange rates1 compared to the first quarter of 2023 (+3.0% at current exchange rates).

Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO at EssilorLuxottica commented: “We’re pleased to report another solid start to the year for the Company, with every geography and business contributing to the positive performance.

Building on these results, and thanks to our strong executive team and our 200,000 talented colleagues, we continued to make bold and transformational moves, driven by a strong pipeline of innovation with new categories, digital solutions and products including Stellest, Varilux XR series and the recently launched Transitions Gen S. We further consolidated our luxury portfolio with the renewal of licensing agreements with trusted partners such as Dolce&Gabbana and Michael Kors; and improved our retail presence following the acquisition of Washin in Japan. Also, with Ray-Ban Meta and Nuance Audio, showcased in the last few hours to the members of the US Congress at 'CES on the Hill' in Washington DC, we are reinforcing our leadership beyond the boundaries of vision care and eyewear, while truly rewriting the story of the industry.

With this positive momentum, we approach the first half of the year with optimism and remain confident in our strategic vision and our ability to deliver on our long-term outlook.”

Attachment