EarlyBirds Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Elevating Its Commitment to Security and Trust

Forde, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CANBERRA, Australia — EarlyBirds, a leading Australian innovation intelligence platform, is proud to announce that it has successfully achieved ISO 27001 certification. This internationally recognized standard affirms EarlyBirds' commitment to the highest levels of information security management.

The certification process involved a rigorous assessment of EarlyBirds' systems and processes, ensuring they meet the strict criteria set by the International Organization for Standardization. This achievement highlights EarlyBirds’ dedication to safeguarding client data and enhancing trust among users, partners, and stakeholders.

Kris Poria, Co-Founder and CEO of EarlyBirds, expressed his enthusiasm for the milestone: "Achieving ISO 27001 certification is not just a mark of security; it represents our relentless commitment to ensuring our clients' and partners' data are handled with the highest standard of security and confidentiality. This certification is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team."

Jeff Penrose, Co-Founder and COO, added: "ISO 27001 is more than a standard; it’s a framework that guides our operations and ensures we maintain an impeccable level of security in all aspects of our business. Our clients rely on us for innovation intelligence that not only propels their business forward but does so in a secure environment."

The ISO 27001 standard provides a comprehensive set of controls, based on best practices in information security, that organizations can implement to manage security risks. For EarlyBirds, the certification underscores its robust approach to security governance and risk management.

This certification is especially critical as EarlyBirds continues to expand its role in facilitating open innovation and collaboration across industries. With the platform dealing with sensitive innovation data and intellectual property, ISO 27001 assures clients that their information is managed within a secure framework.

Kris Poria further noted, "In the world of innovation, where new ideas and technologies are the currencies of advancement, protecting these assets is paramount. Our ISO 27001 certification reassures our partners that their intellectual property is in safe hands."

Looking forward, EarlyBirds plans to continue enhancing its security measures and extending its capabilities to meet the evolving challenges of information security. The platform will keep integrating cutting-edge security technologies and practices to stay ahead of potential threats, ensuring it remains a trusted partner in the innovation ecosystem.

Jeff Penrose concluded, "Our journey doesn’t end with ISO 27001. We will continuously improve our systems and processes to ensure they meet the highest standards. This ongoing commitment to excellence and security is what sets EarlyBirds apart in the global innovation landscape."

EarlyBirds invites current and prospective clients to understand more about what this certification means for them and how it can enhance their collaboration with the platform.

About EarlyBirds

EarlyBirds is an innovative platform dedicated to fostering the integration of cutting-edge technological solutions across various industries. With a focus on promoting collaboration between innovators, early adopters, and subject matter experts, EarlyBirds serves as a dynamic ecosystem that accelerates the adoption of emerging technologies. The platform not only facilitates the discovery of innovative solutions but also provides strategic insights that enable organizations to address complex challenges and achieve competitive advantages. By bridging the gap between technology development and practical application, EarlyBirds plays a crucial role in driving forward-thinking initiatives and supporting the growth and success of businesses and industries worldwide.

