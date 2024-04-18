Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) Downgraded by Analysts Due to Pending DOJ Probe – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.



Last month, Inari Medical spooked analysts after the medical device company revealed it was being investigated by the DOJ over certain payments to healthcare professionals and warned that “[d]epending on the outcome of the Investigation, there may be a material impact on our business, results of operations, or financial condition.”

Scrutinizing the disclosure, Piper Sandler wrote in a Feb. 29, 2024 report, “NARI disclosed on the EPS call that in December 2023, the company received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. DOJ requesting information primarily related to meals and consulting service payments provided to health care professionals. We anticipate some investor consternation around this topic, which may present an overhang on share.”

In turn, Piper Sandler downgraded NARI to neutral and lowered its price target for the stock to $55 from $85, stating that U.S. core concerns and the DOJ investigation “push us to the sidelines.”

Likewise, in a Feb. 29, 2024 report, Jefferies lowered its price target of NARI to $80 from $91.00, noting that the company expects the DOJ investigation “could take years to resolve.”

In addition to eliciting negative analyst commentary, Inari’s disclosure has prompted prominent investor rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into the company’s potential violation of the U.S. securities laws.

After the company revealed the DOJ investigation, NARI shares immediately declined 20% over a single trading day, thereby injuring NARI investors.

“We are investigating whether Inari may have misled investors by claiming its revenue growth was due to organic factors, while failing to disclose it potentially had engaged in sales practices in violation of applicable kickback laws,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

