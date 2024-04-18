Monumental Financial Planning (formerly The Cortale Group) Renews Commitment as a Third-Year Sponsor of Calvary Women's Services' Annual Hope Gala

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monumental Financial Planning, formerly, The Cortale Group, is proud to announce its continued support for Calvary Women's Services by returning as a sponsor for the third year of their annual Hope Gala. This important event, taking place on April 25th, 2024, serves as a poignant celebration of the life-changing impact of Calvary's programs in empowering women facing homelessness to rebuild their lives.

Monumental Financial Planning has a long-standing relationship with Calvary, recognizing the invaluable services they provide to women in our community. As part of its ongoing commitment to social responsibility, Monumental Financial Planning enthusiastically participated in a "lunch and learn" session hosted at Calvary's shelter. During the session, the valued team from Monumental Financial Planning delivered invaluable insights on fundamental aspects of personal finance, including credit building and budget management. By sharing their expertise, the team aimed to equip the women served by Calvary with essential financial knowledge, empowering them to navigate their financial journeys with confidence and resilience.

"We are deeply honored to collaborate with Calvary in their mission to uplift and empower homeless women," remarked John Cortale, Managing Director at Monumental Financial Planning. "Our team is passionate about leveraging our expertise to make a positive impact in our community, and we believe that financial education is a powerful tool for promoting stability and independence."

The ongoing partnership between Monumental Financial Planning and Calvary Women's Services reflects a shared commitment to fostering positive change and providing essential support to those in need within the community. Through its continued sponsorship of the Hope Gala, Monumental Financial Planning demonstrates its unwavering dedication to advancing the mission of Calvary Women's Services and empowering women to overcome adversity and thrive.

"We are honored to once again stand alongside Calvary Women's Services as a proud sponsor of the annual Hope Gala," stated John Cortale at Monumental Financial Planning. "The Hope Gala represents an opportunity for us to come together as a community and celebrate the incredible resilience and determination of the women served by Calvary. We are inspired by their stories of triumph and remain committed to supporting Calvary's vital work."

As a leading financial services firm, Monumental Financial Planning recognizes the importance of investing in initiatives that drive positive social change and create meaningful opportunities for individuals to work toward achieving self-sufficiency and financial well-being. Through its continued partnership with Calvary Women's Services, Monumental Financial Planning reaffirms its commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of women experiencing homelessness.

For more information about Monumental Financial Planning and its commitment to community engagement, please visit https://monumentalplanning.com/.

About Monumental Financial Planning (formerly The Cortale Group):

Monumental Financial Planning provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management services to individuals and families in the Washington, D.C. area. We are dedicated to helping our clients pursue their financial goals, including reaching the work-optional phase in their life and building a lasting foundation for their long-term well-being. We accomplish this through personalized advice, strategic planning, and ongoing support.

About Calvary Women's Services:

Calvary Women's Services is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering women experiencing homelessness and poverty by providing safe-haven, comprehensive support services, and pathways to self-sufficiency.

https://www.calvaryservices.org/

Calvary Women's Services, Monumental Financial Planning and LPL Financial are separate entities. Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC.