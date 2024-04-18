MEDIA ADVISORY: Exploring the Global Decline: The Catholic University of America Hosts Crucial Discussion on Falling Birth Rates

WHAT: The Catholic University of America School of Theology’s Institute for Human Ecology (IHE) and The Catholic Project will host a discussion on falling birth rates and their implications for the family. The event, titled "The Population Bust: Falling Birth Rates and the Family," will explore why the world's birth rates are declining and what actions can be taken to address this trend.
WHEN: Monday, Apr. 29, at 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Heritage Hall, Father O’Connell Hall at The Catholic University of America, 620 Michigan Ave., N.E., Washington, DC 20064
DETAILS:
Featured speakers include:
- Catherine R. Pakaluk
IHE Scholar
Associate Professor, The Catholic University of America
Author, Hannah’s Children (Regnery, 2024)
- Ross Douthat
IHE Media Fellow
Columnist, The New York Times
- Timothy P. Carney
Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute
Author, Family Unfriendly (HarperCollins, 2024)
Following the discussion, there will be a reception with refreshments, providing further dialogue and networking. For more information and to register for the event, please visit: https://ihe.catholic.edu/events/the-population-bust/.