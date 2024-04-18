Drone Nerds Partners with Anzu Robotics as New Drone Manufacturer Enters Market

Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, a leading consumer and enterprise drone solutions provider, has officially announced a strategic partnership with the newest drone manufacturer to join the industry, Anzu Robotics. Recently emerged in the drone industry, Anzu Robotics has officially launched its American-owned drone solutions into the market. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Anzu Robotics brings state-of-the-art drone solutions that meet cybersecurity needs for the North American standard. Launching two models, the Anzu Raptor and the Anzu Raptor T, Anzu Robotics is providing drones that are safe, secure, and dependable, all while catering to the transparency needed in an evolving UAV landscape.



Supported by Aloft Air Control, another Drone Nerds partner, Anzu Robotics provides enhanced security and safety, especially for US government agencies, as Aloft has US-based servers, ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certifications. These certifications ensure that the software systems are designed to safeguard data privacy and security, as assessed over a specified period, providing assurance to clients and stakeholders about the effectiveness of the organization’s controls.



Randall Warnas, the CEO of Anzu Robotics, has a long history in the drone industry, spending the last decade of his career in the manufacturing of UAV technology. In 2014, Randall founded the first brick-and-mortar store for drones before joining DJI in 2015 to start DJI Enterprise. From there, Randall ran the commercial drone division at FLIR before becoming the CEO of Autel Robotics. With a deep understanding of the needs of the industry, Randall and the Anzu Robotics team bring two compact solutions that have a robust set of capabilities. The Raptor UAV offers an extensive flight time of up to 45 minutes, and still supports RTK, has a mechanical shutter functionality, as well as a low-light mode for use in diverse settings. The Raptor T, a thermal version of the Raptor, features some of the same core functionalities like RTK, low-light mode, and flight time, with the addition of a 640 × 512 px thermal camera. The Raptor T differs with a 1/2 inch sensor and 48/12 MP cameras, whereas the Raptor has a 4/3 inch CMOS wide camera, mechanical shutter, and 1/2 inch 12 MP CMOS 162 mm camera.



“We licensed some of the best drone technology in the world to manufacture it in a way that addresses geopolitical concerns while emphasizing data security with our software. Our software is developed in the United States by Aloft, a long-standing drone software company with certifications that require rigorous auditing. By doing this, we are bringing to market something singularly unique,” states Randall Warnas.



By partnering with Aloft Air Control, Anzu Robotics brings a vetted platform utilized by the largest commercial drone operations, as well as government agencies and public safety operators around the country. Air Control has all the tools needed for managing a team of pilots and a fleet of drones, including reporting dashboards, encrypted live streaming, custom workflows, alerting, and much more.



“This is an exciting development in the industry—as the market and regulations change, the drone community must adapt in order to bring compliant solutions to the organizations that seek to modernize their workflows and operations. Both Anzu Robotics and Aloft provide an alternative that supports the needs of such agencies and businesses, and we’re excited to bring those solutions to Drone Nerds customers,” states Jeremy Schneiderman , Drone Nerds’ CEO and founder.



For more information on the latest partnership, you can connect with Drone Nerds at experts@dronenerds.com

###

About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.