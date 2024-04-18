Generative AI in Cyber Security Market Size to Reach USD 146.9 Billion By 2032, at 26.4% CAGR: Insights by Dimension Market Research

New York City, Washington, D.C. Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Philadelphia, San Antonio, London, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global Generative AI in Cyber Security Market size was valued USD 17.8 billion in 2023 which will further reach a market value of USD 146.9 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 26.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Generative AI in cybersecurity stands as one of the most recent technologies that leverage GAN features for cyber threat identification and response to cyber-attacks. In this market introducing artificial intelligence which mimics cyber threats and automatically trains models in the correct way of defending against attacks would ensure accurate detection, speedy response, and the ability to adapt whenever different attack ways evolve. The capacity of the AI to quickly to be adaptive to new attack techniques, entirely makes the cybersecurity structure stronger.

Important Insights

Projections suggest a substantial surge, within the global generative AI in the cyber security market as it is expected to show noteworthy growth by reaching USD 146.9 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 26.4%, commencing from its 2023 base value of USD 17.8 billion.

Network security is vital for safeguarding computer networks and data transmission, utilizing elements like firewalls to prevent breaches, protect information, and maintain overall organizational security.

Generative adversarial networks (GANs) in cybersecurity leverage machine learning, employing a generator and discriminator in an adversarial process to create artificial data which aids in training security models to simulate cyber threats, enhancing system resilience without compromising real databases.

The service segment in generative AI cybersecurity is a significant market driver, offering consulting, training, technical support, and management services. Providers are enhancing AI capabilities with machine learning, computer vision, and speech recognition to address emerging cybersecurity threats.

North America led the global generative AI in the cybersecurity market with a substantial 38.2% share in 2023. This dominance is driven by a technologically advanced ecosystem, particularly in finance, healthcare, and government, where increased cybersecurity threats prompt continuous investment in innovative solutions.

Other regions, notably Europe and Asia-Pacific, show substantial growth, indicating evolving global market dynamics.

Latest Trends

Sophistication of Threats: Increasingly complex threats drive demand for AI solutions capable of analyzing and responding with speed and accuracy.

Organizations Seeking Defense Fortification: Organizations actively seek generative AI solutions to fortify defense mechanisms against escalating cyber threats.

Global Events and Concerns: High-profile incidents raise cybersecurity awareness, prompting investments in cutting-edge generative AI for data and infrastructure protection.

Cost-Effective Solutions: Budget constraints drive the need for efficient threat detection, making generative AI an attractive, cost-effective option for cybersecurity operations.

Generative AI in Cyber Security Market: Competitive Landscape

Dynamic Transformation in Generative AI in Cybersecurity: The global landscape is evolving, driven by major and emerging players investing in cutting-edge technologies like machine learning, neural networks, and natural image processing to strengthen their cybersecurity defenses.

AI's Role in Industry Giants' Cybersecurity Strategies: Recognizing the pivotal role of AI in cybersecurity, industry leaders strategically invest in both organic growth through internal R&D and inorganic growth through mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to advance generative AI capabilities.

Intense Competition and Technological Advancements: Increased competition prompts companies to fortify positions by leveraging advanced technologies, fostering a shift towards AI-driven cybersecurity. Investments focus on staying ahead in this dynamic landscape through innovation and strategic partnerships.

Some of the prominent market players:

IBM Corporation

CrowdStrike

Palo Alto Networks

Acalvio Technologies Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Cylance Inc. (Blackberry)

Darktrace

FireEye Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Intel Corporation

LexisNexis

Micron Technology Inc.

Other Key Players

Generative AI in Cyber Security Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 17.8 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 146.9 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 26.4% North America Revenue 38.2% Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Data 2025 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Type, By Technology, By Component, and By End-User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)





Market Analysis

Generative adversarial networks (GANs) are projected to dominate the technology segment in global generative AI within the cybersecurity market as it was hold 31.5% of the market share in 2023. GANs, a sort of machine learning model, employ an already existing database by training models on it and then generate new elements of data. As applied to cybersecurity, the GANs develop artificial data just for security model purposes and serve the important function of testing and strengthening the systems without exposing real databases.

The banking, financial services, and insurance sectors are anticipated to dominate the end-user segment, was holding a 28.0% market share in 2023. The industries across the board employ generative AI-powered cybersecurity to combat data fraud, provide extended risk coverage, and improve customer data safety. Also, the Government and the defense industry tend to hire generative AI to enhance the alertness of cybersecurity, protect critical infrastructure, discover advanced threats, and intensify national security by utilizing extensive database access and real-time network traffic monitoring.





Generative AI in Cybersecurity Market Segmentation

By Type

Network security

End-Point Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

By Technology

Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs)

Variational Auto-encoders (VAEs)

Reinforced Learning (RL)

Deep Neural Networks (DNNs)

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By End-User

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare and Life Science

Government and Defense

Retail and E-commerce

IT and Telecommunication

Others

Growth Drivers

Rising demand for remote work security solutions: The rapid growth in digitalization presents opportunities for Generative AI to solidify their defenses against evolving cyber threats in distributed environments.

Advancements in AI and Machine Learning Technologies: Rapid progress enables the development of sophisticated generative AI models for real-time adaptation to cybersecurity threats.

Continuous Development of Self-Learning AI-Driven Security Solutions: Ongoing development of autonomous AI-driven security solutions provides proactive measures for adapting to new threats.

Collaborations with Cybersecurity and AI Giants: Partnerships between cybersecurity firms and AI technology leaders foster innovative generative AI solutions addressing evolving digital security challenges.

Restraints

Regulatory Constraints: Various rules and compliance Challenges pose a hindrance to the implementation of generative AI solutions, complicating adherence to evolving cybersecurity regulations and standards.

Fear of Data Breach: Data privacy threats raise concerns surrounding AI-generated data concerning the safety and ethical use of artificial intelligence in cybersecurity practices.

Lack of Skilled Workforce: Expertise in AI Cybersecurity limits the effective deployment and control of generative AI solutions, constraining market growth and innovation.

Lack of Seed Funding for Startups: High initial investment costs associated with implementing generative AI technologies pose barriers to entry for new startups, limiting their market accessibility.

Growth Opportunities

Enhanced Threat Detection: Generative AI can evolve to identify and mitigate emerging cyber threats with high pace and accuracy, bolstering cybersecurity defenses globally.

Dynamic Adversarial Modeling: By simulating diverse attack eventualities, Generative AI empowers organizations to strengthen their defenses against evolving cyber threats worldwide.

Real-Time Response Optimization: Leveraging Generative AI, cybersecurity systems can rapidly adapt and respond to cyberattacks, minimizing harm and ensuring global data security.

Cross-Sector Collaboration: Integrating Generative AI across industries fosters knowledge sharing and innovation, driving collective efforts to safeguard global cyber infrastructure against sophisticated threats.

Regional Analysis

North America was projected to lead the global generative AI in the cybersecurity market with 38.2% of the market share in 2023, due to its well-developed technological ecosystem. For major industries, such as finance, healthcare, and government, cyber security incidents become a frequent occurrence, and are calling for heavy investments to be spent on research and development.

This region's focus on innovation on cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies makes it the game-changer within this market. The use of generative AI especially in sectors like finance and healthcare has greatly emphasized its importance in designing security systems. This emerging role has positioned North America as a key player in the global market.





By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Generative AI in Cybersecurity Market

October 2023: BlackBerry introduces Generative AI-powered cybersecurity assistant for SOC teams. The solution acts as a SOC Analyst, offering AI-based cyber threat analysis and support to enhance CISO operations. Integrated into Cylance Console, it predicts customer needs, providing proactive information and compressing research hours.

August 2023: MixMode launched the Paradigm Partner Program, emphasizing a channel-first strategy for global cybersecurity partners. The program enables real-time detection of AI-generated threats, addressing 21st-century challenges like zero-day attacks and ransomware. MixMode partners gain access to the AI platform, co-marketing support, and a tiered program for enhanced cybersecurity solutions.

July 2023: Rubrik collaborates with Microsoft to integrate Rubrik Security Cloud with Microsoft Sentinel and Azure OpenAI Service. The collaboration aims to provide actionable AI insights, reducing time for incident investigation and response. The integration accelerates cyber recovery by dynamically generating code for investigating incidents in Microsoft Sentinel.

June 2023: Accenture and Microsoft collaborate on generative AI using Azure, creating solutions in finance, healthcare, supply chain, and security. This USD 3.0 billion AI investment drives the research and development in innovation of new cybersecurity solutions.

June 2023:Google Cloud aims to combine AI and cybersecurity for enhanced security measures. Google Cloud Security AI Workbench is open to partners, utilizing Sec-PaLM to identify vulnerabilities and expedite risk assessment. Generative AI helps address the shortage of security talent by involving non-experts in securing data and assets. Google Cloud introduces features for threat detection, fraud prevention, API security, and passkey support.

Target Audience for this Report

Cybersecurity Professionals

AI Technologists

IT Executives

Government Agencies

Financial Institutions

Healthcare Providers

E-commerce Enterprises

