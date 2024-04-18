Pano AI Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification, Elevating Its Commitment to Information Security in Wildfire Detection Technology

San Francisco, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 18, 2024 -- Pano AI (Pano), the leader in artificial intelligence-driven wildfire detection, proudly announces its achievement of the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). This certification marks a significant milestone in Pano AI's commitment to information security, privacy, and operational excellence in supporting communities against the escalating threat of wildfires.

"Attaining this certification underscores our dedication to safeguarding the information assets of our customers and our organization," stated Sonia Kastner, CEO of Pano. "This achievement is a testament to our team's hard work, our technology's reliability, and our diligent approach to process, ensuring we are implementing the information security protection necessary to serve sophisticated and stringent customer requirements.”



Pano’s mission is to harness the power of advanced artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technology to enhance disaster response and management capabilities. Its technology provides governments, utilities, private landowners, and fire agencies with advanced tools for early wildfire detection, verification, and communication. This approach transforms how stakeholders respond to new ignitions and mitigate catastrophic wildfires, offering a robust solution to enhance safety and reduce potential damages.

To achieve the certification, Pano engaged an independent, ANAB-accredited audit firm for a comprehensive evaluation. The process reviewed Pano’s operational framework, including policies, procedures, and controls of people, processes, and technology.

Benefits of the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification include:



Enhanced information security and management practices, providing stronger protection of information in all forms and reinforcing trust with partners, customers, regulatory bodies, and communities.

A commitment to the continuous improvement of security measures and a systematic approach to identifying, managing, and mitigating information security risks.

Alignment with the best practices of a global standard in information security management.

This certification reinforces Pano AI's information security management practices, which are crucial when handling information during wildfire detection and response efforts. By meeting these standards, Pano AI ensures information critical to identifying and responding to wildfires is managed securely. As Pano continues advancing its technology, the certification is a key indicator of its reliability and commitment to enhancing disaster response strategies.

About Pano AI:

Pano AI is the leading AI-driven solution for active wildfire detection. The fully integrated solution combines ultra-high-definition cameras, wireless connectivity, satellite feeds, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based software to provide its customers and partners with real-time actionable intelligence and situational awareness to coordinate an informed rapid response to wildfires before they escalate. Pano's technology and services are used by governments, utilities, private landowners, and fire agencies in 12 states or provinces throughout the U.S., Canada, and Australia. It covers more than 16 million acres of land, helping to better safeguard infrastructure, communities, and lives against catastrophic fire incidents. To learn more, visit www.pano.ai or follow the company on LinkedIn.

