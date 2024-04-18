Celebrate National Picnic Day with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dallas, TX, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let Dickey’s Barbecue Pit help you combine your two favorite pastimes; spending time with loved ones and enjoying some Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

April 23rd is National Picnic Day, and the Texas-style barbecue brand has plenty of hickory smoked offerings to assist you in embracing the outdoors, gathering with friends, and indulging in some delicious barbecue. On April 23rd, break away from the monotony of eating lunch at your desk and take advantage of $5 OFF the Dickey’s Picinic Pack when ordering in store, online, or in the Dickey’s App with code 5OFFPACKS. The Picinic Pack includes your choice of 1 pit-smoked Meat, 2 Large Sides, 4 slices of Texas Toasts, and Dickey’s famous barbecue sauce.

“This year on National Picnic Day, we’re excited to offer barbecue lovers the chance to break away from the office and enjoy a delicous, midday escape,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc. “So, roll out the gingham blanket, take off your shoes, and let Dickey’s do the cooking.”

Additional Pack options at Dickey’s including the Family Pack, the XL Pack and they Big Yellow Box can be found HERE on the Dickey’s website.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickeys proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickeys was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

