Banle Group announces 2023 full year results

HONG KONG, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banle Group (the “Group” or “Banle”) (Nasdaq: BANL), a reputable marine fuel logistic company in the Asia Pacific, today reported its audited financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2023 (“FY2023”).
Results compared with the full year ended December 31, 2022 (“FY2022”) are as follows:
|For the Year Ended December 31,
|2023
|2022
|Change
|Revenue
|US$
|435,897,718
|US$
|462,906,257
|-5.8
|%
|Cost of revenue
|US$
|428,686,593
|US$
|453,781,238
|-5.5
|%
|Gross profit
|US$
|7,211,125
|US$
|9,125,019
|-21.0
|%
|Total operating expenses
|US$
|5,549,298
|US$
|4,364,676
|+27.1
|%
|Income from operations
|US$
|1,661,827
|US$
|4,760,343
|-65.1
|%
|Total non-operating expenses, net
|US$
|230,572
|US$
|260,875
|-11.6
|%
|Income before income taxes
|US$
|1,431,255
|US$
|4,499,468
|-68.2
|%
|Provision for income taxes
|US$
|298,605
|US$
|814,468
|-63.3
|%
|Net income including noncontrolling interest
|US$
|1,132,650
|US$
|3,685,000
|-69.3
|%
|Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share*
|US$
|0.045
|US$
|0.171
|-73.7
|%
* Gives retroactive effect to reflect the reorganization in August 2022.
Mr. Teck Lim Chia, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “FY2023 marks a significant year for Banle. In March 2023, we raised gross proceeds of US$15 million from an IPO offering. With the additional financial resources from the IPO, we not only successfully expanded our service network to Europe, but also gained new businesses with existing customers and acquired new customers. These accomplishments led to remarkable growth in our sales volume in FY2023. On the environmental protection side, we were approved for biofuel trading activities and launched the first biofuel supply after years of proactively exploring alternative fuel options.
Sales volume in FY2023 surged by 18% year-on-year, despite a tepid global economy and a slight decline in global container port throughput, as the Group efficiently utilized the additional funding from the IPO completed in March 2023 to increase sales from existing customers as well as expand customer base through an enlarged service network. Notwithstanding the 20% drop in average oil prices during FY2023, revenue only registered a drop of 5.8% year-on-year to US$435.9 million, thanks to the surge in sales volume which partially offset the negative impact from oil price movement.
Our supply network expanded substantially over the past year, from 36 ports covering the Asia Pacific as of the end of FY2022 to 55+ ports covering both the Asia Pacific and Europe as of the end of FY2023. In the near future, further expansion into the European market is our priority. We will also endeavor to maximize volume growth to balance the impact from the change in customer mix as we further expand our service network.”
With the IPO funding, the Group was able to penetrate deeper into the bunkering market by acquiring new customers and businesses in FY2023. The expansion of customer mix post-IPO means that revenue stream as well as customer margin profiles had become more diversified. The move to develop new customers and explore business opportunities inevitably affected gross profit in FY2023, which declined by 21.0% to US$7.2 million compared to FY2022, due to a lower gross profit per metric ton as a result of a more diversified customer base, again partially offset by the increased sales volume.
The Group recorded an increase in operating expenses of US$1.2 million in FY2023 which is primarily attributable to the expenses incurred from the listing, business expansion and efforts in exploring and conducting biofuel operation. The listing-related expenses, amounting to approximately US$0.6 million, were primarily required to maintain the Group’s listing status. There were no listing-related expenses in FY2022. As for the expenses related to business expansion and biofuel operation, the Group regards them as vital investments for long-term sustainable growth.
Banle generated net income of US$1.1 million in FY2023, compared with US$3.7 million in FY2022. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decline in gross profit and increase in operating expenses as explained above, partially offset by a reduction in provision for income taxes.
CBL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liabilities)
CBL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
|Assets:
|Current Assets
|Cash
|$
|7,402,890
|$
|5,032,890
|Accounts receivable
|25,125,851
|18,446,176
|Derivative assets
|28,776
|-
|Prepayments and other current assets
|19,317,189
|253,779
|Tax recoverable
|252,209
|-
|Total current assets
|52,126,915
|23,732,845
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|996,512
|394,090
|Right-of-use lease assets, net
|338,481
|341,625
|Deferred offering costs
|-
|1,128,453
|Total assets
|$
|53,461,908
|$
|25,597,013
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity:
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|27,452,815
|$
|12,652,514
|Taxes payable
|-
|244,096
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|343,813
|125,701
|Derivative liabilities
|-
|109,346
|Short-term lease liabilities
|177,761
|124,095
|Total current liabilities
|27,974,389
|13,255,752
|Long-term lease liabilities
|194,373
|229,076
|Total liabilities
|28,168,762
|13,484,828
|Commitment and contingencies
|-
|Shareholders’ equity:
|Ordinary shares, $0.0001 per value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 25,000,000 and 21,250,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 respectively*
|2,500
|2,125
|Additional paid-in capital
|12,536,087
|488,198
|Retained earnings
|12,761,088
|11,621,862
|Total stockholders’ equity
|25,299,675
|12,112,185
|Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
|(6,529
|)
|-
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|53,461,908
|$
|25,597,013
|*
|Gives retroactive effect to reflect the reorganization in August 2022.
CBL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)
|For the Years Ended December 31,
|2023
|2022
|Revenue
|$
|435,897,718
|$
|462,906,257
|Cost of revenue
|428,686,593
|453,781,238
|Gross profit
|7,211,125
|9,125,019
|Operating expenses:
|Selling and distribution
|1,242,157
|1,212,108
|General and administrative
|4,307,141
|3,152,568
|Total operating costs and expenses
|5,549,298
|4,364,676
|Income from operations
|1,661,827
|4,760,343
|Other (income) expense:
|Interest expense, net
|231,633
|259,993
|Currency exchange (gain) loss
|(1,674
|)
|(45,767
|Write off of property, plant and equipment
|613
|48,399
|Others
|-
|(1,750
|Total other expenses
|230,572
|260,875
|Income before provision for income taxes
|1,431,255
|4,499,468
|Provision for income taxes
|298,605
|814,468
|Net income
|$
|1,132,650
|$
|3,685,000
|Comprehensive income
|$
|1,132,650
|$
|3,685,000
|Attributable to:
|Equity holders of the Company
|$
|1,139,226
|$
|3,685,000
|Non-controlling interests
|(6,576
|)
|-
|$
|1,132,650
|$
|3,685,000
|Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share*
|$
|0.045
|$
|0.171
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding - basic and diluted*
|25,000,000
|21,250,000
|*
|Gives retroactive effect to reflect the reorganization in August 2022.
CBL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Expressed in U.S. dollars)
|For the Years Ended December 31,
|2023
|2022
|Cash Flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|1,132,650
|$
|3,685,000
|Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|170,826
|88,175
|Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|142,888
|94,865
|Write off of property, plant and equipment
|613
|48,399
|Early termination of lease
|-
|(1,750
|Change in fair value of derivative
|(138,122
|)
|109,346
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable
|(6,679,675
|)
|(402,941
|Prepayments and other current assets
|(19,042,364
|)
|3,580,806
|Due from related parties
|-
|1,509,988
|Accounts payable
|14,779,300
|(5,644,677
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|218,115
|78,242
|Derivatives
|-
|291,860
|Lease liabilities
|(120,781
|)
|(83,859
|Taxes payable
|(496,305
|)
|145,679
|Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities
|(10,032,854
|)
|3,499,133
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|(773,863
|)
|(373,111
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(773,863
|)
|(373,111
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceed from issuance of shares net of share offering costs
|13,176,717
|-
|Deferred offering costs
|-
|(1,128,453
|Net cash provided by /(used in) financing activities
|13,176,717
|(1,128,453
|Net increase in cash
|2,370,000
|1,997,569
|Cash at the beginning of the year
|5,032,890
|3,035,321
|Cash at the end of the year
|$
|7,402,890
|$
|5,032,890
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION:
|Cash paid during the year for:
|Interest
|$
|302,486
|$
|261,703
|Income taxes
|$
|794,910
|$
|688,790
|NON-CASH TRANSACTION OF INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Operating lease right-of-use asset and lease liabilities
|$
|496,230
|$
|370,439
Note: The accompanying notes in our 2023 Annual Report are an integral part of the above consolidated financial statements. Please refer to our Form 20-F 2023 Annual Report filed with SEC on April 18, 2024 on www.banle-intl.com for details of our consolidated financial statements.