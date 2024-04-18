Global Male Infertility Market Size To Worth USD 5.34 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 3.49%

New York, United States, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Male Infertility Market Size is to Grow from USD 3.79 Billion in 2023 to USD 5.34 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.49% during projected period.





Male infertility is a disorder in which a guy is unable to conceive a female partner due to issues with his reproductive system. It is frequently associated with issues with sperm production, quality, and delivery. According to the world health organization (WHO), infertility is defined as the failure to conceive after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse. Male infertility can be caused by low sperm count, poor sperm shape or motility, hormonal imbalances, hereditary factors, and particular medical conditions such as varicocele. Male infertility can be caused by a variety of lifestyle factors, including excessive alcohol use, smoking, drug use, and obesity. The global male infertility market is expected to grow due to technological advancements, high adoption of assisted reproductive technology, and rising incidence of diseases like uneven morphology, low sperm concentration, and delayed motility. Factors like alcohol consumption, smoking, obesity, stress, and lifestyle changes also contribute to the market. However, the global male infertility market is hindered by high treatment costs and limited insurance coverage, affecting both the general population and healthcare professionals. Hence, these factors may impede the market growth of the global male infertility market during the forecast period.

Global Male Infertility Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Test (DNA Fragmentation Technique, Oxidative Stress Analysis), By Treatment (Assisted Reproductive Technology, Varicocele Surgery, Medication), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Fertility Centers, Research Institutes, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The DNA fragmentation segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global male infertility market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of test, the global male infertility market is divided into DNA fragmentation technique and oxidative stress analysis. Among these, the DNA fragmentation segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global male infertility market during the projected timeframe. The growth can be attributed to the DNA fragmentation techniques used to analyze the integrity of sperm DNA.

The assisted reproductive technology segment is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global male infertility market during the estimated period.

On the basis of treatment, the global male infertility market is divided into assisted reproductive technology, varicocele surgery, and medication. Among these, the assisted reproductive technology segment is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global male infertility market during the estimated period. The segmental growth can be attributed to the technology and techniques that address a broad range of infertility treatments, providing solutions for males with issues such as low sperm count, poor sperm content, and poor motility.

The fertility centers segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global male infertility market during the estimated period.

On the basis of end user, the global male infertility market is divided into hospitals & clinics, fertility centers, research institutes, and others. Among these, the fertility centers segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global male infertility market during the estimated period. The segmental growth can be attributed to these centers being committed to providing an extensive range of services suited to individuals and couples dealing with reproductive concerns.

Europe is expected to hold the greatest share of the global male infertility market over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to hold the greatest share of the global male infertility market over the forecast period. The availability of well-equipped and advanced fertility clinics, greater usage of more expensive treatments, improved diagnostic and treatment coverage, and high level of understanding. Healthcare spending and the availability of well-established healthcare infrastructure are significant factors driving regional market growth. The senior population, diseases, and acceptance of minimally invasive procedures are all driving growth in this region's fertility industry. The region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, combined with shifting socio-cultural dynamics, has resulted in more understanding and acceptance of male infertility, driving more individuals and couples to seek treatment.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global male infertility market during the projected timeframe. The regional growth can be attributed to posterity health, offering technology-enabled male fertility services, which is expected to drive market growth due to the growing elderly population and improved healthcare facilities.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global male infertility market include Bayer Healthcare, Andrology Solutions, Endo International plc., Parallabs Ltd., MERCK KGaA, Aytu BioScience, Inc., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Halotech DNA SL, EMD Sereno, Inc., Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Cryolab Ltd., Sanofi, SCSA Diagnostics, Inc., Vitrolife, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Others.

Recent Developments

In November 2022, a new male infertility clinic has opened by Sidra Medicine as part of its expansion into the private reproductive health services market in Qatar. With the opening of the new male infertility clinic, Sirda Medicine is now equipped to provide couples with all-encompassing medical and surgical care.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global male infertility market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Male Infertility Market, By Test

DNA Fragmentation Technique

Oxidative Stress Analysis

Global Male Infertility Market, By Treatment

Assisted Reproductive Technology

Varicocele Surgery

Medication

Global Male Infertility Market, By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Fertility Centers

Research Institutes

Others

Global Male Infertility Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canadas Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



