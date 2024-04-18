Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

STUART, Fla., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (“Seacoast” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBCF), announced that on April 18, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend to the holders of the Company’s common stock of $0.18 per share. The dividend is payable on June 28, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2024.



Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary Seacoast National Bank, is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $14.6 billion in assets and $11.8 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2023. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers at 77 full-service branches across Florida, and through advanced mobile and online banking solutions. More information about the Company is available at www.SeacoastBanking.com.

