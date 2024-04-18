Alpine Income Property Trust Reports First Quarter 2024 Operating Results

WINTER PARK, Fla., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) (the “Company” or “PINE”) today announced its operating results and earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Select Highlights

  • Reported Net Loss per diluted share attributable to the Company of ($0.02) for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
  • Reported FFO per diluted share of $0.41 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 13.9% from the comparable prior year period.
  • Reported AFFO per diluted share of $0.42 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 16.7% from the comparable prior year period.
  • Originated one first mortgage investment with a total funding commitment of $7.2 million, of which $3.6 million was funded during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, at an initial yield of 11.3%.
  • Increased investment grade-rated tenant exposure to 65% as of March 31, 2024, up from 58% as of March 31, 2023.
  • Repurchased 45,768 shares of the Company’s common stock at a weighted average gross price of $16.90 per share, for a total cost of $0.8 million.
  • Paid a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2024 of $0.275 per share, representing an annualized yield of 7.5% based on the closing price of the Company’s common stock on April 17, 2024.

CEO Comments

“We are pleased that our earnings and portfolio will benefit from our origination of a high yielding $7.2 million first mortgage, Chick-fil-A anchored pad site development, which we closed in the first quarter of 2024,” said John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alpine Income Property Trust. “While we were actively pursuing traditional acquisitions, we have found sellers reluctant to transact at prices that reflect the current interest rate environment. We are anticipating that the market for traditional acquisitions will become more attractive as the markets continue to adjust to higher for longer rates.”

Quarterly Operating Results Highlights

The table below provides a summary of the Company’s operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (in thousands, except per share data):

  Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Variance to Comparable Period in the Prior Year
Total Revenues $12,466  $11,156  $1,310  11.7% 
                
Net Income (Loss) $(283)  $3,745  $(4,028)  (107.6%) 
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to PINE $(260)  $3,339  $(3,599)  (107.8%) 
Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share Attributable to PINE $(0.02)  $0.21  $(0.23)  (108.2%) 
                
FFO (1) $6,130  $5,627  $503  8.9% 
FFO per Diluted Share (1) $0.41  $0.36  $0.05  13.9% 
AFFO (1) $6,243  $5,635  $608  10.8% 
AFFO per Diluted Share (1) $0.42  $0.36  $0.06  16.7% 
                
Dividends Declared and Paid, per Share $0.275  $0.275  $0.000  0.0% 
(1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section and tables at the end of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, FFO per diluted share, AFFO, and AFFO per diluted share.
 

Investments 

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company acquired one land parcel, for which the Company already owned the property leased to CVS, for a purchase price of $1.0 million, reflecting a going-in cash cap rate of 7.3% representing the value of monthly lease payments which will no longer be required.

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company originated one first mortgage investment with a total funding commitment of $7.2 million, of which $3.6 million was funded during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, at an initial yield of 11.3%.

Property Portfolio

The Company’s property portfolio consisted of the following as of March 31, 2024:

Number of Properties138
Square Feet3.8 million
Annualized Base Rent$38.9 million
Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term6.9 years
States where Properties are Located35
Occupancy99.0%
  
% of Annualized Base Rent Attributable to Investment Grade Rated Tenants (1)(2)65%
% of Annualized Base Rent Attributable to Credit Rated Tenants (1)(3)89%
Any differences are a result of rounding.
(1) Annualized Base Rent (“ABR”) represents the annualized in-place straight-line base rent required by the tenant’s lease. ABR is a non-GAAP financial measure. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors because it is a widely accepted industry measure used by analysts and investors to compare the real estate portfolios and operating performance of REITs.
(2) The Company defines an Investment Grade Rated Tenant as a tenant or the parent of a tenant with a credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service, Fitch Ratings or the National Association of Insurance Commissioners of Baa3, BBB-, or NAIC-2 or higher. If applicable, in the event of a split rating between S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Services, the Company utilizes the higher of the two ratings as its reference point as to whether a tenant is defined as an Investment Grade Rated Tenant.
(3) The Company defines a Credit Rated Tenant as a tenant or the parent of a tenant with a credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service, Fitch Ratings or the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.
 

The Company’s property portfolio included the following top tenants that represent 2.0% or greater of the Company's total annualized base rent as of March 31, 2024:

TenantCredit Rating (1) % of Annualized Base Rent
WalgreensBBB- / Ba2 12% 
Lowe’sBBB+ / Baa1 9% 
Dick’s Sporting GoodsBBB / Baa3 9% 
Dollar Tree/Family DollarBBB / Baa2 9% 
Dollar GeneralBBB / Baa2 5% 
WalmartAA / Aa2 5% 
Best BuyBBB+ / A3 4% 
At HomeCCC / Caa3 4% 
Hobby LobbyNR / NR 3% 
Home DepotA / A2 3% 
LA FitnessB/ B3 2% 
Kohl’sBB / Ba2 2% 
BurlingtonBB+ / Ba2 2% 
Camping WorldB / B2 2% 
Other  29% 
Total  100% 
Any differences are a result of rounding.
(1) Credit rating is from S&P Global Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service, Fitch Ratings or the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, as applicable, as of March 31, 2024.
 

The Company’s property portfolio consisted of the following industries as of March 31, 2024:

Industry  % of Annualized Base Rent
Dollar Stores  14% 
Pharmacy  13% 
Home Improvement  13% 
Sporting Goods  12% 
Home Furnishings  8% 
General Merchandise  6% 
Consumer Electronics  6% 
Grocery  5% 
Entertainment  5% 
Off-Price Retail  4% 
Health & Fitness  4% 
Specialty Retail  3% 
Automotive Parts  2% 
Office Supplies  1% 
Convenience Stores  1% 
Farm & Rural Supply  1% 
Quick Service Restaurant  1% 
Casual Dining  <1% 
Pet Supplies  <1% 
Other (1)  < 1% 
Total23 Industries 100% 
Any differences are a result of rounding.
(1) Includes four industries collectively representing less than 1% of the Company’s ABR as of March 31, 2024.
 

The Company’s property portfolio included properties in the following states as of March 31, 2024:

State% of Annualized Base Rent
New Jersey  12% 
Texas  9% 
New York  9% 
Michigan  8% 
Ohio  7% 
Georgia  6% 
Florida  5% 
Illinois  4% 
West Virginia  4% 
Oklahoma  3% 
Alabama  3% 
Minnesota  3% 
Kansas  3% 
Arizona  2% 
Wisconsin  2% 
Louisiana  2% 
Missouri  2% 
Massachusetts  2% 
Maryland  2% 
Nevada  2% 
South Carolina  2% 
Pennsylvania  2% 
Arkansas  1% 
Connecticut  1% 
Indiana  1% 
New Mexico  1% 
Nebraska  <1% 
Maine  <1% 
North Carolina  <1% 
Washington  <1% 
South Dakota  <1% 
California  <1% 
Virginia  <1% 
Kentucky  <1% 
Mississippi  <1% 
Total35 States100% 
Any differences are a result of rounding.
 

Capital Markets and Balance Sheet

During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company completed the following notable capital markets activity:

  • Repurchased 45,768 shares of the Company’s common stock for a total cost of $0.8 million, or an average price of $16.90 per share.

The following table provides a summary of the Company’s long-term debt as of March 31, 2024:

Component of Long-Term Debt Principal Interest Rate Maturity Date
2026 Term Loan (1) $100.0 million  SOFR + 10 bps + [1.35% - 1.95%] May 2026 
2027 Term Loan (2) $100.0 million  SOFR + 10 bps + [1.25% - 1.90%] January 2027 
Revolving Credit Facility (3) $73.0 million  SOFR + 10 bps + [1.25% - 2.20%] January 2027 
Total Debt/Weighted Average Rate $273.0 million  3.80%
   
(1) As of March 31, 2024, the Company has utilized interest rate swaps to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed interest rate of 2.05% plus the SOFR adjustment of 0.10% and the applicable spread for the $100 million 2026 Term Loan balance.
(2) As of March 31, 2024, the Company has utilized interest rate swaps to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed interest rate of 1.18% plus the SOFR adjustment of 0.10% and the applicable spread for the $100 million 2027 Term Loan balance.
(3) As of March 31, 2024, the Company has utilized interest rate swaps to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed interest rate of 3.21% plus the SOFR adjustment of 0.10% and the applicable spread on $50 million of the outstanding balance on the Company’s Revolving Credit Facility.
 

As of March 31, 2024, the Company held a 91.8% interest in Alpine Income Property OP, LP, the Company’s operating partnership (the “Operating Partnership” or “OP”). There were 1,223,854 OP Units held by third parties outstanding and 13,618,108 shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding, for total outstanding common stock and OP Units held by third parties of 14,841,962 as of March 31, 2024. 

As of March 31, 2024, the Company’s net debt to Pro Forma EBITDA was 7.4 times, and as defined in the Company’s credit agreement, the Company’s fixed charge coverage ratio was 3.4 times. As of March 31, 2024, the Company’s net debt to total enterprise value was 53.9%. The Company calculates total enterprise value as the sum of net debt and the market value of the Company's outstanding common shares and OP Units, as if the OP Units have been redeemed for common shares.

Dividend

On February 20, 2024, the Company announced a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2024 of $0.275 per share, payable on March 28, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 14, 2024. The first quarter 2024 cash dividend represents a payout ratio of 67.1% and 65.5% of the Company’s first quarter 2024 FFO per diluted share and AFFO per diluted share, respectively.

2024 Outlook

The Company is maintaining its outlook for 2024 which assumes stable or improving economic activity, strong underlying business trends related to each of our tenants and other significant assumptions.

The Company’s outlook for 2024 is as follows:

  Outlook Range for 2024
  Low High
Investments $50 millionto$80 million
Dispositions $50 millionto$80 million
FFO per Diluted Share $1.51to$1.56
AFFO per Diluted Share $1.53to$1.58
Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 14.9 millionto14.9 million
     

First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call & Webcast

The Company will host a conference call to present its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, on Friday, April 19, 2024, at 9:00 AM ET.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.alpinereit.com or at the link provided in the event details below. To access the call by phone, please go to the link provided in the event details below and you will be provided with dial-in details.

 Webcast:https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5pd8tuhj
   
 Dial-In:https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3cfad882e4f24cdfaa296cedba617ae8
   

We encourage participants to dial into the conference call at least fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the earnings call will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.alpinereit.com.

About Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentation which is available on our website at http://www.alpinereit.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements that may be identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include general business and economic conditions, continued volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets, risks inherent in the real estate business, including tenant defaults, potential liability relating to environmental matters, credit risk associated with the Company investing in first mortgage investments, illiquidity of real estate investments and potential damages from natural disasters, the impact of epidemics or pandemics (such as the COVID-19 Pandemic and its variants) on the Company’s business and the business of its tenants and the impact of such epidemics or pandemics on the U.S. economy and market conditions generally, other factors affecting the Company’s business or the business of its tenants that are beyond the control of the Company or its tenants, and the factors set forth under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our reported results are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). We also disclose Funds From Operations (“FFO”) Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”), and Pro Forma Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Pro Forma EBITDA”), all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of REITs. 

FFO, AFFO, and Pro Forma EBITDA do not represent cash generated from operating activities and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements; accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net income as a performance measure or cash flows from operations as reported on our statement of cash flows as a liquidity measure and should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures. 

We compute FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude real estate related depreciation and amortization, as well as extraordinary items (as defined by GAAP) such as net gain or loss from sales of depreciable real estate assets, impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate assets and impairments associated with the implementation of current expected credit losses on commercial loans and investments at the time of origination, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries. 

To derive AFFO, we further modify the NAREIT computation of FFO to include other adjustments to GAAP net income related to non-cash revenues and expenses such as loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of above- and below-market lease related intangibles, straight-line rental revenue, amortization of deferred financing costs, non-cash compensation, and other non-cash income or expense. Such items may cause short-term fluctuations in net income but have no impact on operating cash flows or long-term operating performance. We use AFFO as one measure of our performance when we formulate corporate goals. 

To derive Pro Forma EBITDA, GAAP net income or loss is adjusted to exclude extraordinary items (as defined by GAAP), net gain or loss from sales of depreciable real estate assets, impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate assets and impairments associated with the implementation of current expected credit losses on commercial loans and investments at the time of origination and/or payoff, and real estate related depreciation and amortization including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries, non-cash revenues and expenses such as straight-line rental revenue, amortization of deferred financing costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, above- and below-market lease related intangibles, non-cash compensation, other non-cash income or expense, and other non-recurring items such as disposition management fees. Cash interest expense is also excluded from Pro Forma EBITDA, and GAAP net income or loss is adjusted for the annualized impact of acquisitions, dispositions and other similar activities.

FFO is used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among our peers primarily because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains or losses on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. We believe that AFFO is an additional useful supplemental measure for investors to consider because it will help them to better assess our operating performance without the distortions created by other non-cash revenues or expenses. We also believe that Pro Forma EBITDA is an additional useful supplemental measure for investors to consider as it allows for a better assessment of our operating performance without the distortions created by other non-cash revenues, expenses or certain effects of the Company’s capital structure on our operating performance. FFO, AFFO, and Pro Forma EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

 
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  As of
  (Unaudited)
March 31, 2024		 December 31, 2023
ASSETS    
Real Estate:      
Land, at Cost $150,327  $149,314 
Building and Improvements, at Cost  329,118   328,993 
Total Real Estate, at Cost  479,445   478,307 
Less, Accumulated Depreciation  (38,931)   (34,714) 
Real Estate—Net  440,514   443,593 
Assets Held for Sale  4,410   4,410 
Commercial Loans and Investments  38,046   35,080 
Cash and Cash Equivalents  5,145   4,019 
Restricted Cash  2,833   9,712 
Intangible Lease Assets—Net  47,019   49,292 
Straight-Line Rent Adjustment  1,473   1,409 
Other Assets  19,581   17,045 
Total Assets $559,021  $564,560 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Liabilities:      
Accounts Payable, Accrued Expenses, and Other Liabilities $6,108  $5,736 
Prepaid Rent and Deferred Revenue  3,112   2,627 
Intangible Lease Liabilities—Net  4,689   4,907 
Long-Term Debt  272,256   275,677 
Total Liabilities  286,165   288,947 
Commitments and Contingencies      
Equity:      
Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share, 100 million shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023      
Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share, 500 million shares authorized, 13,618,108 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and 13,659,207 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023  136   137 
Additional Paid-in Capital  242,944   243,690 
Dividends in Excess of Net Income  (6,364)   (2,359) 
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income  11,436   9,275 
Stockholders' Equity  248,152   250,743 
Noncontrolling Interest  24,704   24,870 
Total Equity  272,856   275,613 
Total Liabilities and Equity $559,021  $564,560 


Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share, per share and dividend data)
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2024		 March 31,
2023
Revenues:      
Lease Income $11,464  $11,156 
Interest Income from Commercial Loans and Investments  903    
Other Revenue  99    
Total Revenues  12,466   11,156 
Operating Expenses:      
Real Estate Expenses  1,928   1,434 
General and Administrative Expenses  1,542   1,515 
Provision for Impairment  31    
Depreciation and Amortization  6,382   6,335 
Total Operating Expenses  9,883   9,284 
Gain on Disposition of Assets     4,453 
Gain on Extinguishment of Debt     23 
Net Income from Operations  2,583   6,348 
Investment and Other Income  69   10 
Interest Expense  (2,935)   (2,613) 
Net Income (Loss)  (283)   3,745 
Less: Net (Income) Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest  23   (406) 
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. $(260)  $3,339 
       
Per Common Share Data:      
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.      
Basic $(0.02)  $0.24 
Diluted $(0.02)  $0.21 
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:      
Basic 13,621,208 14,000,553 
Diluted (1) 14,845,062  15,704,047 
      
Dividends Declared and Paid $0.275  $0.275 
(1) Includes the weighted average of 1,223,854 and 1,703,494 shares during the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, underlying OP Units including (i) 1,223,854 shares underlying OP Units issued to CTO Realty Growth, Inc. and (ii) 479,640 shares underlying OP Units issued to an unrelated third party, which OP Units were redeemed by PINE for an equivalent number of shares of common stock of PINE during the three months ended December 31, 2023.


Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Funds From Operations and Adjusted Funds From Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2024		 March 31,
2023
Net Income (Loss) $(283)  $3,745 
Depreciation and Amortization  6,382   6,335 
Provision for Impairment  31    
Gain on Disposition of Assets     (4,453) 
Funds from Operations $6,130  $5,627 
Adjustments:      
Gain on Extinguishment of Debt     (23) 
Amortization of Intangibles Assets and Liabilities to Lease Income  (110)   (87) 
Straight-Line Rent Adjustment  (65)   (165) 
Non-Cash Compensation  79   80 
Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs to Interest Expense  180   174 
Other Non-Cash Expense  29   29 
Adjusted Funds from Operations $6,243  $5,635 
       
FFO per Diluted Share $0.41  $0.36 
AFFO per Diluted Share $0.42  $0.36 


Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliation of Net Debt to Pro Forma EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2024
Net Loss $(283) 
Adjustments:   
Depreciation and Amortization  6,382 
Provision for Impairment  31 
Straight-Line Rent Adjustment  (65) 
Non-Cash Compensation  79 
Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs to Interest Expense  180 
Amortization of Intangible Assets and Liabilities to Lease Income  (110) 
Other Non-Cash Expense  29 
Other Non-Recurring Items  (21) 
Interest Expense, Net of Deferred Financing Costs Amortization  2,755 
EBITDA $8,977 
    
Annualized EBITDA $35,908 
Pro Forma Annualized Impact of Current Quarter Investment Activity (1)  133 
Pro Forma EBITDA $36,041 
    
Total Long-Term Debt  272,256 
Financing Costs, Net of Accumulated Amortization  744 
Cash and Cash Equivalents  (5,145) 
Restricted Cash  (2,833) 
Net Debt $265,022 
    
Net Debt to Pro Forma EBITDA  7.4x 
(1) Reflects the pro forma annualized impact on Annualized EBITDA of the Company’s investment activity during the three months ended March 31, 2024.


Contact:Lisa M. Vorakoun
 Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
 (386) 944-5641
 lvorakoun@alpinereit.com

