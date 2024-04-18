ISC Announces Filing of 2024 Management Information Circular

REGINA, Saskatchewan, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) announced today that it has filed its notice of meeting and management information circular for ISC’s May 14, 2024 annual meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders. The materials for the Meeting will also be mailed to shareholders. A copy of the materials along with ISC’s Annual Report for 2023 is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and our website at www.isc.ca.



The management information circular contains information for shareholders regarding the Meeting, including exercising voting rights on the election of ISC’s Board of Directors and the appointment of ISC’s auditor for the ensuing year. ISC encourages shareholders to access the information and vote by no later than 11:00 a.m. MDT on Friday, May 10, 2024.

The Meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. EDT (11:00 a.m. MDT) at Innovation Place, 6 Research Drive, Regina, Saskatchewan. A live audio webcast of the Meeting will also be available on our website at https://company.isc.ca/investor-relations/events.

Participants who wish to ask a question on the live call may do so through the ISC website, or by registering at:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa3fb2575fc10424491e251439b2ea894

Once registered, participants will receive the dial-in numbers and their unique PIN number. When dialing in, participants will input their PIN and be placed into the call.

While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes before the start time. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the event on ISC’s website at www.isc.ca. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

At the date of the filing of this management information circular, it is the intention of the Company to hold the Meeting in person at the location stated above. We will announce any changes to the Meeting, which may include changing the date, time, or format of the Meeting, by way of news release which will be available on our website at www.isc.ca or from ISC’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

About ISC®

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

