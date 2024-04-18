Quisitive Announces Dan Kunz as Executive Vice President of Microsoft Cloud and AI Delivery Organization

TORONTO, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft Cloud and AI solutions provider, announced the appointment of Dan Kunz as its Executive Vice President of its Microsoft Cloud and AI Global Delivery Organization effective April 15, 2024. Dan joins Lane Sorgen, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing as leaders of Quisitive Cloud and AI Solutions.



Dan brings over 25 years of portfolio expansion, customer relations, global talent management, P&L management, sales, and operations experience across the IT services industry. Most recently, he served as Managing Director at Accenture where he spearheaded multiple modernization programs including cloud and business transformation. Prior to that, Dan was a Partner at IBM where he led multiple cloud adoption and migration programs. He holds an MBA in Technology Management from the University of Phoenix. Dan will lead delivery of solutions and services to customers with a focus on customer satisfaction, technical expertise, and innovative service offerings.

Lane also brings over 25 years of experience with prior roles as Regional Vice President at Microsoft. He has a depth of experience leading sales organizations, driving offers to market, and navigating the Microsoft ecosystem. Lane will lead the sales and marketing organization for Quisitive with an integrated go-to-market strategy, including oversight of AI innovation, industry transformation, and Microsoft partnership. Lane and Dan will work symbiotically in lockstep to elevate Quisitive’s Cloud Solutions strategy, operations, and execution.

“We are delighted to welcome Dan to the Quisitive executive team as our Executive Vice President of Microsoft Cloud and AI Global Delivery,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. “Dan’s well decorated background and extensive experience in cloud adoption, migration, and implementation, coupled with a strong customer-centric approach, positions him as a vital asset to Quisitive and a strong addition to our existing leadership team. I look forward to the partnership between Dan and Lane as we grow the Cloud business in the rapidly accelerating era of AI.”

Dan Kunz will report to Mike Reinhart, becoming part of the Quisitive executive team that includes Lane Sorgen, Tami Anders, Chief of Staff and Executive Vice President of People and Culture; Steven Balusek, Executive Vice President of IT and Innovation; and Scott Meriwether, Chief Financial Officer.

Business Update

Mazik Earnout Update : The Company also announces that Mazik Global Inc. (“Mazik”) has achieved the Year 2 Measurement Period net revenue targets as previously set out at the time that the Company acquired Mazik in April 2021. As such, the former shareholders of Mazik have been paid contingent consideration of 3,391,671 common shares of Quisitive and US$1 million in cash.

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner leveraging the power of the Microsoft cloud platform and artificial intelligence, alongside custom and proprietary technologies, to drive transformative outcomes for its customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises across industries leverage the Microsoft platform to adopt, innovate, and thrive in the era of AI. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

Quisitive Investor Contact

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Group, Inc.

QUIS@gateway-grp.com

949-574-3860

Tami Anders

Chief of Staff

tami.anders@quisitive.com

972-573-0995

