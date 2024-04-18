Celularity Abstract “Emerging Technologies for the Management and Protection of Tendon Injuries: Decellularized Placental Biomaterials” Accepted at ORS Tendon Conference 2024

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (“Celularity”), a regenerative medicine company developing placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies and advanced biomaterial products, today announced that its abstract entitled “Emerging Technologies for the Management and Protection of Tendon Injuries: Decellularized Placental Biomaterials” was accepted by the Orthopedic Research Society (ORS) Tendon Conference, which will be held from May 30 - June 1, 2024 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. The conference theme is “Mechanism to Therapy - Emerging Technologies and Therapeutic Outcomes.”



Celularity’s abstract explores the application of various decellularized placental biomaterials, including connective tissue matrix (CTM) and umbilical cord matrix (UCM), in tendon management, both in vitro and in vivo. The abstract focuses on assessing the biomaterials’ biomechanical properties, immunomodulatory effects, and preclinical outcomes in clinically relevant models to advance their potential in tendon repair.

Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Celularity Chairman, CEO and Founder, noted, “Tendon injuries, whether due to sports-related activities, overuse, or degenerative conditions, present significant challenges in both treatment and recovery. I am very excited about the growing opportunity and potential of our decellularized placental biomaterials in tendon management and healing. The global tendon market accounted for USD 2.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 4.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2032. We are committed to to growing our regenerative biomaterials business through innovations like this which we believe will significantly contribute to revenue growth. I am confident Celularity’s placental technology can be an important therapeutic tool in the management of these debilitating injuries.”

Anna Gosiewska, Ph.D., Vice President of Research and Development for Degenerative Diseases, who leads Celularity’s development of advanced biomaterials and cell technologies, added, “Decellularized placental biomaterials offer a rich source of native, developmentally early extracellular matrix that we believe is beneficial for tissue repair and regeneration. By carefully processing and engineering these biomaterials, Celularity is developing advanced therapeutic solutions tailored specifically for tendon injuries. We believe our innovative technologies utilizing decellularized placental biomaterials represent a novel approach in the field of tendon injury management and may offer patients and healthcare providers new hope for improved outcomes and enhanced quality of life.”

The study results described in the abstract provide insights into an in vivo evaluation of Celularity’s decellularized placental biomaterials in two clinically relevant models. The results demonstrate more advanced healing in the UCM treated group and complete incorporation of UCM into the tendon within three months post-implantation. These data indicate that human placental decellularized biomaterials may represent a promising matrix suitable for tendon management and healing.

Through strategic collaborations with leading academic institutions and healthcare partners, Celularity is working to advance treatments for musculoskeletal disorders and beyond.

The Celularity abstract authors include Dr. Anna Gosiewska, Desiree Long, Dr. Raja Sivalenka, Joseph Gleason, Dr. Adrian Kilcoyne, Dr. Robert J Hariri, and Dr. Steve A Brigido. The study was performed in close collaboration with scientific leaders from some of the nation’s top research organizations.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) is a regenerative medicine company developing and commercializing advanced biomaterial products and allogeneic, cryopreserved, placental-derived cell therapies, all derived from the postpartum placenta. Its therapeutic programs target aging-related diseases, including degenerative diseases, cancer, and immune disorders, using mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells (MLASCs), T-cells engineered with CAR (CAR T-cells), and genetically modified and unmodified natural killer (NK) cells. Celularity believes that, by harnessing the placenta’s unique biology and ready availability, it can develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies.

For more information, visit www.celularity.com.

