Provident Financial Services, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

ISELIN, N.J., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) (the “Company”) reported net income of $32.1 million, or $0.43 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $27.3 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $40.5 million, or $0.54 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Net income for the trailing quarter ended December 31, 2023 was negatively impacted by a $3.0 million charge for contingent litigation reserves and a $2.0 million write-down of a foreclosed property. Transaction costs related to our pending merger with Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (“Lakeland”) totaled $2.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared with $2.5 million in the trailing quarter and $1.1 million for the respective 2023 period. In addition, prior year earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2023, included a $2.0 million gain recognized from the sale of a foreclosed commercial property.



Performance Highlights for the First Quarter of 2024

The Company’s total commercial and industrial ("C&I") loan portfolio increased $72.1 million, or 11.5% annualized, to $2.51 billion as of March 31, 2024, from $2.44 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Net interest income decreased $2.1 million to $93.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, from $95.8 million for the trailing quarter as a result of one fewer day in the current quarter and higher funding costs, which more than offset the benefits of favorable loan repricing.

The net interest margin decreased five basis points to 2.87% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, from 2.92% for the trailing quarter.

The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 increased two basis points to 5.06%, compared to the trailing quarter, while the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 increased nine basis points to 2.80%, compared to the trailing quarter. The increase in funding costs was attributable to a decrease in lower-costing deposits, an increase in average borrowings and unfavorable repricing of deposits, reflective of current market conditions.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company's loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $1.08 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 7.42%, compared to $1.09 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 7.08% as of December 31, 2023.

Asset quality improved in the quarter, as non-performing loans as of March 31, 2024 declined to $47.6 million, or 0.44% of total loans, compared to $49.6 million, or 0.46% of total loans as of December 31, 2023. Criticized and classified loans fell to $226.3 million, or 2.09% of loans as of March 31, 2024, from $241.3 million, or 2.22% of loans as of December 31, 2023.

As of March 31, 2024, CRE loans related to office properties totaled $483.9 million, compared to $483.1 million as of December 31, 2023. This portfolio constitutes only 4.5% of total loans and has an average loan size of $1.9 million, with just four relationships greater than $10.0 million. Approximately 41.0% of the Company's office loans are to medical offices and the portfolio does not have significant central business district exposure. Delinquencies in the office portfolio as of March 31, 2024 were limited to four loans totaling $5.9 million.

As of March 31, 2024, Multi-family CRE loans on New York City properties totaled $188.7 million, compared to $186.8 million as of December 31, 2023. This portfolio constitutes only 1.7% of total loans and has an average loan size of $2.8 million. Approximately $117.4 million of these loans are collateralized by rent stabilized apartments and all are performing.

The Company recorded a $200,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to a $500,000 provision for the trailing quarter. The decrease in the provision for credit losses for the quarter was primarily attributable to an improved economic forecast for the current quarter within our Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") model, partially offset by an increase in specific reserves on impaired credits. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans decreased to 0.98% as of March 31, 2024, from 0.99% as of December 31, 2023.

Wealth Management and Insurance Agency income increased 8.3% and 16.9%, respectively, versus the same period in 2023. Total non-interest income was 18.2% of net revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The Company's annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") return on average assets (1) was 1.28% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 1.25% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

was 1.28% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 1.25% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity(1) were 0.92%, 7.60% and 10.40%, respectively for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared with 0.77%, 6.60% and 9.15%, respectively for the trailing quarter.

Anthony J. Labozzetta, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “Our first quarter results reflect strong operating performance and returns despite continuing pressure on funding costs and the net interest margin. Our team has performed admirably to manage through these conditions and continued to deliver exceptional customer service. Additionally, our asset quality remains strong and our credit risk is well managed, with limited exposure to the market segments of greatest concern in the current operating environment.”

Regarding the Company's pending merger with Lakeland, Mr. Labozzetta added, “We are delighted that all regulatory approvals required for the merger have been obtained and we are diligently moving forward with our subordinated debt offering which is a required closing condition of the merger. We are excited to complete the closing of the merger promptly to bring together two prominent high performing banks with like-minded cultures, unwavering commitment to employee and customer experience, a dedication to serving our communities, and a keen focus on financial performance and stockholder returns.”

Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share payable on May 31, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 29, 2024.

Results of Operations

Three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, net income was $32.1 million, or $0.43 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $27.3 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Transaction costs related to our pending merger with Lakeland totaled $2.2 million and $2.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income decreased $2.1 million to $93.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, from $95.8 million for the trailing quarter. The decrease in net interest income reflected one fewer calendar day in the first quarter and a decrease in lower-costing deposits, combined with unfavorable repricing of deposits, partially offset by the favorable repricing of adjustable-rate loans.

The Company’s net interest margin decreased five basis points to 2.87% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, from 2.92% for the trailing quarter. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 increased two basis points to 5.06%, compared to the trailing quarter. The weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 increased nine basis points from the trailing quarter to 2.80%. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 increased 13 basis points to 2.60%, compared to 2.47% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.07% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 1.95% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was 3.60%, compared to 3.71% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company recorded a $200,000 provision for credit losses on loans, compared with a provision for credit losses of $500,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in the provision for credit losses for the quarter was primarily attributable to an improved economic forecast for the current quarter within our CECL model, partially offset by an increase in specific reserves on impaired credits. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $971,000, or an annualized 4 basis points of average loans, compared with net charge-offs of $863,000, or an annualized 3 basis points of average loans, for the trailing quarter.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, non-interest income totaled $20.8 million, an increase of $1.8 million, compared to the trailing quarter. Insurance agency income increased $2.0 million to $4.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter, mainly due to the receipt of contingent commissions and additional business in the current quarter. Wealth management income increased $645,000 to $7.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter, mainly due to an increase in the average market value of assets under management during the period. Additionally, BOLI income increased $173,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to a benefit claim recognized in the current quarter. Partially offsetting these increases to non-interest income, other income decreased $829,000 to $798,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to a reduction in gains on the sale of SBA loans, while fee income decreased $190,000 to $5.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to decreases in loan related fees and debit card income.

Non-interest expense totaled $71.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, a decrease of $3.2 million, compared to $74.5 million for the trailing quarter. Other operating expense decreased $5.3 million to $10.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $15.6 million for the trailing quarter, largely due to a prior quarter $3.0 million charge for contingent litigation reserves, combined with a prior quarter $2.0 million write-down of a foreclosed property. FDIC insurance decreased $618,000 to $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to the FDIC special assessment of $775,000 recorded in the prior quarter, partially offset with a current quarter FDIC special assessment of $195,000. Additionally, merger expenses related to our pending merger with Lakeland decreased $275,000 to $2.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter. Partially offsetting these decreases in non-interest expense, compensation and benefits expense increased $1.3 million to $40.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $38.8 million for the trailing quarter. The increase in compensation and benefit expense was primarily due to increases in payroll taxes, employee medical benefits, stock-based compensation and salary expense, partially offset by a decrease in the accrual for incentive compensation. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company recorded a $506,000 provision benefit for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures, compared to a $1.4 million provision benefit for the trailing quarter. The provision benefits for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures for both periods were primarily due to decreases in loans approved and awaiting closing. Additionally, net occupancy expense increased $723,000 to $8.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter, largely due to seasonal increases in snow removal costs and Common Area Maintenance ("CAM") expense.

The Company’s annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(1) totaled 1.99% for both the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and the trailing quarter. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(1) was 60.82% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 61.32% for the trailing quarter.

Income Tax Expense

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company's income tax expense was $10.9 million with an effective tax rate of 25.3%, compared with income tax expense of $12.5 million with an effective tax rate of 31.3% for the trailing quarter. The decrease in tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared with the trailing quarter was largely due to a decrease in taxable income, combined with a discrete item related to deferred taxes on stock-based compensation recorded in the prior quarter and the 2024 sunset of the 2.5% NJ Corporate Business Tax surcharge. This prior quarter discrete item and the sunset of the 2.5% NJ Corporate Business Tax surcharge were also the primary reasons for the decrease in the effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared with the trailing quarter.

Three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, net income was $32.1 million, or $0.43 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $40.5 million, or $0.54 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Transaction costs related to our pending merger with Lakeland totaled $2.2 million and $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income decreased $14.7 million to $93.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, from $108.3 million for same period in 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a decrease in lower-costing deposits and an increase in borrowings, combined with unfavorable repricing of both deposits and borrowings, partially offset by originations of new loans and the favorable repricing of adjustable-rate loans.

The Company’s net interest margin decreased 61 basis points to 2.87% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, from 3.48% for the same period last year. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 increased 43 basis points to 5.06%, compared to 4.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 126 basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 to 2.80%, compared to 1.54% for the first quarter of 2023. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was 2.60%, compared to 1.39% for the same period last year. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $478.8 million to $2.07 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $2.55 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.07% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared with 1.05% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was 3.60%, compared to 2.48% for the same period last year.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company recorded a $200,000 provision for credit losses on loans, compared with a $6.0 million provision for credit losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in the provision for credit losses was largely a function of the period-over-period improvement in the economic forecast. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $971,000, or an annualized 4 basis points of average loans, compared with net charge-offs of $671,000, or an annualized 3 basis points of average loans, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income totaled $20.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, a decrease of $1.3 million, compared to the same period in 2023. Other income decreased $2.5 million to $798,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, primarily due to a $2.0 million gain from the sale of a foreclosed commercial property which was recorded in the prior year, combined with a decrease in gains on sales of SBA loans. Fee income decreased $475,000 to $5.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to decreases in commercial loan prepayment fees and deposit fee income. Partially offsetting these decreases in non-interest income, insurance agency income increased $691,000 to $4.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, largely due to an increase in business activity. Wealth management income increased $573,000 to $7.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, mainly due to an increase in the average market value of assets under management during the period, combined with an increase in mutual fund fees. Additionally, BOLI income increased $333,000 to $1.8 million three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due a benefit claim recognized in the current quarter, combined with an increase in equity valuations.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, non-interest expense totaled $71.3 million, an increase of $1.8 million, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. Compensation and benefits expense increased $1.3 million to $40.0 million for three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $38.7 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salary expense associated with Company-wide annual merit increases, combined with increases in the accrual for incentive compensation, payroll taxes and employee insurance, partially offset by a decrease in stock-based compensation. Data processing expense increased $1.3 million to $6.8 million for three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $5.5 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in data processing expense was primarily due to increases in software service, telecommunication and electronic business banking expenses. Merger-related expenses related to our pending combination with Lakeland increased $1.1 million to $2.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. Additionally, FDIC insurance expense increased $335,000 to $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to a current quarter FDIC special assessment of $195,000, combined with an increase in the assessment rate. Partially offsetting these increases in non-interest expense, other operating expense decreased $729,000 to $10.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $11.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, largely due to a decrease in professional fees, partially offset by additional expenses related to foreclosed commercial real estate properties. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company recorded a $506,000 provision benefit for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures, compared to a $739,000 provision charge for the same period in 2023. The $1.2 million decrease in the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures for the current quarter was primarily due to a decrease in loans approved and awaiting closing.

The Company’s annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(1) was 1.99% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 2.00% for the same period in 2023. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(1) was 60.82% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to 51.85% for the same respective period in 2023.

Income Tax Expense

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company's income tax expense was $10.9 million with an effective tax rate of 25.3%, compared with $14.5 million with an effective tax rate of 26.3% for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared with the same period last year was largely the result of a decrease in taxable income and the 2024 sunset of the 2.5% NJ Corporate Business Tax surcharge, while the decrease in the effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2023, was largely due to the 2024 sunset of the 2.5% NJ Corporate Business Tax surcharge and a decrease in the proportion of income derived from taxable sources.

Asset Quality

The Company’s total non-performing loans as of March 31, 2024 were $47.6 million, or 0.44% of total loans, compared $49.6 million, or 0.46% of total loans as of December 31, 2023 and $35.5 million, or 0.35% of total loans as of March 31, 2023. The $2.0 million decrease in non-performing loans as of March 31, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter, consisted of a $4.6 million decrease in non-performing commercial loans and a $771,000 decrease in non-performing construction loans, partially offset by a $1.6 million increase in non-performing multi-family loans, a $794,000 increase in non-performing residential mortgage loans, a $787,000 increase in non-performing commercial mortgage loans and a $127,000 increase in non-performing consumer loans. As of March 31, 2024, impaired loans totaled $40.1 million with related specific reserves of $8.2 million, compared with impaired loans totaling $42.3 million with related specific reserves of $2.9 million as of December 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2023, impaired loans totaled $27.5 million with related specific reserves of $1.4 million.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company’s allowance for credit losses related to the loan portfolio was 0.98% of total loans, compared to 0.99% and 0.91% as of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. The allowance for credit losses decreased $771,000 to $106.4 million as of March 31, 2024, from $107.2 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses on loans at March 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023 was due to net charge-offs of $971,000, partially offset by a $200,000 provision for credit losses.

The following table shows accruing past due loans and non-accrual loans on the dates indicated, as well as certain asset quality ratios.

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Number

of

Loans

Principal

Balance

of Loans Number

of

Loans

Principal

Balance

of Loans Number

of

Loans

Principal

Balance

of Loans (Dollars in thousands) Accruing past due loans: 30 to 59 days past due: Commercial mortgage loans 3 $ 5,052 1 $ 825 1 $ 3,000 Multi-family mortgage loans 4 12,069 1 3,815 1 3,875 Construction loans — — — — — — Residential mortgage loans 11 3,568 13 3,429 9 2,064 Total mortgage loans 18 20,689 15 8,069 11 8,939 Commercial loans 11 4,493 6 998 4 1,070 Consumer loans 22 803 31 875 22 2,106 Total 30 to 59 days past due 51 $ 25,985 52 $ 9,942 37 $ 12,115 60 to 89 days past due: Commercial mortgage loans 3 $ 1,148 — $ — 4 $ 1,528 Multi-family mortgage loans — — 1 1,635 1 785 Construction loans — — — — — — Residential mortgage loans 6 804 8 1,208 6 639 Total mortgage loans 9 1,952 9 2,843 11 2,952 Commercial loans 3 332 3 198 2 3,028 Consumer loans 8 755 5 275 1 150 Total 60 to 89 days past due 20 3,039 17 3,316 14 6,130 Total accruing past due loans 71 $ 29,024 69 $ 13,258 51 $ 18,245 Non-accrual: Commercial mortgage loans 8 $ 5,938 7 $ 5,151 5 $ 6,815 Multi-family mortgage loans 2 2,355 1 744 1 1,548 Construction loans — — 1 771 2 1,874 Residential mortgage loans 10 1,647 7 853 12 1,744 Total mortgage loans 20 9,940 16 7,519 20 11,981 Commercial loans 21 36,892 26 41,487 30 23,129 Consumer loans 11 760 10 633 10 346 Total non-accrual loans 52 $ 47,592 52 $ 49,639 60 $ 35,456 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.44 % 0.46 % 0.35 % Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans 223.63 % 215.96 % 261.61 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.98 % 0.99 % 0.91 %



As of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company held foreclosed assets of $11.3 million and $11.7 million, respectively. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, there were two properties sold with an aggregate carrying value of $327,000. Foreclosed assets as of March 31, 2024 consisted primarily of commercial real estate. Total non-performing assets as of March 31, 2024 decreased $2.4 million to $58.9 million, or 0.42% of total assets, from $61.3 million, or 0.43% of total assets as of December 31, 2023.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets as of March 31, 2024 were $14.13 billion, a $79.9 million decrease from December 31, 2023. The decrease in total assets was primarily due to a $33.6 million decrease in total investments and a $31.0 million decrease in total loans.

The Company’s loan portfolio totaled $10.84 billion as of March 31, 2024 and $10.87 billion as of December 31, 2023. The loan portfolio consisted of the following:

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Mortgage loans: Commercial $ 4,353,799 $ 4,512,411 Multi-family 1,825,888 1,812,500 Construction 711,417 653,246 Residential 1,152,185 1,164,956 Total mortgage loans 8,043,289 8,143,113 Commercial loans 2,514,550 2,442,406 Consumer loans 295,125 299,164 Total gross loans 10,852,964 10,884,683 Premiums on purchased loans 1,439 1,474 Net deferred fees and unearned discounts (11,696 ) (12,456 ) Total loans $ 10,842,707 $ 10,873,701



During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the loan portfolio had net decreases of $158.6 million of commercial mortgage loans, $12.8 million of residential mortgage loans, and $4.0 million of consumer loans, partially offset by net increases of $72.1 million of commercial loans, $58.2 million of construction loans, and $13.4 million of multi-family loans. All commercial loans, which consist of commercial real estate, multi-family, commercial and construction loans, represented 86.7% of the loan portfolio as of March 31, 2024, compared to 86.5% as of December 31, 2023.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, loan funding, including advances on lines of credit, totaled $622.7 million, compared with $809.2 million for the same period in 2023.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company’s unfunded loan commitments totaled $1.97 billion, including commitments of $1.14 billion in commercial loans, $486.9 million in construction loans and $49.9 million in commercial mortgage loans. Unfunded loan commitments as of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023 were $2.09 billion and $2.05 billion, respectively.

The loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $1.08 billion as of March 31, 2024, compared to $1.09 billion and $1.54 billion as of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Total investment securities were $2.10 billion as of March 31, 2024, a $33.6 million decrease from December 31, 2023. This decrease was primarily due to repayments of mortgage-backed securities, an increase in unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities and maturities and calls of certain municipal and agency bonds, partially offset by purchases of mortgage-backed and municipal securities.

Total deposits decreased $193.6 million during the three months ended March 31, 2024, to $10.10 billion. The decrease in total deposits was primarily due to a decrease in brokered deposits of $98.0 million and a decrease in municipal deposits of $57.0 million. Total savings and demand deposit accounts decreased $129.7 million to $9.07 billion as of March 31, 2024, while total time deposits decreased $64.0 million to $1.03 billion as of March 31, 2024. The decrease in savings and demand deposits consisted of a $149.1 million decrease in non-interest-bearing demand deposits and a $14.7 million decrease in savings deposits, partially offset by a $28.6 million increase in interest bearing demand deposits and a $5.5 million increase in money market deposits. The decrease in time deposits consisted of an $84.8 million decrease in brokered time deposits, partially offset by a $20.9 million increase in retail time deposits.

Borrowed funds increased $88.1 million during the three months ended March 31, 2024, to $2.06 billion. The increase in borrowings was largely due to asset funding requirements. Borrowed funds represented 14.6% of total assets as of March 31, 2024, an increase from 13.9% as of December 31, 2023.

Stockholders’ equity increased $4.6 million during the three months ended March 31, 2024, to $1.70 billion, primarily due to net income earned for the period, partially offset by an increase in unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities and cash dividends paid to stockholders. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, common stock repurchases totaled 86,325 shares at an average cost of $14.84 per share, all of which were made in connection with withholding to cover income taxes on the vesting of stock-based compensation. As of March 31, 2024, approximately 1.0 million shares remained eligible for repurchase under the current stock repurchase authorization. Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) as of March 31, 2024 were $22.33 and $16.30, respectively, compared with $22.38 and $16.32, respectively, as of December 31, 2023.

About the Company

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank offering "commitment you can count on" since 1839. Provident Bank provides a comprehensive array of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Queens and Nassau Counties in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” "project," "intend," “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and those related to the economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, the effects of the recent turmoil in the banking industry, changes in accounting policies and practices that may be adopted by the regulatory agencies and the accounting standards setters, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, potential goodwill impairment, acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets, the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity, the ability to complete, or any delays in completing, the pending merger between the Company and Lakeland; any failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the pending merger transaction when expected or at all; certain restrictions during the pendency of the transaction that may impact the Company’s ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the pending merger transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of conditions imposed by regulators, unexpected conditions, factors or events, diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the merger and integration of the companies; and the impact of a potential shutdown of the federal government.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company advises readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not assume any duty, and does not undertake, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement.

Footnotes

(1) Annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, annualized return on average tangible equity, tangible book value per share, annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets and the efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Notes following the Consolidated Financial Highlights which contain the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and the associated calculations.





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) As of or for the

Three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Statement of Income Net interest income $ 93,670 $ 95,788 $ 108,324 Provision for credit losses 186 497 6,001 Non-interest income 20,807 18,968 22,152 Non-interest expense 71,321 74,491 69,485 Income before income tax expense 42,970 39,768 54,990 Net income 32,082 27,312 40,536 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.43 $ 0.36 $ 0.54 Interest rate spread 2.26 % 2.33 % 3.09 % Net interest margin 2.87 % 2.92 % 3.48 % Profitability Annualized return on average assets 0.92 % 0.77 % 1.20 % Annualized return on average equity 7.60 % 6.60 % 10.11 % Annualized return on average tangible equity (1) 10.40 % 9.15 % 14.10 % Annualized adjusted non-interest expense to average assets (3) 1.99 % 1.98 % 2.00 % Efficiency ratio (4) 60.82 % 61.32 % 51.85 % Asset Quality Non-accrual loans $ 47,592 $ 49,639 $ 35,456 90+ and still accruing — — — Non-performing loans 47,592 49,639 35,456 Foreclosed assets 11,324 11,651 13,743 Non-performing assets 58,916 61,290 49,199 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.44 % 0.46 % 0.35 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.42 % 0.43 % 0.36 % Allowance for loan losses $ 106,429 $ 107,200 $ 92,758 Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans 223.63 % 215.96 % 261.61 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.98 % 0.99 % 0.91 % Net loan charge-offs $ 971 $ 863 $ 671 Annualized net loan charge-offs to average total loans 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.03 % Average Balance Sheet Data Assets $ 14,093,767 $ 14,114,626 $ 13,732,708 Loans, net 10,668,992 10,660,201 10,093,856 Earning assets 12,862,910 12,823,541 12,418,530 Core deposits 9,129,244 9,210,315 9,720,797 Borrowings 1,940,981 1,873,822 1,224,279 Interest-bearing liabilities 10,074,106 10,020,726 9,264,564 Stockholders' equity 1,698,170 1,642,854 1,626,370 Average yield on interest-earning assets 5.06 % 5.04 % 4.63 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.80 % 2.71 % 1.54 % Notes and Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)



The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Company’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.



(1) Book and Tangible Book Value per Share Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,695,162 $ 1,690,596 $ 1,640,080 Less: total intangible assets 457,239 457,942 460,132 Total tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,237,923 $ 1,232,654 $ 1,179,948 Shares outstanding 75,928,193 75,537,186 75,467,890 Book value per share (total stockholders' equity/shares outstanding) $ 22.33 $ 22.38 $ 21.73 Tangible book value per share (total tangible stockholders' equity/shares outstanding) $ 16.30 $ 16.32 $ 15.64 (2) Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Total average stockholders' equity $ 1,698,170 $ 1,642,854 $ 1,626,370 Less: total average intangible assets 457,695 458,410 460,631 Total average tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,240,475 $ 1,184,444 $ 1,165,739 Net income $ 32,082 $ 27,312 $ 40,536 Annualized return on average tangible equity (net income/total average tangible stockholders' equity) 10.40 % 9.15 % 14.10 % (3) Annualized Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision ("PTPP") Return on Average Assets Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Net income $ 32,082 $ 27,312 $ 40,536 Adjustments to net income: Provision for credit losses 186 497 6,001 Credit loss (benefit) expense for off-balance sheet credit exposure (506 ) (1,360 ) 739 Merger-related transaction costs 2,202 2,477 1,100 Contingent litigation reserves — 3,000 — Income tax expense 10,888 12,456 14,454 PTPP income $ 44,852 $ 44,382 $ 62,830 Annualized PTPP income $ 180,394 $ 176,081 $ 254,811 Average assets $ 14,093,767 $ 14,114,626 $ 13,732,708 Annualized PTPP return on average assets 1.28 % 1.25 % 1.86 % (4) Annualized Adjusted Non-Interest Expense to Average Assets Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Reported non-interest expense $ 71,321 $ 74,491 $ 69,485 Adjustments to non-interest expense: Credit loss (benefit) expense for off-balance sheet credit exposures (506 ) (1,360 ) 739 Merger-related transaction costs 2,202 2,477 1,100 Contingent litigation reserves $ — $ 3,000 $ — Adjusted non-interest expense $ 69,625 $ 70,374 $ 67,646 Annualized adjusted non-interest expense $ 280,030 $ 279,201 $ 274,342 Average assets $ 14,093,767 $ 14,114,626 $ 13,732,708 Annualized adjusted non-interest expense/average assets 1.99 % 1.98 % 2.00 % (5) Efficiency Ratio Calculation Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Net interest income $ 93,670 $ 95,788 $ 108,324 Non-interest income 20,807 18,968 22,152 Total income $ 114,477 $ 114,756 $ 130,476 Adjusted non-interest expense $ 69,625 $ 70,374 $ 67,646 Efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense/income) 60.82 % 61.32 % 51.85 %





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition March 31, 2024 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2023 (Dollars in Thousands) Assets March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and due from banks $ 158,306 $ 180,241 Short-term investments 46 14 Total cash and cash equivalents 158,352 180,255 Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 1,666,306 1,690,112 Held to maturity debt securities, net (fair value of $341,459 as of March 31, 2024 (unaudited) and $352,601 as of December 31, 2023) 354,671 363,080 Equity securities, at fair value 1,341 1,270 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 77,750 79,217 Loans 10,842,707 10,873,701 Less allowance for credit losses 106,429 107,200 Net loans 10,736,278 10,766,501 Foreclosed assets, net 11,324 11,651 Banking premises and equipment, net 69,487 70,998 Accrued interest receivable 58,677 58,966 Intangible assets 457,239 457,942 Bank-owned life insurance 243,513 243,050 Other assets 295,980 287,768 Total assets $ 14,130,918 $ 14,210,810 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Demand deposits $ 7,905,961 $ 8,020,889 Savings deposits 1,160,951 1,175,683 Certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more 223,639 218,549 Other time deposits 808,341 877,393 Total deposits 10,098,892 10,292,514 Mortgage escrow deposits 43,881 36,838 Borrowed funds 2,058,098 1,970,033 Subordinated debentures 10,744 10,695 Other liabilities 224,141 210,134 Total liabilities 12,435,756 12,520,214 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 83,209,012 shares issued and 75,928,193 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and 75,537,186 outstanding as of December 31, 2023. 832 832 Additional paid-in capital 990,582 989,058 Retained earnings 988,480 974,542 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (151,585 ) (141,115 ) Treasury stock (129,062 ) (127,825 ) Unallocated common stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (4,085 ) (4,896 ) Common Stock acquired by the Directors' Deferred Fee Plan (2,546 ) (2,694 ) Deferred Compensation - Directors' Deferred Fee Plan 2,546 2,694 Total stockholders' equity 1,695,162 1,690,596 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,130,918 $ 14,210,810





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income Three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023 (Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Interest and dividend income: Real estate secured loans $ 107,456 $ 109,112 $ 95,988 Commercial loans 36,100 34,939 28,683 Consumer loans 4,523 5,020 4,242 Available for sale debt securities, equity securities and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 12,330 12,042 11,430 Held to maturity debt securities 2,268 2,303 2,368 Deposits, federal funds sold and other short-term investments 1,182 755 845 Total interest income 163,859 164,171 143,556 Interest expense: Deposits 52,534 50,579 27,510 Borrowed funds 17,383 17,527 7,476 Subordinated debt 272 277 246 Total interest expense 70,189 68,383 35,232 Net interest income 93,670 95,788 108,324 Provision charge for credit losses 186 497 6,001 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 93,484 95,291 102,323 Non-interest income: Fees 5,912 6,102 6,387 Wealth management income 7,488 6,843 6,915 Insurance agency income 4,793 2,759 4,102 Bank-owned life insurance 1,817 1,644 1,484 Net gain on securities transactions (1 ) (7 ) (5 ) Other income 798 1,627 3,269 Total non-interest income 20,807 18,968 22,152 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 40,048 38,773 38,737 Net occupancy expense 8,520 7,797 8,410 Data processing expense 6,783 6,457 5,508 FDIC Insurance 2,272 2,890 1,937 Amortization of intangibles 705 721 762 Advertising and promotion expense 966 1,100 1,232 Credit loss (benefit) expense for off-balance sheet exposures (506 ) (1,360 ) 739 Merger-related expenses 2,202 2,477 1,100 Other operating expenses 10,331 15,636 11,060 Total non-interest expense 71,321 74,491 69,485 Income before income tax expense 42,970 39,768 54,990 Income tax expense 10,888 12,456 14,454 Net income $ 32,082 $ 27,312 $ 40,536 Basic earnings per share $ 0.43 $ 0.36 $ 0.54 Average basic shares outstanding 75,260,029 74,995,705 74,645,336 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.43 $ 0.36 $ 0.54 Average diluted shares outstanding 75,275,660 75,041,545 74,702,527





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Net Interest Margin Analysis Quarterly Average Balances (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Interest-Earning Assets: Deposits $ 87,848 $ 1,182 5.41 % $ 54,998 $ 745 5.37 % $ 72,022 $ 845 4.76 % Federal funds sold and other short-term investments 21 — — % 838 10 4.39 % 29 — 3.70 % Available for sale debt securities 1,673,950 10,022 2.39 % 1,647,906 9,858 2.39 % 1,808,619 10,402 2.30 % Held to maturity debt securities, net (1) 357,246 2,268 2.54 % 364,433 2,303 2.53 % 383,907 2,368 2.47 % Equity securities, at fair value 1,099 — — % 1,016 — — % 991 — — % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 73,754 2,308 12.52 % 94,149 2,184 9.28 % 59,106 1,028 6.96 % Net loans: (2) Total mortgage loans 7,990,218 107,456 5.33 % 8,028,300 109,112 5.34 % 7,643,140 95,988 5.02 % Total commercial loans 2,381,965 36,100 6.03 % 2,329,430 34,939 5.90 % 2,146,658 28,683 5.37 % Total consumer loans 296,809 4,523 6.13 % 302,471 5,020 6.58 % 304,058 4,242 5.66 % Total net loans 10,668,992 148,079 5.51 % 10,660,201 149,071 5.50 % 10,093,856 128,913 5.12 % Total interest-earning assets $ 12,862,910 $ 163,859 5.06 % $ 12,823,541 $ 164,171 5.04 % $ 12,418,530 $ 143,556 4.63 % Non-Interest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 116,563 111,610 142,953 Other assets 1,114,294 1,179,475 1,171,225 Total assets $ 14,093,767 $ 14,114,626 $ 13,732,708 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 5,894,062 $ 41,566 2.84 % $ 5,856,916 $ 39,648 2.69 % $ 5,771,582 $ 21,920 1.54 % Savings deposits 1,163,181 637 0.22 % 1,183,857 602 0.20 % 1,398,419 453 0.13 % Time deposits 1,065,170 10,331 3.90 % 1,095,468 10,329 3.74 % 859,773 5,137 2.42 % Total Deposits 8,122,413 52,534 2.60 % 8,136,241 50,579 2.47 % 8,029,774 27,510 1.39 % Borrowed funds 1,940,981 17,383 3.60 % 1,873,822 17,527 3.71 % 1,224,279 7,476 2.48 % Subordinated debentures 10,712 272 10.23 % 10,663 277 10.27 % 10,511 246 9.51 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,074,106 70,189 2.80 % 10,020,726 68,383 2.71 % 9,264,564 35,232 1.54 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits 2,072,001 2,169,542 2,550,796 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 249,490 281,504 290,978 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 2,321,491 2,451,046 2,841,774 Total liabilities 12,395,597 12,471,772 12,106,338 Stockholders' equity 1,698,170 1,642,854 1,626,370 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,093,767 $ 14,114,626 $ 13,732,708 Net interest income $ 93,670 $ 95,788 $ 108,324 Net interest rate spread 2.26 % 2.33 % 3.09 % Net interest-earning assets $ 2,788,804 $ 2,802,815 $ 3,153,966 Net interest margin (3) 2.87 % 2.92 % 3.48 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities 1.28x 1.28x 1.34x





(1) Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses. (2) Average outstanding balances are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premiums and discounts and include non-accrual loans. (3) Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.



The following table summarizes the quarterly net interest margin for the previous five quarters.

3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. Interest-Earning Assets: Securities 2.87 % 2.79 % 2.67 % 2.53 % 2.52 % Net loans 5.51 % 5.50 % 5.37 % 5.24 % 5.12 % Total interest-earning assets 5.06 % 5.04 % 4.89 % 4.73 % 4.63 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Total deposits 2.60 % 2.47 % 2.22 % 1.85 % 1.39 % Total borrowings 3.60 % 3.71 % 3.74 % 3.41 % 2.48 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.80 % 2.71 % 2.50 % 2.13 % 1.54 % Interest rate spread 2.26 % 2.33 % 2.39 % 2.60 % 3.09 % Net interest margin 2.87 % 2.92 % 2.96 % 3.11 % 3.48 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.28x 1.28x 1.30x 1.31x 1.34x





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Net Interest Margin Analysis Average Year to Date Balances (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-Earning Assets: Deposits $ 87,848 $ 1,182 5.41 % $ 72,022 $ 845 4.76 % Federal funds sold and other short term investments 21 — — % 29 — 3.70 % Available for sale debt securities 1,673,950 10,022 2.39 % 1,808,619 10,402 2.30 % Held to maturity debt securities, net (1) 357,246 2,268 2.54 % 383,907 2,368 2.47 % Equity securities, at fair value 1,099 — — % 991 — — % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 73,754 2,308 12.52 % 59,106 1,028 6.96 % Net loans: (2) Total mortgage loans 7,990,218 107,456 5.33 % 7,643,140 95,988 5.02 % Total commercial loans 2,381,965 36,100 6.03 % 2,146,658 28,683 5.37 % Total consumer loans 296,809 4,523 6.13 % 304,058 4,242 5.66 % Total net loans 10,668,992 148,079 5.51 % 10,093,856 128,913 5.12 % Total interest-earning assets $ 12,862,910 $ 163,859 5.06 % $ 12,418,530 $ 143,556 4.63 % Non-Interest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 116,563 142,953 Other assets 1,114,294 1,171,225 Total assets $ 14,093,767 $ 13,732,708 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 5,894,062 $ 41,566 2.84 % $ 5,771,582 $ 21,920 1.54 % Savings deposits 1,163,181 637 0.22 % 1,398,419 453 0.13 % Time deposits 1,065,170 10,331 3.90 % 859,773 5,137 2.42 % Total deposits 8,122,413 52,534 2.60 % 8,029,774 27,510 1.39 % Borrowed funds 1,940,981 17,383 3.60 % 1,224,279 7,476 2.48 % Subordinated debentures 10,712 272 10.23 % 10,511 246 9.51 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 10,074,106 $ 70,189 2.80 % $ 9,264,564 $ 35,232 1.54 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits 2,072,001 2,550,796 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 249,490 290,978 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 2,321,491 2,841,774 Total liabilities 12,395,597 12,106,338 Stockholders' equity 1,698,170 1,626,370 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,093,767 $ 13,732,708 Net interest income $ 93,670 $ 108,324 Net interest rate spread 2.26 % 3.09 % Net interest-earning assets $ 2,788,804 $ 3,153,966 Net interest margin (3) 2.87 % 3.48 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities 1.28x 1.34x





(1) Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses. (2) Average outstanding balance are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premium and discounts and include non-accrual loans. (3) Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.



The following table summarizes the year-to-date net interest margin for the previous three years.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Interest-Earning Assets: Securities 2.87 % 2.52 % 1.47 % Net loans 5.51 % 5.12 % 3.80 % Total interest-earning assets 5.06 % 4.63 % 3.23 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Total deposits 2.60 % 1.39 % 0.25 % Total borrowings 3.60 % 2.48 % 0.86 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.80 % 1.54 % 0.29 % Interest rate spread 2.26 % 3.09 % 2.94 % Net interest margin 2.87 % 3.48 % 3.02 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.28x 1.34x 1.39x



