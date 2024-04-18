Grand Peak Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Surrey, British Columbia, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grand Peak Capital Corp. (“Grand Peak” or the “Company”) (CSE: GPK, FSE: 6GP1 OTC: GPKUF) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of March 7, 2024, it has closed its non-brokered private placement and issued a total of 50,000,000 common shares at a price of CAD $0.01 per share (the “Share”) raising gross proceeds of CAD $500,000 (the “Financing”). The Shares issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a statutory hold which expires on August 19, 2024. The proceeds of the Financing will be used for working capital.



