Adams Natural Resources Fund Declares Distribution and Announces First Quarter Performance

BALTIMORE, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) today declared a distribution of $.10 per share from net investment income, payable May 31, 2024, to shareholders of record May 17, 2024. This distribution represents the second payment this year toward the Fund’s annual 6% minimum distribution rate commitment, which can be found at adamsfunds.com.



FIRST QUARTER PERFORMANCE

For the three months ended March 31st, the total return on Adams Natural Resources’ net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 13.1%. This compares to a total return of 12.7% for the Fund’s benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (80% weight) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (20% weight), over the same period. The total return on the market price of the Fund’s shares for the period was 12.3%.

For the twelve months ended March 31st, the total return on Adams Natural Resources’ net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 19.3%. Comparable return for the Fund’s benchmark was 17.6%. The total return on the market price of the Fund’s shares for the period was 19.7%.

The First Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about April 24, 2024.





ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (3/31/2024)

1 Year 3 Year 5 Year Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV) 19.3% 26.0% 13.9% Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price) 19.7% 23.9% 13.7% S&P 500 Energy Sector 17.7% 30.0% 12.9% S&P 500 Materials Sector 17.6% 7.9% 13.3%



NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund’s net asset value at March 31, 2024, compared with the year earlier, was:

3/31/2024 3/31/2023 Net assets $712,708,809 $627,152,193 Shares outstanding 25,506,011 25,082,799 Net asset value per share $27.94 $25.00



TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (3/31/2024)

% of Net Assets Exxon Mobil Corporation 19.1% Chevron Corporation 12.0% ConocoPhillips 6.1% Marathon Petroleum Corporation 4.7% Linde plc 4.6% EOG Resources, Inc. 4.0% Pioneer Natural Resources Company 3.7% Phillips 66 3.5% Hess Corporation 3.0% Schlumberger N.V. 2.9% Total 63.6%



INDUSTRY WEIGHTINGS (3/31/2024)

% of Net Assets Energy 80.3% Integrated Oil & Gas 32.0% Exploration & Production 24.9% Refining & Marketing 10.3% Storage & Transportation 7.2% Equipment & Services 5.9% Materials 19.2% Chemicals 13.5% Metals & Mining 3.1% Construction Materials 1.7% Containers & Packaging 0.9%



