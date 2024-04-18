William H. Reinhardt Elected Vice President – Research, Adams Diversified Equity Fund

BALTIMORE, Md., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE: ADX) announced that William H. Reinhardt has been elected Vice President-Research, effective April 18, 2024.



Mr. Reinhardt joined Adams Diversified Equity Fund in February 2023 as a senior equity analyst covering the Industrials sector. Prior to joining the Fund, Mr. Reinhardt worked at Monarch Partners and before that, at Columbia Threadneedle, as a senior equity analyst covering Industrials, Materials, and Energy. His over eighteen years of experience also includes equity research positions with Lazard Capital Markets and Citigroup.

“This is a well-deserved promotion for Will. His depth of knowledge and work ethic have enabled Will to successfully integrate with the rest of the team and contribute meaningfully to our success,” said Jim Haynie, CEO of the Fund.

Mr. Reinhardt holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Kenyon College and he is a CFA Charter holder.

