POWERFLEET ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PowerFleet, Inc. on Behalf of PowerFleet Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against PowerFleet, Inc. ("PowerFleet" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PWFL) on behalf of PowerFleet stockholders.



On April 5, 2024, PowerFleet disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that the Company had "received written notice (the ‘Nasdaq Notification Letter') from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (‘Nasdaq') notifying the Company that it did not timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the ‘2023 Form 10-K'), as required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). Under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the Nasdaq Notification Letter to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1)." In the same filing, the Company also stated "that the Company's previously released financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2021 and 2022, and for each of the interim periods during the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years (collectively, the ‘Non-Reliance Periods'), should no longer be relied upon" and will be restated.

Specifically, PowerFleet stated that "the accounting treatment relating to the redemption premium associated with the Company's Series A convertible preferred stock (the ‘Series A Preferred Stock') required correction to comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles", which "are expected to result in increases in ‘net loss attributable to common stockholders' by approximately $5 million, $6 million and $5 million for each of the fiscal years ended December 31, 2021, December 31, 2022 and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, increases in ‘convertible redeemable preferred stock' by approximately $11 million, $16 million and $21 million as of December 31, 2021, December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023, respectively, and decreases in ‘additional paid-in capital' by approximately $11 million, $16 million and $21 million as of December 31, 2021, December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023, respectively." PowerFleet also disclosed that it "expect[s] to report a material weakness" in internal control over financial reporting.

On this news, PowerFleet's stock price fell $0.31 per share, or 6.54%, to close at $4.43 per share on April 8, 2024.

