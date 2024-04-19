Addex to Present at the Swiss Biotech Day 2024

Geneva, Switzerland, April 19, 2024 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug development, announced today that CEO, Tim Dyer, will present at the Swiss Biotech Day 2024 conference taking place April 22 - 23, 2024 at the Congress Center in Basel, Switzerland.



In his live presentation, scheduled for 13:45 – 14:00 CEST, on April 23, 2024, in the Samarkand room on the third floor, Mr. Dyer will provide a corporate update and discuss recent developments at Addex.

Mr. Dyer will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact IR@addexpharma.com.

About Addex Therapeutics:

Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a portfolio of novel small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Addex’s lead drug candidate, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is in a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of epilepsy. The Company’s second clinical program, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is under evaluation for future development in dyskinesia associated with Parkinson’s disease and post-stroke/TBI recovery. Addex partnership with Indivior on GABAB PAM is advancing multiple drug candidates through clinical candidate selection for substance use disorder. Under the agreement with Indivior, Addex is advancing an independent GABAB PAM program for chronic cough through clinical candidate selection. Addex also holds a 20% share in a private company, Neurosterix LLC which is advancing a portfolio of allosteric modulator programs including M4 PAM for schizophrenia, mGlu7NAM for stress related disorders and mGlu2NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders. Addex shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and American Depositary Shares representing its shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, and trade under the ticker symbol “ADXN” on each exchange. For more information, visit www.addextherapeutics.com



