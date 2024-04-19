Global Microencapsulation Market Size To Exceed USD 39.00 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 12.5%

New York, United States, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Microencapsulation Market Size is to Grow from USD 12.01 Billion in 2023 to USD 39.00 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the projected period.





Microencapsulation is a technology involving the encapsulation of a compound with minuscule polymeric-coated capsules to create a microcapsule with an average diameter of 1 to 100 µm. When microcapsules are administered inside the body, the microcapsule’s polymer cover membrane melts on its own to release the core at the desired site without getting affected by the environment through which it passes. The primary purpose of microencapsulation is to extend the product’s stability and shelf life, providing a controlled release of the core content. It serves as a barrier to regulating the drug’s release, solubility, and bioavailability having flavor and smell masking properties. It is extensively used in the food, pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and cosmetic industries. It helps in improving the product quality stability and bioavailability of the food ingredients. The increasing usage of microencapsulation technology in food and pharmaceutical industries driving the market expansion. The future perspective of microencapsulation technology for enzymes and biosensors is expected to uplift the market. On the contrary, the high cost of investment in R&D resources, along with the processing technology cost of microencapsulation, hamper the market growth. Further, increasing the final price of the product due to increasing processing costs, and consuming time on customization of microencapsulated material on an industrial scale is likely to affect the global microencapsulation market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Microencapsulation Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application Analysis (Pharmaceutical and healthcare, Household, Agrochemicals, and Textiles), By Technology (Spray, Emulsion, and Dripping), By Coating Material (Carbohydrates, Gums & resins, Lipids, Polymers, and Proteins) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The pharmaceutical and healthcare segment dominates the market with the highest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on application, the global microencapsulation market is segmented into pharmaceutical and healthcare, household, agrochemicals, and textiles. Among these, the pharmaceutical and healthcare segment is dominating the market with the highest revenue share through the forecast period. Microencapsulation technology has significant applications in pharmaceutical companies to produce a regulated and targeted drug delivery system that effectively delivers the active pharmaceutical ingredient inside the body. There are several already marketed microencapsulated products for the delivery of pharmaceutics.

The spray segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth through the projected period.

Based on the coating material, the global microencapsulation market is segmented into carbohydrates, gums & resins, lipids, polymers, and proteins. Among these, the spray segment is witnessing significant growth through the projected period. Spray technology is widely used technology in food and pharmaceutical industries since it allows for quick evaporation and maintains particle temperature. This is the most effective way to microencapsulate polyphenols to enhance the extent of their bioaccessibility and bioavailability.

The polymer segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth through the projected period.

Based on the coating material, the global microencapsulation market is segmented into carbohydrates, gums & resins, lipids, polymers, and proteins. Among these, the polymer segment is witnessing significant growth through the projected period. The polymer segment consists of polylactic acid (PLA) and polylactic-co-glycolic acid (PLGA) material. These are the biodegradable polymers that are most commonly employed for encapsulation and boost the efficacy of the API drug.

North America dominates the market with the greatest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the greatest market share over the forecast period. In North America, the microencapsulation method is extensively used in the food and beverage industries. The major players are actively engaged in R&D for the development of new coating materials that adhere to North American regulations.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The rising demand for microencapsulation ingredients in skin care products is expected to increase the microencapsulation market in the region due to rapid urbanization in emerging economies and the rise in the working female population in countries such as India, China, Thailand, among others have increased the awareness regarding looks and appearance and are ready to spend on skin care products. The use of microencapsulation technology is on the rise in skin care industries. The skincare and personal care products sector is a billion-dollar industry that is likely to expand in the future.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global microencapsulation market are Balchem, BASF SE, Lycored group, Koninklijke DSM NV, Givaudan, Syngenta AG, Cargill Incorporated, Evonik Industries AG, GAT Microencapsulation GmbH, Ingredion Inc., Symrise AG, Encapsys, LLC, Tastetech Ltd., Dow, AVEKA Group, and Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In May 2023, TopGum launched Gummiccino, a high Caffeine Cappuccino gummies at Vitafoods. TopGum used its new proprietary microencapsulation technology to enhance the flavor and boost absorption.

In March 2023, AnaBio Technologies unlocks the shelf-stable probiotic beverage market with heat-resistant, moisture-stabilizing micro-encapsulation technology.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global microencapsulation market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Microencapsulation Market, Application Analysis

Pharmaceutical and healthcare

Household

Agrochemicals

Textiles

Global Microencapsulation Market, Technology Analysis

Spray

Emulsion

Dripping

Global Microencapsulation Market, Coating Material Analysis

Carbohydrates

Gums & resins

Lipids

Polymers

Proteins

Global Microencapsulation Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



