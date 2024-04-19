Groupama Assurances Mutuelles calls for redemption of its undated subordinated bond (FR0011896513)

Groupama Assurances Mutuelles will proceed to the early redemption of its undated subordinated notes issued in May 2014 (ISIN: FR0011896513) on its first call date falling on 28 May 2024, in accordance with article 6(c) of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes.

Notes details

ISIN Code: FR0011896513 Issue amount: €1,100,000,000 Outstanding amount as at 19 April 2024: €871,100,000 Issue date: 28 May 2014 Maturity date: undated

Investors & Analysts contact

Valérie Buffard – valerie.buffard@groupama.com – Tel: +33 (0)6 70 04 12 38

Attachment