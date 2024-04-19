Modular Data Center Market To Reach USD 86.1 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Businesses are widely adopting scalable solutions to cater to a wide range of audiences.

The modular data center industry is witnessing notable expansion, driven by rising demand for adaptable and scalable solutions. With businesses increasingly adopting digital transformation and cloud computing, there's a growing necessity for swiftly deployable and flexible data center infrastructure. Modular data centers provide the capability to incrementally expand capacity, enabling organizations to match their infrastructure with evolving business needs. As per the U.S. Department of Energy, there's an anticipated annual increase of 20-30% in data center energy consumption, underscoring the requirement for more efficient and scalable solutions such as modular data centers.

The rise of edge computing and the deployment of 5G networks are key catalysts propelling the modular data center market forward. As data processing migrates closer to the edge to minimize latency and enhance user experiences, modular data centers offer an optimal solution for deploying computing resources at the network periphery. Their compact and portable design allows organizations to establish data processing capabilities near end-users and IoT devices. According to the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA), as of 2023, approximately 18% of global connections were on 5G, a figure projected to soar to 56% by 2030, further driving the demand for edge computing and modular data center solutions.

Request Sample Report:

https://bit.ly/4aDt08N

Segmentation Overview:

The modular data center market has been segmented into component, organization size, industry, and region.

Large enterprises registered massive growth in 2023.

The large enterprise segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023 based on the market segmentation by organization size. Large enterprises have extensive data processing requirements and often operate multiple data centers across different locations. Modular data centers allow them to scale their infrastructure quickly and efficiently to meet growing demands.

IT & Telecom sectors are the leading industries for modular data center solutions.

The IT and telecom sectors held the largest market share in 2023 based on the market segmentation by industry. The rapid growth of data traffic, driven by the increasing adoption of cloud computing, 5G networks, and IoT devices, fuels the demand for modular data centers in the IT and telecom sectors. Telecom companies require distributed data center infrastructure to support their network operations and deliver low-latency services to customers.

Ask For Discount

https://bit.ly/4aXYma4

Modular Data Center Market Report Highlights:

The modular data center market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 16.3% by 2032.

The growing demand for scalability drives the modular data center market growth in the coming years.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to lead the modular data center market, attributed to its booming e-commerce industry and a huge number of smartphone users.

Some prominent players in the modular data center market report include Schneider Electric, Huawei, Eaton, Delta Electronics, Vertiv, Rittal, ZutaCore, Cannon Technologies, Flexenclosure, and DC Blox.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

https://bit.ly/4b04b6P

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Integrated Systems Market Size

Messaging Security Market Growth

Data Center Equipment Market Demand

Data Center Generator Market Analysis

Location of Things Market Forecast