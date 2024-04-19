Global Rice Husk Ash Market Size To Worth USD 3.88 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 4.37%

New York, United States, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Rice Husk Ash Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.53 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.88 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.37% during the projected period.





Rice husk ash, a valuable and abundant green resource, is obtained by burning the outer layer of rice husk. In the agricultural process, the husk of rice is removed before it is eaten. Because it also has a large specific surface area of non-crystalline silicon dioxide (SiO2) and high pozzolanic reactivity, its chemical composition is strikingly similar to that of micro silica. This is due to the rough surface and inherent abrasiveness of rice husk. Furthermore, the application of rice husk ash to soil improves its capacity for air permeability and drainage. The rapid development of infrastructure, especially in developing nations, is increasing the need for building materials like rice husk ash. This need is further fueled by the government's investments in infrastructure projects. Furthermore, it is becoming more challenging to locate economically priced and environmentally friendly building materials due to the tendencies toward urbanization, particularly in emerging nations. However, it is projected that the excessive reliance on rice paddy production as well as issues with rice husk ash disposal will impede the expansion of the worldwide rice husk ash market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Rice Husk Ash Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Silica Content (80-84%, 85-89%, 90-94%, and Above 95%), By Application (Construction & Infrastructure, Steel Industry, Ceramic & Refractories, Silica Production, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The 85-89% segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global rice husk ash market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the silica content, the global rice husk ash market is divided into 80-84%, 85-89%, 90-94%, and above 95%. Among these, the 85-89% segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global rice husk ash market during the projected timeframe. This is because rice husk ash, which has an 85-89% silica concentration, is a great insulator, has a high melting temperature, and is low in thermal conductivity, making it a perfect material for a variety of applications.

The construction & infrastructure segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global rice husk ash market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the global rice husk ash market is divided into construction & infrastructure, steel industry, ceramic & refractories, silica production, and others. Among these, the construction & infrastructure segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global rice husk ash market during the projected timeframe. Rice husk ash is a highly appealing alternative for the construction and infrastructure sector because of its affordability, improved concrete properties, sustainability, and versatility. Rice husk ash has a great deal of potential to change ecologically friendly building methods with more research, development, and implementation.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global rice husk ash market over the forecast period.

sia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global rice husk ash market over the forecast period. The top rice-producing nations in the world include Bangladesh, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and India. The large-scale rice growing in these countries produces a significant amount of rice husks, which are the raw materials used to make rice husk goods. Because of the volume of rice that is produced and processed in these locations, rice husks, a byproduct of rice milling, are regularly and abundantly available. This readily available feedstock makes it commercially feasible to produce large amounts of rice husk. Rice husk is widely used as a soil conditioner and amendment in agriculture.

Middle East & Africa is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global Rice Husk Ash market during the projected timeframe. This is because of the fast pace of industrialization and urbanization, there is an increasing need for sustainable building materials. Rice husk ash is a great alternative. The general public's growing awareness of green building practices and environmental sustainability also contributes to its acceptability. Rice husks are much more readily available in the region due to Saudi Arabia and Egypt's abundant supply of them.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Rice Husk Ash Market are Jasoriya Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd. etc., Yihai Kerry Investments Co., Ltd., KIYU New Material Co. Ltd., Wadham Energy Limited Partnership, Torftech, Usher Agro Limited, Agrilectric Power, Refratechnik Italia S.r.L., Agrino, and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In February 2023, at a new facility at an Italian chemicals plant, SOLVAY is reducing its carbon footprint by half by producing silica for tires using leftover rice husks from the food industry. The Livorno facility will produce highly dispersible silica using sodium silicate, which is made from rice husk ash, early in the following year. The massive chemical company claims that by using locally produced rice husks in conjunction with solar electricity at the factory, its innovative silicate method will cut CO2 emissions in half.

Market Segmentation:

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Rice Husk Ash Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Rice Husk Ash Market, By Silica Content

80-84%

85-89%

90-94%

Above 95%



Global Rice Husk Ash Market, By Application

Construction & Infrastructure

Steel Industry

Ceramic & Refractories

Silica Production

Others

Global Rice Husk Ash Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



