Clermont-Ferrand, April 19, 2024

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Publication of the preparatory documentation for the

Annual Shareholders Meeting of May 17, 2024

The Annual Meeting of Michelin Shareholders will be held on Friday, May 17, 2024 from 9 a.m. at the Zénith d'Auvergne, 24 rue de Sarliève, 63800 Cournon d'Auvergne, Puy-de-Dôme, France.

As Michelin shares are exclusively registered shares, all shareholders receive a notice of meeting including a voting form, the Meeting agenda, the resolutions submitted to their approval, and the main terms and conditions for participating and voting. This document, as well as the preliminary notice of meeting published in the French journal of record, Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires, within the legal deadlines, are available on the website at https://www.michelin.com/en/investors/general-meetings

Shareholders can consult all the documentation referred to in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code on the above website or at the Company's headquarters. This information may also be requested from the Company.

The entire General Meeting will be webcast live and available via playback1, in French and in English, on the Company’s Internet site: https://www.michelin.com/en/

2023 Investor calendar

April 24 Quarterly information for the three months ending March 31, 2024 May 17 Annual Shareholders Meeting May 22 Ex-dividend date May 24 Dividend Payment May 28 Capital Markets Day July 24 First-half 2024 results October 23 Financial information for the nine months ending September 30, 2024







​Investor Relations ​

​ investor-relations@michelin.com

​







​Guillaume Jullienne

​ guillaume.jullienne@michelin.com

​



​Benjamin Marcus

benjamin.marcus@michelin.com

​

​Flavien Huet

​ flavien.huet@michelin.com



Media Relations

+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22

groupe-michelin.service.de.presse@michelin.com







Individual Shareholders Relations

+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05







Muriel Floc’hlay

muriel.floc-hlay@michelin.com







Elisabete Antunes

elisabete.antunes @michelin.com





DISCLAIMER

This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, which are also available from the www.michelin.com/en website. This press release may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time of publishing this document, they are by nature subject to risks and contingencies liable to translate into a difference between actual data and the forecasts made or inferred by these statements.

1 Subject to any technical reasons which may prevent or seriously disrupt the webcast.

