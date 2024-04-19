Albion Technology & General VCT PLC: Annual Financial Report

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC

LEI number: 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

As required by the UK Listing Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules 4.1 and 6.3, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC today makes public its information relating to the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.

This announcement was approved for release by the Board of Directors on 18 April 2024.

This announcement has not been audited.

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 (which have been audited), will shortly be sent to shareholders. Copies of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements will be shown via the Albion Capital Group LLP website by clicking www.albion.capital/funds/AATG/31Dec2023.pdf.

Investment objective and policy

The Company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a regular and predictable source of dividend income, combined with the prospect of long-term capital growth, through a balanced portfolio of predominantly unquoted growth and technology businesses in a qualifying Venture Capital Trust (“VCT”).

Investment policy

The Company will invest in a broad portfolio of unquoted growth and technology businesses. Allocation of assets will be determined by the investment opportunities which become available, but efforts will be made to ensure that the portfolio is diversified in terms of sectors and stages of maturity of portfolio companies.

VCT qualifying and non-qualifying investments

Application of the investment policy is designed to ensure that the Company continues to qualify, and remains approved as, a VCT by HM Revenue and Customs (“VCT regulations”). The maximum amount invested in any one company is limited to any HMRC annual investment limits. It is intended that normally at least 80% of the Company’s funds will be invested in VCT qualifying investments. The VCT regulations also have an impact on the type of investments and qualifying sectors in which the Company can make an investment.

Funds held to invest in VCT qualifying assets or for liquidity purposes will be held as cash on deposit or invested in floating rate notes or similar instruments with banks or other financial institutions with high credit ratings. They may also be invested in liquid open-ended equity funds providing income and capital equity exposure (where it is considered economic to do so). Investment in such open-ended equity funds will not exceed 7.5% of the Company’s assets at the time of investment.

Risk diversification and maximum exposures

Risk is spread by investing in a number of different businesses within VCT qualifying industry sectors using a mix of securities. The maximum the Company will invest in a single company is 15% of the Company’s assets at cost at the time of investment. The value of an individual investment is expected to increase over time as a result of trading progress and a continuous assessment is made of investments’ suitability for sale. It is possible that individual holdings may grow in value to a point where they represent a significantly higher proportion of total assets prior to a realisation opportunity being available.

Borrowing powers

The Company’s maximum exposure in relation to gearing is restricted to 10% of the adjusted share capital and reserves. The Directors do not have any intention of utilising long-term gearing.

Financial calendar

Annual General Meeting Noon on 5 June 2024 Record date for first dividend 7 June 2024 Payment date of first dividend 28 June 2024 Announcement of Half-yearly results for the six months ending 30 June 2024 September 2024

Financial summary

2.79p Increase in total shareholder value per share for the year ended 31 December 2023 (2022: decrease of 3.74p)†† 3.83% Total gain on opening net asset value per share (2022: loss of 4.64%)†† 3.72p Total tax-free dividends per Ordinary share paid in the year ended 31 December 2023 (a dividend yield of 5.1% on opening net asset value) (2022: 3.99p with a dividend yield of 4.9%)





71.99p Net asset value per Ordinary share as at 31 December 2023 (2022: 72.92p)





199.33p Total shareholder value as at 31 December 2023 (2022: 196.54p) † ††

†Total shareholder value per share at 31 December 2023 is calculated using the net asset value per share at 31 December 2023 plus dividends paid per Ordinary share since launch in 2001 to 31 December 2023.

††These are considered Alternative Performance Measures, see note 2 in the Strategic report for further explanation.

Movements in net asset value 31 December 2023 (pence per share) 31 December 2022 (pence per share) Opening net asset value 72.92 80.65 Capital return/(loss) 2.05 (4.51) Revenue return 0.4 4 0.46 Total return/(loss) 2.49 (4.05) Ordinary dividends paid (3.72) (3.99) Impact of share capital movements 0.30 0.31 Net asset value 71.99 72.92 Total shareholder value per share Ordinary shares

(pence per share) Total dividends paid since launch to 31 December 2023 127.34 Net asset value as at 31 December 2023 71.99 Total shareholder value per share to 31 December 2023 199.33

In addition to the dividends noted above, the Board has declared a first dividend for the year ending 31 December 2024 of 1.80 pence per share to be paid on 28 June 2024 to shareholders on the register on 7 June 2024.

Further details regarding the total shareholder value for C Shares and Albion Income and Growth VCT PLC can be found at www.albion.capital/funds/AATG under the ‘Financial Summary for Previous Funds’ section.

A more detailed breakdown of the dividends paid per year can be found at www.albion.capital/funds/AATG under the ‘Dividend History’ section.

Chairman’s statement

Introduction

This year the Company’s portfolio has continued to face an uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop.This has caused significant market volatility, however I am pleased to be able to report an increase in total shareholder valueof 2.79 pence per share for the year ended 31 December 2023 which represents a 3.83% uplift on the opening net asset value.

Despite the ongoing uncertainties, the Board remains encouraged by the progress that is being made by many of the portfolio companies. However, the Board also recognises the fact that due to the venture capital nature of the investments in the Company’s portfolio, it is important to evaluate the Company’s returns over the longer-term. Whilst past performance does not guarantee future results, encouragingly the annualised total return over the past 5 years has been 5.9%.

Results and dividends

As at 31 December 2023, the net asset value was 71.99 pence per share compared to 72.92 pence per share at 31 December 2022. The total gain after tax was £4.3 million (2.49 pence per share) compared to £6.3 million (4.05 pence per share) total loss in the year ended 31 December 2022. This has resulted in a performance incentive fee of £155,000, which will be payable to the Manager following the AGM and is based on the audited results for the five year period ended 31 December 2023.

In line with our variable dividend policy targeting around 5% of NAV per annum, the Company paid dividends totalling 3.72 pence per share for the year to 31 December 2023 (2022: 3.99 pence per share). The Board has declared a first dividend for the year ending 31 December 2024 of 1.80 pence per share to be paid on 28 June 2024 (2023: first dividend of 1.82 pence per share) to shareholders on the register on 7 June 2024.

Investment portfolio

Our portfolio has performed well during the year despite the uncertainties the Company has faced. This performance has delivereda net uplift in value of £6.0 million to the Company’s investments for the year (31 December 2022: net loss of £4.5 million).Quantexa, the largest company in our portfolio (19.6% of net asset value), was the main contributor to the net gain, increasing in value by £11.4 millionfollowing an externally led $129 million Series E fundraising which completed in April 2023. The other largest contributors to the net gain were Radnor House School of £0.7 million and Egress Software Technologies of £0.5 million. These gains have been partially offset by unrealised losses, including a £2.2 million lossfor Black Swan Data and £0.9 million for Chonais River Hydro.

The Company had a number of investment realisations in the yearwith proceeds totalling £5.9 million, leading to realised gains during the year of £1.9 million. The largest realised gains were generated from a part disposal inQuantexadeliveringa 10.3times return on its weighted averagecostas well as an exit inOphelosdeliveringa 2.1return times cost. Further details on the above disposals, and other realisations, can be found in the realisations table on page 30 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements.

Duringtheyearthe Company has invested a total of £7.3 million into portfolio companies, of which £2.5 million was invested acrossfive new portfolio companies, all of which are likely to require further investment as theydevelop and grow. Thenew investments during the year were:

£1.0 million into OpenDialog AI, which allows organisations to create and deploy AI powered chatbots and virtual assistants in a no-code environment, to allow for conversational experiences with customers and employees across a variety of communication channels;

£0.6 million into GridCog International, a SaaS platform which provides project modelling software to plan, track and optimise Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) across multiple sites and asset types integrated together;

£0.5 million into Phasecraft, which develops new algorithms to make use of early quantum computers for materials science problems;

£0.2 million into Kennek Solutions, a vertical end to end software for non-bank lenders that allows them to manage the full value chain of lending in a single platform; and

£0.2 million into Mondra Global, a software platform to automate environmental product Lifecycle Assessments (LCA), allowing global retailers to measure, manage and importantly reduce carbon emissions of their products in their supply chains.





A further £4.8 million was invested into existing portfolio companies, the largest being: £1.4million intoPanaseer, £0.8 million intoProveca, £0.6 million into Runa Networkand £0.6 million intoGravitee Topco (T/A Gravitee.io).

The three largest investments in the Company’s portfolio, being Quantexa, Proveca and Radnor House School, are valued at £36.8 million and represent 28.9% of the Company’s net asset value. The Company regularly monitors the risk of portfolio concentration and as announced on 6 October 2023, sold part of its holding in Quantexa for proceeds of £3.4m, as detailed above, in order to reduce that risk whilst also delivering a favourable return.

A full list of the Company’s investments and disposals, including their movements in value for the year, can be found in the Portfolio of investments section on pages 28 to 30 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements.

Board composition

During the year, I assumed the Chair following the retirement of Robin Archibald. On the retirement of Mary Anne Cordeiro, Margaret Payn, the Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee, became the Senior Independent Director and also continues to be the Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee. Following a formal selection process, the Board welcomed David Benda and Peter Moorhouse, who joined as non-executive Directors.

David is a chartered accountant who has worked in various corporate broking roles, including for HSBC James Capel and Winterflood Securities, and is currently a Managing Director at Deutsche Numis where he heads up the corporate side of the listed funds team and co-heads the team overall.

Peter has extensive corporate finance experience, particularly on equity financing and mergers and acquisitions, with specialisations in the healthcare and technology sectors. He also has broad experience in private equity investment, including early-stage financing, strategic development, IPOs and exits.

Both Directors bring valuable skills, experience and knowledge to the Board, and we look forward to working together.

Risks and uncertainties

The Company faces a number of significant risks, including higher interest rates, high levels of inflation and the ongoing impact of geopolitical tensions. This complex backdrop is factored into how the Company is managed, including in its management of cash.

Our investment portfolio, while concentrated mainly in the technology and healthcare sectors, remains diversified in terms of both sub-sector and stage of maturity and, importantly, we believe it to be appropriately valued.

The Manager is continually assessing the exposure to these risks for each portfolio company and appropriate actions, where possible, are being implemented. This includes the potential provision of further financial support to portfolio companies where necessary.

A detailed analysis of the principal risks and uncertainties facing the business is shown in the Strategic report below.

Share buy-backs

It remains the Board’sprimary objective to maintain sufficient cash resources for investment in new and existing portfolio companies, for the continued payment of dividends to shareholders and to provide liquidity in the secondary market through share buy-backs. The Board’s policy is to buy back shares in the market, subject to the overall constraint that such purchases are in the Company’s best interest. It is the Board’s intention for such buy-backs to be in the region of a 5% discount to net asset value, so far as market conditions and liquidity permit. The Board continues to review the use of buy-backs and is satisfied that it is an important means of providing market liquidity for shareholders. Details of shares bought back during the year can be found in note 16.

Albion VCTs’ Prospectus Top Up Offers

On 22 March 2023, the Board announced the closure of the 2022/23 Top Up Offer having reached its £15.5 million limit.

Your Board, in conjunction with the Boards of four other VCTs managed by Albion Capital Group LLP, published a Prospectus in support of the Top Up Offer of new Ordinary shares on 15 December 2023.The Offer launched toapplications on 2 January 2024 and closed on 19 March 2024.The amount raised by the Companywas £11.75 million.

The funds raised by the Company pursuant to the Offer will be added to the cash resources available for investment, putting the Company into a position to take advantage of investment opportunities over the next two to three years, whilst also continuing to support our current portfolio.

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) will be held virtually at noon on 5 June 2024 via the Lumi platform. Information on how to participate in the live webcast can be found on the Manager’s website at www.albion.capital/vct-hub/agms-events. The notice of the AGM is at the end of this document.

The Board welcomes questions from shareholders at the AGM and shareholders will be able to ask questions using the Lumi platform. Alternatively, shareholders can email their questions to AATGchair@albion.capital prior to the AGM.

Shareholders’ views are important, and the Board encourages shareholders to vote on the resolutions.

Further details on the format and business to be conducted at the AGM can be found in the Directors’ report on pages 51 and 52 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements and in the Notice of the Meeting on pages 93 to 96 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements.

Audit tender process

Following a formal and rigorous audit tender process, the Board appointed Johnston Carmichael LLP (“Johnston Carmichael”) as the new Auditor of the Company in October 2023. Johnston Carmichael has conducted the audit of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023. Shareholders will be asked to confirm the appointment of Johnston Carmichael at the forthcoming AGM. During the audit tender process, prospective auditors were evaluated using guidance issued by the Financial Reporting Council in February 2017 and the Board completed a two-stage process which considered and evaluated relevant expertise, audit firm quality, audit firm resilience and value for money.

The Board would like to thank BDO for their diligent service over 15 years.

Further details on the tender process can be found in the Statement of corporate governance on page 57 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements.

Outlook and prospects

The Board is pleased that the Company has delivered a positive return, despite these uncertain and challenging times. The portfolio is well diversified with companies at different stages of maturity and targeted at resilient sectors such as software, FinTech and healthcare. For these reasons, the Board remains confident that the Company is well placed to provide long term value to shareholders.

Clive Richardson

Chairman

18 April 2024

Strategic report

Investment objective and policy

The Company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a regular and predictable source of dividend income, combined with the prospect of long-term capital growth, through a balanced portfolio of unquoted growth and technology businesses in a qualifying VCT.

The Company will invest in a broad portfolio of unquoted growth and technology businesses. Allocation of assets will be determined by the investment opportunities which become available, but efforts will be made to ensure that the portfolio is diversified in terms of sectors and stages of maturity of portfolio companies.

The full investment policy can be found above.

Current portfolio sector allocation

The pie charts at the end of this announcement show the split of the portfolio valuation as at 31 December 2023 by sector, stage of investment and number of employees. This is a useful way of assessing how the Company and its portfolio are diversified across sector, portfolio companies’ maturity measured by revenues and their size measured by the number of employees. Details of the principal investments made by the Company are shown in the Portfolio of investments on pages 28 to 30 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements.

Direction of portfolio

The current portfolio remains well-balanced both in terms of stage of investment and sectors, with FinTech accounting for 29%, software and other technology accounting for 18%, healthcare (including digital healthcare) accounting for 16%, renewable energy accounting for 7% and other (including education) accounting for 8%.

The cash component currently sits at 22% which the Company will use to support those portfolio companies that require it, as well as to capitalise on any new investment opportunities that arise. We therefore expect that the proportion of investments in the FinTech, software and other technology and healthcare (including digital healthcare) sectors will continue to increase, and that the proportion of asset-based investments will continue to decrease over the coming years.

Results and dividends £’000 Net capital gain for the year ended 31 December 2023 3,572 Net revenue return for the year ended 31 December 2023 775 Total gain for the year ended 31 December 2023 4,347 Dividend of 1.82 pence per share paid on 30 June 2023 (3,238) Dividend of 1.90 pence per share paid on 29 December 2023 (3,345) Transferred from reserves (2,236) Net assets as at 31 December 2023 127,322 Net asset value per share as at 31 December 2023 71.99 pence per share

The Company paid ordinary dividends of 3.72 pence per share during the year ended 31 December 2023 (2022: 3.99 pence per share). The Board has a variable dividend policy which targets an annual dividend yield of around 5% on the prevailing net asset value.The Board has declared a first dividend for the year ending 31 December 2024 of 1.80 pence per share to be paid on 28June 2024 to shareholders on the register on7 June 2024.

As shown in the Income statement below, investment income has increased to £1,687,000 (2022: £1,631,000).This is due toincreased bank interest from higher interest rates in the year.This largely accounts for the increase inrevenue gain to shareholders of £775,000 (2022: £720,000).

The net capital gain for the year was £3,572,000 (2022: loss of £7,021,000). The net gain was largely due to net unrealised gains from the valuation of investments. Further information on this together with key valuation movements during the year are outlined in the Investment portfolio section of the Chairman’s statement. The total gain for the period was 2.49 pence per share (2022: loss of 4.05 pence per share).

The Balance sheet below shows that the net asset value per sharedecreased over the year ended31 December 2023 to 71.99 pence per share (2022: 72.92 pence per share).

The cash outflow for the year was £1.0 million (2022: inflow of £12.2 million). This resulted mainly from new investments, dividends paid, share buy-backs and ongoing expenses, offset by the issue of new Ordinary shares under the 2022/23 Top Up Offer, disposal proceeds and loan stock income.

Review of business and outlook

A review of the Company’s business during the year and its future prospects is contained in the Chairman’s statement above and in this Strategic report.

There is a continuing focus on growing investments in the FinTech, healthcare and other software and technology sectors, and, therefore, we expect the portfolio to increase its weighting in these sectors.

Investment income largely comprises loan stock interest on our renewable energy investments, which the Company intends to hold for the longer term. As a result, loan stock income is expected to remain relatively flat over the near term and most of the Company’s investment returns are expected to be delivered via capital gains. Dividend income is also expected to stay flat.

Future prospects

The Company’s financial results for the year ended 31 December 2023 demonstrate that the portfolio remains well balanced across its chosen sectors and risk classes, and is largely weathering the ongoing global issues caused as a result of higher levels of interest rates and inflation, and other economic headwinds. Although there remains much uncertainty, the Board considers that the Company has the potential to deliver long term growth, whilst maintaining predictable dividend payments to shareholders.

Key Performance Indicators (“KPIs”) and Alternative Performance Measures (“APMs”)

The Directors believe that the following KPIs (some of which are APMs), which are typical for VCTs, used in the Board’s assessment of the Company, will provide shareholders with sufficient information to assess how effectively the Company is applying its investment policy to meet its objectives. The Directors are satisfied that the results shown in the following KPIs and APMs give a good indication that the Company is achieving its investment objective and policy. These are:

1. Net asset value per share (APM) and cumulative dividends





The graph on page 8 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements reflects the total shareholder value performance of the Company relative to the FTSE All-share Index over the last ten years.

2. Shareholder value (APM) and Shareholder return† (APM)





Total shareholder value since inception (being the NAV plus dividends paid) increased by 2.79 pence per share (3.8% on opening NAV) to 199.33 pence per share for the year ended 31 December 2023.

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2.5% (4.7%) 3.6% 6.0% 13.2% 11.9% (0.3%) 21.6% (4.6%) 3.8%

† Calculated as the movement in total shareholder value per share for the year divided by the opening net asset value.

The figures in the table above show that, despite some annual volatility, the Company has delivered an average increase in shareholder value of 5.3% per annum over the past ten years and 6.5% per annum over the past five years.

The returns to shareholders who have acquired shares through the C share issue in 2006 and the merger with Albion Income & Growth VCT in 2013 are shown on the Company’s Webpage on the Manager’s website at www.albion.capital/funds/AATG under “Financial Summary for Previous Funds”. Shareholders who have acquired shares through Top Up Offers, the dividend reinvestment scheme or in the market outside the corporate events will be able to calculate their own returns based on the price at which they acquired their shares, the dividends they have received since the purchase and the current net asset value of their holding.

3. Dividend distributions





Dividends paid in respect of the year ended 31 December 2023 were 3.72 pence per share (2022: 3.99 pence per share). Cumulative dividends paid since inception were 127.34 pence per Ordinary share.

4. Ongoing charges (APM)





As agreed with the Manager in 2015, the ongoing charges ratio for the year ended 31 December 2023 was capped at 2.75% (2022: 2.75%) with any excess over the cap being a reduction in the management fee. The ongoing charges ratio has decreased to 2.52% (2022: 2.55%). The ongoing charges ratio has been calculated using The Association of Investment Companies’ (AIC) recommended methodology. This figure shows shareholders the total recurring annual running expenses (including investment management fees charged to capital reserves) as a percentage of the average net assets attributable to shareholders.

5. VCT regulation*





The investment policy is designed to ensure that the Company continues to qualify, and is approved, as a VCT by HMRC. In order to maintain its status under VCT legislation, a VCT must comply on a continuing basis with the provisions of Section 274 of the Income Tax Act 2007, details of which are provided in the Directors’ report on pages on 47 and 48 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements.

The relevant tests to measure compliance have been carried out and independently reviewed for the year ended 31 December 2023 and are also reviewed during the year by Philip Hare & Associates LLP. These reviews confirmed that the Company has complied with all tests.

*VCT compliance is not a numerical measure of performance and thus cannot be defined as an APM.

Gearing

As defined by the Articles of Association, the Company’s maximum exposure in relation to gearing is restricted to 10% of the share capital and reserves adjusted for any dividends declared. Although the investment policy permits the Company to borrow, the Directors do not currently have any intention of utilising long-term gearing and have not done so in the past.

Operational arrangements

The Company has delegated the investment management of the portfolio to the Manager, Albion Capital Group LLP, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. The Manager also provides company secretarial and other accounting and administrative support to the Company.

Investment Management Agreement

Under the Management Agreement, the Manager provides investment management, secretarial and administrative services to the Company. The Management Agreement can be terminated by either party on 12 months’ notice and is subject to earlier termination in the event of certain breaches or on the insolvency of either party. The Manager is paid an annual management fee equal to 2.0% of the net asset value of the Company and a separate annual administration fee of 0.2% of the net assets of the Company, subject to a maximum of £200,000 per annum and a minimum of £50,000 per annum, with Board review every three years to consider inflation. Both the Management fee and Administration fee are payable quarterly in arrears. The total annual running costs of the Company, including management fees payable to Albion Capital Group LLP, Directors’ fees, professional fees and the costs incurred by the Company in the ordinary course of business (but excluding any exceptional items and performance fees payable to Albion Capital Group LLP) are capped at an amount equal to 2.75% of the Company’s net assets, with any excess being met by Albion Capital Group LLP by way of a reduction in management fees.

In some instances, the Manager is entitled to an arrangement fee, payable by a portfolio company in which the Company invests, in the region of 2.0% of the investment made, and also monitoring fees where the Manager has a representative on the portfolio company’s board; these fees are payable by the investee company. Further details of the Manager’s fee can be found in note 5 to the financial statements.

Management performance incentive

Under the performance incentive arrangement, the Manager will receive an incentive fee calculated annually on a five year average rolling basis, equal to 15% of the performance over a 5% hurdle (applied to the opening net asset value each year in line with the current dividend target). This fee will only become payable when average returns to shareholders are in excess of 5% per annum over a five year period. The first payment of a performance fee of £155,000 will be payable to the Manager after the adoption of the accounts at the 2024 AGM and is based on the audited results for the five year period ended 31 December 2023.

There is a further provision of £123,000 which, if crystallised, will become payable over the four years to 31 December 2027 based on the audited results for each rolling five year period to 31 December 2027. Details of the calculation of the performance incentive provision can be found in note 15.

Investment and co-investment

The Company co-invests with other Venture Capital Trusts and funds managed by the Manager. Allocation of investments is on the basis of an allocation agreement which is based, inter alia, on the ratio of funds available for investment.

Liquidity Management

The Board examines regularly both the liquidity of the Company’s shares in the secondary market, which is substantially influenced by the use of share buybacks and share issuance, and the liquidity of the Company’s portfolio. The nature of investments in a venture capital portfolio is longer term and these are relatively illiquid in the short term. Consequently, the Company seeks to maintain sufficient liquidity in cash and near cash assets to cover the operating costs of the Company and to meet dividend payments and share buy-backs, as well as to have the capacity to make fresh investments when the opportunities arise. Although the Company is authorised to borrow, in practice it does not borrow. The Board has no intention that the Company should borrow given the nature of the Company’s investments. Management of liquidity is one of the key operational areas that the Board discusses regularly with the Manager.

Evaluation of the Manager

The Board, through the Management Engagement Committee, has evaluated the performance of the Manager based on:

the returns generated by the Company;

the continuing achievement of the HMRC tests for VCT status;

the long term prospects of the current portfolio of investments;

the management of liquidity, including use of buy-backs and participation in fund raising; and

benchmarking the performance of the Manager to other VCT managers, and the other VCTs managed by Albion.





The Board believes that it is in the interests of shareholders as a whole, and of the Company, to continue the appointment of the Manager for the forthcoming year.

Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (“AIFMD”)

The Board appointed the Manager as the Company’s AIFM in 2014 as required by the AIFMD. The Manager is a full-scope Alternative Investment Fund Manager under the AIFMD. Ocorian Depositary (UK) Limited is the appointed Depositary and oversees the custody and cash arrangements and provides other AIFMD duties with respect to the Company.

Consumer duty

The FCA’s Consumer Duty came into effect from 31 July 2023. These rules set a higher standard of consumer protection in financial services. The Manager as AIFM is within scope of the FCA’s Consumer Duty, but the Company itself is not.

The Manager is, for purposes of Consumer Duty, a “manufacturer” of the Company’s shares as it is a firm that has some influence over design and distribution of the Company’s share product. The Manager’s latest assessment of value for the Company’s shares was completed in December 2023. The value assessment concluded that the Company provides fair value for shareholders.

Where the Manager’s product review concludes that changes may help deliver better outcomes for consumers, it will recommend these changes to the Board.

Companies Act 2006 Section 172 Reporting

Under Section 172 of the Companies Act 2006 (the “Act”), the Board has a duty to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of its members as a whole in both the long and short term, having regard to the interests of other stakeholders in the Company, such as suppliers, and to do so with an understanding of the impact on the community and environment and with high standards of business conduct, which includes acting fairly between members of the Company.

The Board is very conscious of these wider responsibilities in the way it promotes the Company’s culture and ensures, as part of its regular oversight, that the integrity of the Company’s affairs is foremost in the way the activities are managed and promoted. This includes regular engagement with the wider stakeholders of the Company and being alert to issues that might damage the Company’s standing in the way that it operates. The Board works very closely with the Manager in reviewing how stakeholder issues are handled, ensuring good governance and responsibility in managing the Company’s affairs, as well as visibility and openness in how the affairs are conducted.

The Company is an externally managed investment company with no employees, and as such has nothing to report in relation to employee engagement but does keep close attention on how the Board operates as a cohesive and competent unit. The Company also has no customers in the traditional sense and, therefore, there is also nothing to report in relation to relationships with customers.

The table that follows sets out the key stakeholders, details how the Board has engaged with these key stakeholders, and the effect of these considerations on the Company’s decisions and strategies during the year.

Engagement with Stakeholder Decision outcomes based on engagement Shareholders The key methods of engaging with Shareholders are as follows: Annual General Meeting (“AGM”).

Shareholder seminar.

Annual report and Financial Statements, Half-yearly financial report, and Interim management statements.

RNS announcements in accordance with Listing Rules and Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (“DTRs”) covering such things as the publication of a Prospectus.

Albion Capital website, social media pages, as well as publishing Albion News shareholder magazine. Shareholders’ views are important. The Board encourages Shareholders to exercise their right to vote on the resolutions at the AGM. The Company’s AGM is typically used as an opportunity to communicate with investors, including through a presentation made by the Manager. Undertaking this virtually enabled engagement with a wider audience of shareholders from across the country, and gave shareholders the opportunity to ask questions and vote during the virtual AGM last year. The virtual medium helps facilitate greater shareholder participation and helps those who are unable to attend the AGM in person, as well as provide a recording of the event for Shareholders to watch on demand.

Shareholders are also encouraged to attend the in person annual Shareholder Seminar. This year’s event took place on 15 November 2023 at the Royal College of Surgeons. The seminar included Proveca and OutThink sharing insights into their businesses and also a Q&A from Albion executives on some of the key factors affecting the investment outlook, as well as a review of the past year and the plans for the year ahead. Representatives of the Board attended the seminar. The Board considers this an important interactive event and expects to continue to run this in 2024.

The Board recognises the importance to shareholders of maintaining a share buy-back policy, in order to provide market liquidity, and considered this when establishing the current policy. The Board closely monitors the discount to the net asset value to target buybacks in the region of a 5% discount.

The Board seeks to create value for Shareholders by generating strong and sustainable returns to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and the prospect of capital growth. The Board takes this into consideration when making the decision to pay dividends to Shareholders. The variable dividend policy has resulted in a dividend yield of 5.1% on opening net asset value.

During the year, the Board made the decision to participate in the Albion Prospectus Top Up Offer, to raise funds for deployment into new and existing portfolio companies. The Prospectus was published on 15 December 2023 and the Offer launched to applications on 2 January 2024. The Board carefully considered whether further funds were required, whether the VCT tests would continue to be met, and whether it would be in the interest of Shareholders, before agreeing to publish each Prospectus. On allotment, an issue price formula based on the prevailing net asset value is used to ensure there is no dilution to existing Shareholders.

Cash management and liquidity of the Company are key quarterly discussions amongst the Board, with focus on deployment of cash for future investments, dividends and share buy-backs and the prospect of future realisations in the portfolio.

Shareholders can contact the Chairman using the email AATGchair@albion.capital Manager The performance of Albion Capital Group LLP is essential to the long term success of the Company, including achieving the investment policy and generating returns to shareholders, as well as the impact the Company has on Environment, Social and Governance (“ESG”) practice. The Manager meets with the Board at least quarterly to discuss the performance of the Company, and is in regular contact in between these meetings, e.g. to share investment papers for new and follow-on investments. All strategic decisions are discussed in detail and minuted, with an open dialogue between the Board and the Manager.

The performance of the Manager in managing the portfolio and in providing company secretarial, administration and accounting services is reviewed in detail each year, which includes reviewing comparator engagement terms and portfolio performance. Further details on the evaluation of the Manager, and the decision to continue the appointment of the Manager for the forthcoming year, can be found in this report.

The performance incentive fee which is calculated by reference to the Company’s five year rolling historic returns has been recognised with an accrual of £155,000 which will be payable to the Manager after the adoption of the accounts at the 2024 AGM. There is an additional provision of £123,000 which covers the period to 31 December 2027, and further details can be found in note 15.

Details of the Manager’s responsibilities can be found in the Statement of corporate governance on pages 54 to 56 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements. Suppliers The key suppliers are: Auditor;

Corporate broker;

Depositary;

Legal adviser;

Registrar; and

VCT taxation adviser. The Manager, on behalf of the Company, is in regular contact with the suppliers and the contractual arrangements with all the principal suppliers to the Company are reviewed regularly and formally once a year, alongside the performance of the suppliers in acquitting their responsibilities.

The Manager reviews the performance of the providers annually and is satisfied with their performance.

As outlined in the Chairman’s statement, following a formal and rigorous audit tender process, the Company was pleased to announce the appointment of Johnston Carmichael LLP as the Company’s Auditor. Portfolio companies The portfolio companies are considered key stakeholders, not least because they are principal drivers of value for the Company. Also, as discussed in the ESG report on pages 42 to 45 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements, the portfolio companies’ impact on their stakeholders is also important to the Company. The Board aims to have a diversified portfolio across its chosen sectors and risk classes. Further details of this can be found in the pie charts at the end of this announcement.

In most cases, an Albion executive has either a place on the board of a portfolio company or is an observer, in order to help with both business operation decisions and good ESG practices.

The Manager provides access to deep expertise on growth strategy alignment, leadership team hiring, organisational scaling and founder leader development.

The Manager facilitates good dialogue with portfolio companies, and often puts on events in order to help portfolio companies benefit from the Albion network. Community and environment The Company, with no employees, has no effect itself on the community and environment. However, as discussed above, the portfolio companies’ ESG impact is extremely important to the Board. The Board receives reports on ESG factors within its portfolio from the Manager as it is a signatory of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (“UN PRI”). Further details of this are set out in the ESG report on pages 42 to 45 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements. ESG, without its specific definition, has always been at the heart of the responsible investing that the Company engages in and in how the Company conducts itself with all of its stakeholders.

Social and community issues, employees and human rights

The Board recognises the requirement under section 414C of the Act to detail information about social and community issues, employees and human rights; including any policies it has in relation to these matters andeffectiveness of these policies. As an externally managed investment company with no employees, the Company has no formal policies in these matters, however, it is at the core of itsresponsible investmentstrategy as detailed above.

General Data Protection Regulation

The General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) has the objective of unifying data privacy requirements across the European Union. GDPR forms part of the UK law after Brexit, now known as UK GDPR. The Manager continues to take action to ensure that the Manager and the Company are compliant with the regulation.

Further policies

The Company has adopted a number of further policies relating to:

Environment;

Global greenhouse gas emissions;

Anti-bribery;

Anti-facilitation of tax evasion; and

Diversity.





And these are set out in the Directors’ report on page 49 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements.

Risk management

The Board carries out a regular review of the risk environment in which the Company operates, together with changes to the environment and individual risks. The Board also identifies emerging risks which might impact on the Company. In the year ended 31 December 2023 the most noticeable risks have been rising interest rates and inflation, caused in part by current geopolitical tensions, and rising volatility in world markets, particularly affecting growth stocks. The full impact of these risks are likely to continue to be uncertain for some time.

The Board has carried out a robust assessment of the Company’s principal and emerging risks and seeks to mitigate these through regular reviews of performance and monitoring progress and compliance. The Board applies the principles detailed in the Financial Reporting Council’s Guidance on Risk Management, Internal Control and Related Financial and Business Reporting, in the mitigation and management of these risks. More information on specific mitigation measures for the principal risks, emerging risks and uncertainties are explained below:

Possible consequence Risk assessment during the year Risk management RISK: Investment and performance (including technology investment risk) The risk of investment in poor quality businesses, which could reduce the returns to shareholders and could negatively impact on the Company’s current and future valuations. By nature, smaller unquoted businesses, such as those that qualify for Venture Capital Trust purposes, have more volatile valuations than larger, long-established businesses. Technology investment related risks are also likely to be greater in early, rather than later, stage technology investments, including the risks of the technology not becoming generally accepted by the market or the obsolescence of the technology concerned, often due to greater financial resources being available to competing companies. In addition to this, the Company’s investment policy creates concentration risk to the technology sector (including FinTech and HealthTech), as well as to the health sector generally. Continued economic and geopolitical issues as referred to in the Chairman’s statement.

Earlier stage technology companies have suffered from a particularly significant de-rating in the past year, and volatility continues to be seen in valuations for these types of assets. To reduce this risk, the Board places reliance upon the skills and expertise of the Manager and its track record of making successful investments in higher growth technology businesses. The Manager operates a formal and structured investment appraisal and review process, which includes an Investment Committee, comprising investment professionals from the Manager for all investments, and at least one external investment professional for investments greater than £1 million in aggregate across all the Albion managed VCTs. The Manager also invites and takes account of comments from non-executive Directors of the Company on matters discussed at the Investment Committee meetings. The Board and Manager regularly review the deployment of investments and cash resources available to the Company in assessing liquidity required for servicing the Company’s buy-backs, dividend payments and operational expenses. The decision to issue a Prospectus for the 2022/23 and 2023/24 Top-Ups followed careful analysis of these factors. RISK: Valuation risk The Company’s investment valuation methodology is reliant on the accuracy and completeness of information that is issued by portfolio companies. In particular, the Directors may not be aware of, or take into account, certain events or circumstances which occur after the information issued by such companies is reported. External market conditions, including changes in benchmarks, transaction prices and comparable multiples can also impact the valuations. No change in the year. Investments are actively and regularly monitored by the Manager (investment managers normally observe or sit on portfolio company boards), including the level of diversification in the portfolio, and the Board receives detailed reports on each investment as part of the Manager’s report at quarterly board meetings. The unquoted investments held by the Company are designated at fair value through profit or loss and valued in accordance with the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines updated in 2022. These guidelines set out recommendations, intended to represent current best practice on the valuation of venture capital investments.The valuation takes into account all known or knowable material facts at the date of valuation. RISK: VCT approval and regulatory change risk The Company must comply with section 274 of the Income Tax Act 2007 which enables its investors to take advantage of tax relief on their investment and on future returns. Breach of any of the rules enabling the Company to hold VCT status could result in the loss of that status. No change in the year. To reduce this risk, the Board has appointed the Manager, which has a team with significant experience in Venture Capital Trust management, used to operating within the requirements of the Venture Capital Trust legislation. In addition, to provide further formal reassurance, the Board has appointed Philip Hare & Associates LLP as its taxation adviser, who report quarterly to the Board to independently confirm compliance with the Venture Capital Trust legislation, to highlight areas of risk and to inform on changes in legislation. Each investment in a new portfolio company is also pre-cleared with our professional advisers and/or H.M. Revenue & Customs. The Company monitors closely the extent of qualifying holdings and addresses this as required. The Government has announced its intention to extend the VCT sunset clause to 2035. This will help enable the Company to continue supporting its portfolio of high growth companies. RISK: Cyber and data security risk Failures in IT systems and controls within the Manager’s business could place assets of the Company at risk, result in loss of sensitive data (including shareholder data), or loss of access to systems resulting in a lack of timely communication to market. No change in the year. The Manager has a dedicated in-house IT support function to assist in the management of the IT infrastructure and improve the IT control environment.

The Company and its operations are subject to a series of rigorous internal controls and review procedures exercised throughout the year. The Board receives reports from the Manager on its internal controls and risk management, including on matters relating to cyber security.

The Audit and Risk Committee reviews the Internal Audit Reports prepared by the Manager’s internal auditors, Azets, and has access to their internal audit partner to whom it can ask specific detailed questions in order to satisfy itself that the Manager has sufficient systems and controls in place including those in relation to business continuity and cyber security.

The Manager also has a formal risk committee in place which meets every six months, with cyber risk being discussed at Board meetings. RISK: Reliance on key agents and personnel The Company relies on a number of third parties, in particular the Manager, for the provision of investment management and administrative functions. Failures in key systems and controls or loss of key personnel, within the Manager’s business could put assets of the Company at risk or result in reduced or inaccurate information being passed to the Board or to shareholders. No change in the year. Ocorian Depositary (UK) Limited is the Company’s Depositary, appointed to oversee the custody and cash arrangements and provide other AIFMD duties. The Board reviews the quarterly reports prepared by Ocorian Depositary (UK) Limited to ensure that the Manager is adhering to its policies and procedures as required by the AIFMD.

In addition, the Board annually reviews the performance of its key service providers, particularly the Manager, to ensure they continue to have the necessary expertise and resources to deliver the Company’s investment objective and policy. The Manager and other service providers have also demonstrated to the Board that there is no undue reliance placed upon any one individual. RISK: Economic, political and social risk Changes in economic conditions, including; higher interest rates, rates of inflation, industry conditions, competition, political and diplomatic events, and other factors could substantially and adversely affect the Company’s prospects in a number of ways. This also includes risks of social upheaval, including from infection and population re-distribution, as well as economic risk challenges as a result of healthcare pandemics/infection. Increased in the year, due to the continued high levels of inflation and interest rates and new areas of geopolitical risks. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of companies across a number of industry sectors and in addition often invests in a mixture of instruments in portfolio companies and has a policy of minimising any external bank borrowings within portfolio companies. At any given time, the Company has sufficient cash resources to meet its operating requirements, including share buy-backs and follow-on investments. In common with most commercial operations, exogenous risks over which the Company has no control are always a risk and the Company does what it can to address these risks where possible, not least as the nature of the investments the Company makes are long term. The Board and Manager continuously assess the resilience of the portfolio, the Company and its operations and the robustness of the Company’s external agents, as well as considering longer term impacts on how the Company might be positioned in how it invests and operates. Ensuring liquidity in the portfolio to cope with exigent and unexpected pressures on the finances of the portfolio and the Company is an important part of the risk mitigation in uncertain times. The portfolio is diversified and exposure is relatively small to some of the most at-risk sectors that include leisure, hospitality, retail and travel. RISK: Discount risk The market value of Ordinary shares can fluctuate. The market value of an Ordinary share, as well as being affected by its net asset value (“NAV”) and prospective NAV, also takes into account its dividend yield and prevailing interest rates. As such, the market value of an Ordinary share may vary considerably from its underlying NAV. The market prices of shares in quoted investment companies can, therefore, be at a discount or premium to the NAV at different times, depending on supply and demand, market conditions, general investor sentiment and other factors, including the ability to exercise share buybacks. Accordingly, the market price of the Ordinary shares may not fully reflect their underlying NAV. No change in the year. The Company operates a share buy-back policy, which aims to limit the discount at which the shares trade to around 5% to NAV, by being a purchaser at this level through the Company in absence of general market demand. From time to time buy-backs cannot be applied, for example when the Company is subject to a close period, or if it were to exhaust and could not renew any buyback authorities. New Ordinary shares are issued at sufficient premium to NAV to cover the costs of issue and to avoid asset value dilution to existing investors.

As part of its review of the risk environment, the Board have also considered emerging risks that may impact the Company in the future. The following are some of the potential emerging risks management and the Board are currently monitoring:

Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) risk

Climate change

Change of government or Government policy





Viability statement

In accordance with the FRC UK Corporate Governance Code published in 2018 and provision 36 of the AIC Code of Corporate Governance, the Directors have assessed the prospects of the Company for the three years to 31 December 2026. The Directors believe that three years is a reasonable period in which they can assess the ability of the Company to continue to operate as a going concern and meet its liabilities as they fall due. This is the period used by the Board as part of its strategic planning process, which includes: the estimated timelines for finding, assessing and completing investments; the potential impact of any new regulations; and the availability of cash.

As noted above, the Board has carried out a robust assessment of the principal and emerging risks facing the Company, including those that could threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity, and focused on the major factors which affect the economic, regulatory and political environment. The Board also considered the procedures in place to identify emerging risks and the risk management processes in place to avoid or reduce the impact of the underlying risks. The Board carefully assessed, and was satisfied with, the risk management processes in place to avoid or reduce the impact of these risks. Inflation remaining high, interest costs remaining elevated and the impact on growth stocks against a geopolitically uncertain environment remain risks that need to be considered against the practical management of the Company’s net assets and its operational requirements. The Board has carried out robust stress testing of cashflows which include: factoring in higher levels of inflation when budgeting for future expenses; only including proceeds from investment disposals where there is a high probability of completion; assessing the resilience of portfolio companies given the current decline in the global economy, including the requirement for any future financial support; and the ability to fulfil interest requirements on debt instruments.

The Board assessed the ability of the Company to raise finance and deploy capital, as well as the existing cash resources of the Company by looking at cashflow forecasts and the future pipeline of investments. The Board has additionally considered the ability of the Company to comply with the ongoing conditions to ensure it maintains its VCT qualifying status under its current investment policy. As a result of the Board’s quarterly valuation reviews, it has concluded that the portfolio is well balanced and geared towards delivering long term growth and strong returns to shareholders. In assessing the prospects of the Company, the Directors have considered the cash flow by looking at the Company’s income and expenditure projections and funding pipeline over the assessment period of three years and they appear realistic. It is also satisfied that the Company can maintain its VCT qualifying status.

Taking into account the processes for mitigating risks, monitoring costs, implementing share buy-backs and issuance of new shares, the Manager’s compliance with the investment objective, achievement of the VCT qualifying status, policies and business model and the balance of the portfolio, the Board has concluded that there is a reasonable expectation that the Company will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the three year period to 31 December 2026. The Board is mindful of the ongoing and emerging risks and will continue to ensure that appropriate safeguards are in place, in addition to monitoring the quarterly cashflow forecasts to ensure the Company has sufficient liquidity to meet its operational and investment needs.



Companies Act 2006

This Strategic report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023 has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of section 414A of the Companies Act 2006 (the “Act”). The purpose of this report is to provide Shareholders with sufficient information to enable them to assess the extent to which the Directors have performed their duty to promote the success of the Company in accordance with Section 172 of the Act.

For and on behalf of the Board

Clive Richardson

Chairman

18 April 2024

Responsibility Statement

In preparing these financial statements for the year to 31 December 2023, the Directors of the Company, being Clive Richardson, Margaret Payn, David Benda, Peter Moorhouse and Patrick Reeve, confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

- summary financial information contained in this announcement and the full Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 for the Company has been prepared in accordance with United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (UK Accounting Standards and applicable law) and give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company; and

-the Chairman’s statement and Strategic report include a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Company, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties it faces.

We consider that the Annual Report and Financial Statements, taken as a whole, are fair, balanced, and understandable and provide the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Company’s position, performance, business model and strategy.

A detailed “Statement of Directors’ responsibilities” is contained on page 53 within the full audited Annual Report and Financial Statements.

For and on behalf of the Board

Clive Richardson

Chairman

18 April 2024

Income statement



Year ended 31 December 2023 Year ended 31 December 2022 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Note £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Gains/(losses) on investments 3 - 5,992 5,992 - (4,480) (4,480) Investment income 4 1,687 - 1,687 1,631 - 1,631 Investment Manager’s fees 5 (268) (2,420) (2,688) (253) (2,541) (2,794) Other expenses 6 (644) - (644) (658) - (658) Profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before tax 775 3,572 4,347 720 (7,021) (6,301) Tax charge on ordinary activities 8 - - - - - - Profit/(loss) and total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders 775 3,572 4,347 720 (7,021) (6,301) Basic and diluted profit/(loss) per share (pence)* 10 0.44 2.05 2.49 0.46 (4.51) (4.05)

*Adjusted for treasury shares

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

The total column of this Income statement represents the profit and loss account of the Company. The supplementary revenue and capital columns have been prepared in accordance with The Association of Investment Companies’ Statement of Recommended Practice.

All gains and losses are recognised in the income statement and all items in the above statement are derived from continuing operations.

Balance sheet

31 December 2023 31 December 2022 Note £’000 £’000 Fixed asset investments 11 99,410 92,301 Current assets Trade and other receivables 13 3,434 3,456 Cash in bank and in hand 25,571 26,594 29,005 30,050 Payables: amounts falling due within one year Trade and other payables 14 (970) (832) Net current assets 28,035 29,218 Total assets less current liabilities 127,445 121,519 Provisions falling due after one year 15 (123) (272) Net assets 127,322 121,247 Equity attributable to equity holders Called-up share capital 16 2,049 1,905 Share premium 16,468 5,534 Capital redemption reserve - - Unrealised capital reserve 31,752 24,828 Realised capital reserve 16,527 19,879 Other distributable reserve 60,526 69,101 Total equity shareholders’ funds 127,322 121,247 Basic and diluted net asset value per share (pence)* 17 71.99 72.92



*Excluding treasury shares

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

These Financial Statements were approved by the Board of Directors, and were authorised for issue on 18 April 2024 and were signed on its behalf by

Clive Richardson

Chairman

Company number: 04114310

Statement of changes in equity

Called-up share

capital Share premium Capital redemption reserve Unrealised capital reserve Realised capital reserve* Other distributable reserve* Total £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 As at 1 January 2023 1,905 5,534 - 24,828 19,879 69,101 121,247 Profit/(loss) and total comprehensive income for the year - - - 3,632 (60) 775 4,347 Transfer of previously unrealised losses on disposal of investments - - - 3,292

(3,292) - - Purchase of shares for treasury - - - - - (2,767) (2,767) Issue of equity 144 11,231 - - - - 11,375 Cost of issue of equity - (297) - - - - (297) Dividends paid - - - - - (6,583) (6,583) As at 31 December 2023 2,049 16,468 - 31,752 16,527 60,526 127,322 As at 1 January 2022 1,536 52,687 48 33,469 18,259 995 106,994 (Loss)/profit and total comprehensive income for the year - - - (6,498) (523) 720 (6,301) Transfer of previously unrealised gains on disposal of investments - - - (2,143)

2,143 - - Purchase of shares for treasury - - - - - (2,512) (2,512) Issue of equity 369 29,943 - - - - 30,312 Cost of issue of equity - (739) - - - - (739) Cancellation of share premium and capital redemption reserve - (76,357) (48) - - 76,405 - Dividends paid - - - - - (6,507) (6,507) As at 31 December 2022 1,905 5,534 - 24,828 19,879 69,101 121,247

*Included within these reserves are amounts of £25,034,000 (2022: £31,907,000) which are considered distributable. Over the next three years an additional £41,409,000 will become distributable. This is due to the HMRC requirement that the Company cannot use capital raised in the past three years to make a payment or distribution to shareholders. On 1 January 2024, £2,118,000 became distributable in line with this.

Statement of cash flows

Year ended

31 December 2023 Year ended

31 December 2022 £’000 £’000 Cash flow from operating activities Loan stock income received 981 1,199 Dividend income received 73 132 Income from fixed term funds received 254 59 Deposit interest received 463 50 Investment management fee paid (2,651) (2,586) Other cash payments (656) (591) Corporation tax paid - - Net cash flow generated from operating activities (1,536) (1,737) Cash flow from investing activities Purchase of fixed asset investments (7,268) (16,108) Proceeds from disposals of fixed asset investments 6,057 9,530 Net cash flow generated from investing activities (1,211) (6,578) Cash flow from financing activities Issue of share capital 10,054 28,484 Cost of issue of equity (39) (36) Dividends paid (net of Dividend Reinvestment Scheme) (5,524) (5,387) Purchase of own shares (2,767) (2,513) Net cash flow generated from financing activities 1,724 20,548 Increase in cash in bank and in hand (1,023) 12,233 Cash in bank and in hand at start of period 26,594 14,361 Cash in bank and in hand at end of period 25,571 26,594

Notes to the Financial Statements

1. Basis of preparation

The Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with applicable United Kingdom law and accounting standards, including Financial Reporting Standard 102 (“FRS 102”), and with the Statement of Recommended Practice “Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts” (“SORP”) issued by The Association of Investment Companies (“AIC”). The Financial Statements have been prepared on a going concern basis and further details can be found in the Directors’ report on page 47 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements.

The preparation of the Financial Statements requires management to make judgements and estimates that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. The most critical estimates and judgements relate to the determination of carrying value of investments at fair value through profit and loss(“FVTPL”) in accordance with FRS 102 sections 11 and 12. The Company values investments by following theInternational Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation(“IPEV”) Guidelines asupdated in 2022and further detail on the valuation techniques used are outlinedin note 2 below.

Company information can be found on page 4 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements.

2. Accounting policies

Fixed asset investments

The Company’s business is investing in financial assets with a view to profiting from their total return in the form of income and capital growth. This portfolio of financial assets is managed, and its performance evaluated on a fair value basis, in accordance with a documented investment policy, and information about the portfolio is provided internally on that basis to the Board.

In accordance with the requirements of FRS 102, those undertakings in which the Company holds more than 20% of the equity as part of an investment portfolio are not accounted for using the equity method. In these circumstances the investment is measured at Fair Value Through Profit and Loss (“FVTPL”).

Upon initial recognition (using trade date accounting) investments, including loan stock, are classified by the Company as FVTPL and are included at their initial fair value, which is cost (excluding expenses incidental to the acquisition which are written off to the Income statement).

Subsequently, the investments are valued at ‘fair value’, which is measured as follows:

Investments listed on recognised exchanges are valued at their bid prices at the end of the accounting period or otherwise at fair value based on published price quotations.

Unquoted investments, where there is no active market, are valued using an appropriate valuation technique in accordance with the IPEV Guidelines. Indicators of fair value are derived using established methodologies including earnings multiples, revenue multiples, the level of third party offers received, cost or prices of recent investment rounds, net assets and industry valuation benchmarks. Where the price of recent investment is used as a starting point for estimating fair value at subsequent measurement dates, this has been benchmarked using an appropriate valuation technique permitted by the IPEV guidelines.

In situations where the cost or price of recent investment is used, consideration is given to the circumstances of the portfolio company since that date in determining fair value. This includes consideration of whether there is any evidence of deterioration or strong definable evidence of an increase in value. In the absence of these indicators, other valuation techniques are employed to conclude on the fair value as of the measurement date. Examples of events or changes that could indicate a diminution include:



the performance and/or prospects of the underlying business are significantly below the expectations on which the investment was based; or



a significant adverse change either in the portfolio company’s business or in the technological, market, economic, legal or regulatory environment in which the business operates; or market conditions have deteriorated, which may be indicated by a fall in the share prices of quoted businesses operating in the same or related sectors.







Investments are recognised as financial assets on legal completion of the investment contract and are de-recognised on legal completion of the sale of an investment.

Dividend income is not recognised as part of the fair value movement of an investment but is recognised separately as investment income through the other distributable reserve when a share becomes ex-dividend.

Current assets and payables

Receivables (including debtors due after more than one year), payables and cash are carried at amortised cost, in accordance with FRS 102. Debtors due after more than one year meet the definition of a financing transaction and are held at amortised cost, and interest will be recognised through capital over the credit period using the effective interest method. There are no financial liabilities other than payables.

Provisions falling due after one year

Provisions falling due after one year relate to the performance incentive fee payable to the Manager. The provision requires management to make judgements and estimates under the Basis of Preparation. The performance incentive fee provision is the best estimate of the probable amounts payable in respect of the five year performance measurement period for the performance incentive fee. The most significant assumption when calculating this amount, is that of future performance. This has been calculated by reference to the Company’s five year rolling historic returns and has been corroborated by a portfolio return analysis using appropriate benchmarks.

Investment income

Dividend income

Dividend income is included in revenue when the investment is quoted ex-dividend.

Unquoted loan stock and other preferred income

Fixed returns on non-equity shares and debt securities are recognised when the Company’s right to receive payment and expected settlement is established. Where interest is rolled up and/or payable at redemption then it is recognised as income unless there is reasonable doubt as to its receipt.

Bank deposit income

Interest income is recognised on an accruals basis using the rate of interest agreed with the bank.

Fixed term funds income

Funds income is recognised on an accruals basis using the agreed rate of interest.

Investment management fee, performance incentive fee and expenses

All expenses have been accounted for on an accruals basis. Expenses are charged through the other distributable reserve except the following which are charged through the realised capital reserve:

90% of management fees and 100% of performance incentive fees, if any, are allocated to the realised capital reserve.

expenses which are incidental to the purchase or disposal of an investment are charged through the realised capital reserve.

Taxation

Taxation is applied on a current basis in accordance with FRS 102. Current tax is tax payable (refundable) in respect of the taxable profit (tax loss) for the current period or past reporting periods using the tax rates and laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted at the financial reporting date. Taxation associated with capital expenses is applied in accordance with the SORP.

Deferred tax is provided in full on all timing differences at the reporting date. Timing differences are differences between taxable profits and total comprehensive income as stated in the Financial Statements that arise from the inclusion of income and expenses in tax assessments in periods different from those in which they are recognised in the Financial Statements. As a VCT, the Company has an exemption from tax on capital gains. The Company intends to continue meeting the conditions required to obtain approval as a VCT for the foreseeable future. The Company, therefore, should have no material deferred tax timing differences arising in respect of the revaluation or disposal of investments and the Company has not provided for any deferred tax.

Share capital and reserves

Called-up share capital

This accounts for the nominal value of the shares.

Share premium

This accounts for the difference between the price paid for the Company’s shares and the nominal value of those shares, less issue costs.

Capital redemption reserve

This reserve accounts for amounts by which the issued share capital is diminished through the repurchase and cancellation of the Company’s own shares.

Unrealised capital reserve

Increases and decreases in the valuation of investments held at the year end against cost are included in this reserve.

Realised capital reserve

The following are disclosed in this reserve:

gains and losses compared to cost on the realisation of investments, or permanent diminutions in value (including gains recognised on the realisation of investments where consideration is deferred that are not distributable as a matter of law);

finance income in respect of the unwinding of the discount on deferred consideration that is not distributable as a matter of law;

expenses, together with the related taxation effect, charged in accordance with the above policies; and

dividends paid to equity holders where paid out by capital.

Other distributable reserve

The special reserve, treasury share reserve and the revenue reserve were combined in 2012 to form a single reserve named “other distributable reserve”.

This reserve accounts for movements from the revenue column of the Income statement, the payment of dividends, the buy-back of shares and other non-capital realised movements.

Dividends

Dividends by the Company are accounted for in the period in which the liability to make the payment has been established or approved at the Annual General Meeting.

Segmental reporting

The Directors are of the opinion that the Company is engaged in a single operating segment of business, being investment in smaller early stage companies principally based in the UK.

3. Gains/(losses) on investments

Year ended

31 December 2023

£’000 Year ended

31 December 2022

£’000 Unrealised gains/(losses) on fixed asset investments 3,632 (6,498) Realised gains on fixed asset investments 1,927 1,647 Unwinding of discount on deferred consideration 433 371 5,992 (4,480)

4. Investment income

Year ended

31 December 2023

£’000 Year ended

31 December 2022

£’000 Loan stock interest 897 978 Dividend income 73 544 Income from fixed term funds 254 59 Bank interest 463 50 1,687 1,631

5. Investment Manager’s fees

Year ended

31 December 2023

£’000 Year ended

31 December 2022

£’000 Investment management fee charged to revenue 268 253 Investment management fee charged to capital 2,414 2,269 Total investment management fee in the year 2,682 2,522 Movement in provision for performance incentive fee charged to capital 6 272 2,688 2,794

Further details of the Management Agreement under which the investment management fee and performance incentive feeare paid are given in the Strategic report above.

During the year, services of a total value of £2,682,000 (2022: £2,522,000) were purchased by the Company from Albion Capital Group LLP in respect of management fees. At the financial year end, the amount due to Albion Capital Group LLP in respect of these services disclosed as accruals was £628,000 (2022: £597,000). The total annual running costs of the Company are capped at an amount equal to 2.75% of the Company’s net assets, with any excess being met by Albion Capital Group LLP by way of a reduction in management fees.

An accrual for a performance incentive fee of £155,000 has been recognised which will be payable after the adoption of the accounts at the 2024 AGM based on the five year rolling period ended 31 December 2023 audited results. Additionally, a provision of £123,000 has been recognised based on the Directors’ best estimate and included in relation to potential performance incentive fees which arise from performance to 31 December 2023, which would become payable over the periods to 31 December 2027. Further details can be found in note 15.

During the year, the Company was not charged by Albion Capital Group LLP in respect of Patrick Reeve’s services as a Director (2022: nil).

Albion Capital Group LLP, its partners and staff (including Patrick Reeve) held 1,653,167Ordinary shares in the Companyas at 31 December 2023.

Albion Capital Group LLP is, from time-to-time, eligible to receive arrangement fees and monitoring fees from portfolio companies. During the year ended 31 December 2023, fees of £162,000 attributable to the investments of the Company were received by Albion Capital Group LLP pursuant to these arrangements (2022: £345,000).

The Company has entered into an offer agreement relating to the Offers with the Company’s Manager, Albion Capital Group LLP (“Albion”), pursuant to which Albion will receive a fee of 2.5% of the gross proceeds of the 2022/23 Offer, and 3.0% of the 2023/24 Offer, and out of which Albion will pay the costs of the Offers, as detailed in the Prospectus.

6. Other expenses

Year ended

31 December 2023

£’000 Year ended

31 December 2022

£’000 Directors’ fees (including NIC) 122 104 Auditor’s remuneration for statutory audit services (excluding VAT) 53 48 Tax services 18 18 Other administrative expenses 451 488 644 658

7. Directors’ fees

The amounts paid to and on behalf of the Directors during the year are as follows:

Year ended

31 December 2023

£’000 Year ended

31 December 2022

£’000 Directors’ fees 111 95 National Insurance 11 9 122 104

The Company’s key management personnel are the non-executive Directors. Further information regarding Directors’ remuneration can be found in the Directors’ remuneration report on pages 61 to 64 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements.

8. Tax on ordinary activities

Year ended

31 December 2023

£’000 Year ended

31 December 2022

£’000 UK corporation tax charge - -

Factors affecting the tax charge:

Year ended

31 December 2023

£’000 Year ended

31 December 2022

£’000 Profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before taxation 4,347 (6,301) Tax charge/(credit) on profit/(loss) at the average companies rate of 23.5% (2022: 19%) 1,022 (1,197) Factors affecting the charge: Non-taxable (gains)/losses (1,408) 851 Income not taxable (17) (103) Excess management expenses carried forward 403 449 - -

The tax charge for the year shown in the Income statement is lower than the average companies rate of corporation tax in the UK of 23.5% (2022: 19%). The differences are explained above. From April 2023 the Company’s rate of corporation tax increased in the UK from 19% to 25%, therefore the average rate is 23.5% for the year ended 31 December 2023.

Notes

(i) Venture Capital Trusts are not subject to corporation tax on capital gains.

(ii) Tax relief on expenses charged to capital has been determined by allocating tax relief to expenses by reference to the applicable corporation tax rate and allocating the relief between revenue and capital in accordance with the SORP.

(iii) The Company has excess management expenses of £11,095,000 (2022: £9,378,000) that are available for offset against future profits. A deferred tax asset of £2,774,000 (2022: £2,345,000) has not been recognised in respect of these losses as they will be recoverable only to the extent that the Company has sufficient future taxable profits.

(iv) There is no expiry date on timing differences, unused tax losses or tax credits.

9. Dividends

Year ended

31 December 2023

£’000 Year ended

31 December 2022

£’000 First dividend of 1.82p per share paid on 30 June 2023 (30 June 2022: 2.02p per share) 3,238 3,240 Second dividend of 1.90p per share paid on 29 December 2023 (30 December 2022: 1.97p per share) 3,345 3,267 6,583 6,507

In addition to the dividends summarised above, the Board has declared a first dividend for the year ending 31 December 2024 of 1.80 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on 28 June 2024 to shareholders on the register on7 June 2024. The total dividend will be approximately £3,466,000.

10. Basic and diluted return/(loss) per share

Year ended 31 December 2023 Year ended 31 December 2022 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Profit/(loss) attributable to equity shares (£’000) 775 3,572 4,347 721 (7,022) (6,301) Weighted average shares in issue (adjusted for treasury shares) 174,822,608 155,471,219 Return/(loss) attributable per equity share (pence) 0.44 2.05 2.49 0.46 (4.51) (4.05)

The weighted average number of shares is calculated after adjusting for treasury shares of 28,037,873 (2022: 24,236,401).

There are no convertible instruments, derivatives or contingent share agreements in issue, and therefore no dilution affecting the return/(loss) per share. The basic return/(loss) per share is therefore the same as the diluted return/(loss) per share.

11. Fixed asset investments

Investments held at fair value through profit or loss 31 December 2023

£’000 31 December 2022

£’000 Unquoted equity and preference shares 83,141 74,217 Quoted equity 143 437 Unquoted loan stock 16,126 17,647 99,410 92,301





31 December 2023

£’000 31 December 2022

£’000 Opening valuation 92,301 90,535 Purchases at cost 7,554 18,289 Disposal proceeds (5,918) (11,451) Realised gains 1,927 1,647 Movement in loan stock accrued income (86) (221) Unrealised gains/(losses) 3,632 (6,498) Closing valuation 99,410 92,301 Movement in loan stock accrued income Opening accumulated loan stock accrued income 252 473 Movement in loan stock accrued income (86) (221) Closing accumulated loan stock accrued income 166 252 Movement in unrealised gains Opening accumulated unrealised gains 24,780 33,421 Transfer of previously unrealised losses/(gains) to realised reserve on disposal of investments 3,292 (2,143) Movement in unrealised gains 3,632 (6,498) Closing accumulated unrealised gains 31,704 24,780 Historic cost basis Opening book cost 67,269 56,641 Purchases at cost 7,554 18,289 Sales at cost (7,283) (7,661) Closing book cost 67,540 67,269

Purchases and disposals detailed above do not agree to the Statement of cash flows due to restructuring of investments, conversion of convertible loan stock and settlement of receivables and payables.

Loan stock accrued income above, represents only the loan stock interest which has been recognised as revenue on the basis that it is expected to be received in accordance with the accounting policy in note 1. Where loan stock interest does not meet the note 1 recognition criteria for investment income, it forms part of the investment valuation where this is supported by the overall valuation of the portfolio company, and is included within the unrealised gains and losses on investments.

Fixed asset investments are valued at fair value in accordance with the IPEV guidelines as follows:

Valuation methodology 31 December 2023

£’000 31 December 2022

£’000 Cost and price of recent investment (calibrated and reviewed for impairment) 54,544 51,900 Revenue multiple 21,772 19,194 Discounted cash flow (supported by third party valuation) 9,086 10,428 Earnings multiple (supported by third party valuation) 8,562 8,019 Earnings multiple 3,044 - Net assets 2,209 2,228 Bid Price 143 437 Discounted offer price 50 95 99,410 92,301

When using the cost or price of a recent investment in the valuations, the Company looks to re-calibrate this price at each valuation point by reviewing progress within the investment, comparing against the initial investment thesis, assessing if there are any significant events, or milestones that would indicate the value of the investment has changed and considering whether a market-based methodology (i.e. using multiples from comparable public companies) or a discounted cashflow forecast would be more appropriate. The background to the transaction is also considered when the price of investment may not be an appropriate measure of fair value, for example, disproportionate dilution of existing investors from a new investor coming on board or the market conditions at the time of investment no longer being a true reflection of fair value.

The main inputs into the calibration exercise, and for the valuation models using multiples, are revenue, EBITDA and P/E multiples (based

on the most recent revenue, EBITDA or earnings achieved and equivalent corresponding revenue, EBITDA or earnings multiples of comparable companies), quality of earnings assessments and comparability difference adjustments. Revenue multiples are often used, rather than EBITDA or earnings, due to the nature of the Company’s investments, being in growth and technology companies which are not normally expected to achieve profitability or scale for a number of years. Where an investment has achieved scale and profitability the Company would normally then expect to switch to using an EBITDA or earnings multiple methodology.

In the calibration exercise and in determining the valuation for the Company’s equity instruments, comparable trading multiples are used. In accordance with the Company’s policy, appropriate comparable companies based on industry, size, developmental stage, revenue generation and strategy are determined and a trading multiple for each comparable company identified is then calculated. The multiple is calculated by dividing the enterprise value of the comparable group by its revenue, EBITDA or earnings. The trading multiple is then adjusted for considerations such as illiquidity, marketability and other differences, advantages and disadvantages between the portfolio company and the comparable public companies based on company specific facts and circumstances.

As part of the valuation process, the majority of the asset backed businesses also have an annual external third party valuation performed to support the investment managers valuations. The third party valuers are experts in their fields, and have access to many similar business transactions in those specialty areas, and form part of the Manager’s fair value assessment.

Fair value investments had the following re-classifications between valuation methodologies:

Change in valuation methodology (2022 to 2023) Valuation at

31 December 2023

£’000 Explanatory note Cost and price of recent investment (calibrated and reviewed for impairment) to revenue multiple 6,697 More appropriate valuation methodology Revenue multiple to earnings multiple 3,044 More appropriate valuation methodology Revenue multiple to cost and price of recent investment (calibrated and reviewed for impairment) 2,040 Valuation based on recent funding round Cost and price of recent investment (calibrated and reviewed for impairment) to discounted offer price 50 Based on recent offer price

The valuation will be the most appropriate valuation methodology for an investment within its market, with regard to the financial health of the investment and the IPEV Guidelines. The Directors believe that, within these parameters, there are no other more relevant methods of valuation which would be reasonable as at 31 December 2023.

FRS 102 and the SORP requires the Company to disclose the inputs to the valuation methods applied to its investments measured at FVTPL in a fair value hierarchy. The table below sets out fair value hierarchy definitions using FRS 102 s.11.27.

Fair value hierarchy Definition Level 1 Unadjusted quoted prices in an active market Level 2 Inputs to valuations are from observable sources and are directly or indirectly derived from prices Level 3 Inputs to valuations not based on observable market data

The quoted investment is valued in accordance with Level 1 valuation methods (Arecor Therapeutics PLC shown on page 29 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements). Unquoted equity, preference shares and loan stock are all valued according to Level 3 valuation methods.

Investments held at fair value through profit or loss (Level 3) had the following movements:

31 December 2023 31 December 2022 £’000 £’000 Opening balance 91,865 89,599 Purchases at cost 7,554 18,289 Disposals proceeds (5,678) (11,288) Movement in loan stock accrued income (86) (221) Realised gains 1,939 1,708 Unrealised gains/(losses) 3,673 (6,222) Closing balance 99,267 91,865

The Directors are required to consider the impact of changing one or more of the inputs used as part of the valuation process to reasonable possible alternative assumptions. 71% of the portfolio of investments, consisting of equity and loan stock, is based on recent investment price, discounted offer price, net assets and cost and therefore is not sensitised. For the remainder of the portfolio, the Board has considered the reasonable possible alternative input assumptions on the valuation of the portfolio and believes that changes to inputs (by adjusting the earnings and revenue multiples) could lead to a change in the fair value of the portfolio. The Board has reviewed the Manager’s adjusted inputs for a number of the largest portfolio companies (by value) which covers 10% of the portfolio, as shown in the table below. This has resulted in a total coverage of 81% of all the portfolio of investments. The main inputs considered for each type of valuation are as follows:

Valuation technique Portfolio company sector Input Base Case* Change in input Change in fair value of investments (£’000) Change in NAV (pence per share) Revenue multiple Healthcare (including digital care) Revenue multiple 5.2x +0.5x 471 0.27 -0.5x (471) (0.27) Discounted cash flow (supported by third party valuation) Renewable energy Discount rate 6.5% +0.5% 200 0.11 -0.5% (186) (0.10) Earnings multiple (supported by third party valuation) Other (including education) Earnings multiple 18.0x +1.8x 459 0.26 -1.8x (459) (0.26)

*As detailed in the accounting policies above, the base case is based on market comparables, discounted where appropriate for marketability, in accordance with the IPEV guidelines.

The impact of these changes could result in an overall increase in the valuation of the equity investments by £1,130,000 (1.4%) or a decrease in the valuation of equity investments by £1,115,000 (1.3%).

12. Significant interests

The principal activity of the Company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments. Although the Company, through the Manager, will, in some cases, be represented on the Board of the portfolio company, it will not take a controlling interest or become involved in the management. The size and structure of the companies with unquoted securities may result in certain holdings in the portfolio representing a participating interest without there being any partnership, joint venture or management consortium agreement. The investments listed below are held as part of an investment portfolio and therefore, as permitted by FRS 102 section 14.4B, they are measured at FVTPL and not accounted for using the equity method.

The Company has interests of greater than 20% of the nominal value of any class of the allotted shares in the following portfolio companies as at 31 December 2023 as described below:



Company Registered postcode Loss before tax

£’000 Net

liabilities

£’000 Result for year ended % class and share type % total voting rights MHS 1 EC1M 5QL, UK (843) (12,302) 31 August 2022 22.5% Ordinary 22.5% Premier Leisure (Suffolk) EC1M 5QL, UK n/a* (1,501) 31 August 2022 25.8% Ordinary 25.8% The Q Garden Company EC1M 5QL, UK n/a* (4,596) 31 August 2022 33.4% A Ordinary 33.4%

*Filleted accounts which do not disclose this information.

13. Current assets

Trade and other receivables 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 £’000 £’000 Prepayments and accrued income 35 30 Other receivables 303 420 Deferred consideration under one year 3,096 416 Deferred consideration over one year - 2,590 3,434 3,456

The deferred consideration under one year relates to the sale of G.Network Communications in December 2020. These proceeds were received in January 2024.

The Directors consider that the carrying amount of receivables is not materially different to their fair value.

14. Payables: amounts falling due within one year

31 December 2023 31 December 2022 £’000 £’000 Trade payables 34 13 Accruals and deferred income 936 819 970 832

The Directors consider that the carrying amount of payables is not materially different to their fair value.

15. Provisions and significant estimates

31 December 2023

£’000 31 December 2022

£’000 Opening provision 272 - Charged to profit and loss 6 272 Amounts charged against provision (155) - Closing provision 123 272

In accordance with the AIC SORP and FRS 102, a provision for a performance incentive fee (“PIF") is required to be estimated and accounted for in the financial statements. The PIF is calculated on a five year rolling average performance basis, with a 5% hurdle applied to the opening net asset value each year, which is in line with our current dividend target. The first five year performance period has taken into account the audited results of the five years ending 31 December 2023. Therefore, £155,000 has been included in the accruals and will become payable to the Manager after the adoption of the accounts in the 2024 AGM and is based on the audited results for the five year period ending 31 December 2023.

Any PIF is only paid on actual year end audited results, and therefore the provision of £123,000 is the Board’s best estimate of the potential obligation relating to the inclusion of realised performance from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2023 and would be payable, if earned, over the four years to 31 December 2027.

The most significant assumption when calculating this amount, is that of future performance. Audited financial results for the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2023 are included in the calculation; a forecast has been used for future years assuming performance is achieved in line with the five year historic rolling average. The provision included in the financial statements has been calculated on this basis and has been corroborated by a portfolio return analysis using appropriate benchmarks.

The average return per annum over each rolling five year period since the Company’s inception in 2000 to the date of approval of the new performance fee arrangements was 5.85% This smooths the performance through the various economic events and cycles seen since inception. This has resulted in a provision of £123,000 at 31 December 2023. The amount due at 31 December 2023 is £155,000 (2022: nil) and is included as an accrual.

16. Called-up share capital

Allotted, called-up and fully paid £’000 190,510,554 Ordinary shares of 1 penny each at 31 December 2022 1,905 14,375,267 Ordinary shares of 1 penny each issued during the year 144 204,885,821 Ordinary shares of 1 penny each at 31 December 2023 2,049 24,236,401 Ordinary shares of 1 penny each held in treasury at 31 December 2022 (242) 3,801,472 Ordinary shares of 1 penny each purchased for treasury during the year (38) 28,037,873 Ordinary shares of 1 penny each held in treasury at 31 December 2023 (280) Voting rights of 176,847,948 Ordinary shares of 1 penny each at 31 December 2023 1,768

The Company purchased 3,801,472 Ordinary shares to be held in treasury (2022: 3,332,197) at a cost of £2,767,000 including stamp duty (2022: £2,512,000) during the year ended 31 December 2023. Total share buy backs in 2023 represents 1.9% (2022: 1.7%) of called-up share capital.

The Company holds a total of 28,037,873 shares (2022: 24,236,401) in treasury representing 13.7% (2022: 12.7%) of the issued Ordinary share capital at 31 December 2023.

Under the terms of the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme, the following new Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each were allotted during the year:

Date of allotment Number of shares allotted Aggregate nominal

value

of shares

(£’000) Issue price (pence per share) Net invested (£’000) Opening market price on allotment date (pence per share) 30 June 2023 685,420 7 76.77 506 73.00 29 December 2023 736,057 7 73.15 518 69.50 1,421,477 1,024

Under the terms of the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2022/23, the following new Ordinary shares, of nominal value 1 penny each, were allotted during the year:

Date of allotment Number of shares allotted Aggregate nominal value of shares (£’000) Issue price (pence per share) Net consideration received (£’000) Opening market price on allotment date (pence per share) 31 March 2023 12,395,704 124 79.60 9,621 74.00 14 April 2023 95,387 1 78.80 74 74.00 14 April 2023 31,564 - 79.20 24 74.00 14 April 2023 431,135 4 79.60 335 74.00 12,953,790 10,054

In addition to the allotments in the table above, there was also an allotment in December 2022 which forms the total of the 2022/23 Top Up Offer of £15.5 million.

17. Basic and diluted net asset value per share

31 December 2023 31 December 2022 (pence per share) (pence per share) Basic and diluted net asset value per share 71.99 72.92

The basic and diluted net asset value per share at the year end is calculated in accordance with the Articles of Association and is based upon total shares in issue (less treasury shares) of 176,847,948 at 31 December 2023 (2022: 166,274,153).

18. Capital and financial instruments risk management

The Company’s capital comprises Ordinary shares as described in note 16. The Company is permitted to buy back its own shares for cancellation or treasury purposes.

The Company’s financial instruments comprise equity and loan stock investments in quoted and unquoted companies, cash balances, receivables and payables which arise from its operations. The main purpose of these financial instruments is to generate cash flow and revenue and capital appreciation for the Company’s operations. The Company has no gearing or other financial liabilities apart from short term payables. The Company does not use any derivatives for the management of its Balance sheet.

The principal financial risks arising from the Company’s operations are:

investment or market risk (which comprises investment price and cash flow interest rate risk);

credit risk; and

liquidity risk.





The Board regularly reviews and agrees policies for managing each of these risks. There have been no changes in the nature of the risks that the Company has faced during the past year, and apart from where noted below, there have been no changes in the objectives, policies or processes for managing risks during the past year. The key risks are summarised below.

Investment risk

As a Venture Capital Trust, it is the Company’s specific nature to evaluate and control the investment risk of its portfolio in quoted and unquoted investments, details of which are shown on pages 28 to 30 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements. Investment risk is the exposure of the Company to the revaluation and devaluation of investments. The main driver of investment risk is the operational and financial performance of the portfolio company and the dynamics of market quoted comparators. The Manager receives management accounts from portfolio companies, and members of the investment management team often sit on the boards of unquoted portfolio companies; this enables the close identification, monitoring and management of investment risk.

The Manager and the Board formally review investment risk (which includes market price risk), both at the time of initial investment and at quarterly Board meetings.

The Board monitors the prices at which sales of investments are made to ensure that profits to the Company are maximised, and that valuations of investments retained within the portfolio appear sufficiently prudent and realistic compared to prices being achieved in the market for sales of quoted and unquoted investments.

The maximum investment risk as at the Balance sheet date is the value of the fixed asset investment portfolio which is £99,410,000 (2022: £92,301,000). Fixed asset investments form 78% of the net asset value as at 31 December 2023 (2022: 76%).

More details regarding the classification of fixed asset investments are shown in note 11.

Investment price risk

Investment price risk is the risk that the fair value of future investment cash flows will fluctuate due to factors specific to an investment instrument or to a market in similar instruments. As a Venture Capital Trust, the Company invests in accordance with the investment policy set out above. The management of risk within the venture capital portfolio is addressed through careful investment selection, by diversification across different industry segments, by maintaining a wide spread of holdings in terms of financing stage and by limitation of the size of individual holdings. The Directors monitor the Manager’s compliance with the investment policy, review and agree policies for managing this risk and monitor the overall level of risk on the investment portfolio on a regular basis.

Valuations are based on the most appropriate valuation methodology for an investment within its market, with regard to the financial health of the investment and the IPEV Guidelines. Details of the industries in which investments have been made are contained in the Portfolio of investments section on pages 28 to 30 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements and in the Strategic report.

As required under FRS 102 the Board is required to illustrate by way of a sensitivity analysis the extent to which the assets are exposed to market risk. In order to show the impact of sensitivity in market movements on the Company, a 10% increase or decrease in the valuation of the fixed asset investment portfolio (keeping all other variables constant) would increase or decrease the net asset value and return for the year by £9,941,000. A 20% increase or decrease in the valuation of the fixed asset investment portfolio (keeping all other variables constant) would increase or decrease the net asset value and return for the year by £19,882,000.

Further sensitivity analysis on fixed asset investments is included in note 11.

Interest rate risk

The Company is exposed to fixed and floating rate interest rate risk on its financial assets. On the basis of the Company’s analysis, it was estimated that a rise of 1% in all interest rates would have increased the investment income for the year by approximately £261,000 (2022: £205,000). Furthermore, it was considered that a fall of interest rates below current levels during the year would have been very unlikely.

The weighted average effective interest rate applied to the Company’s unquoted loan stock during the year was approximately 6.7% (2022: 6.7%). The weighted average period to maturity for the unquoted loan stock is approximately 2.6 years (2022: 3.7 years).

The Company’s financial assets and liabilities, all denominated in pounds sterling, consist of the following:

31 December 2023 31 December 2022 Fixed rate £’000 Floating rate

£’000 Non-interest bearing

£’000 Total

£’000 Fixed rate £’000 Floating rate

£’000 Non-interest bearing

£’000 Total

£’000 Unquoted equity - - 83,141 83,141 - - 74,217 74,217 Quoted equity - - 143 143 - - 437 437 Unquoted loan stock 14,571 - 1,555 16,126 15,884 - 1,764 17,648 Receivables* - - 3,399 3,399 - - 3,426 3,426 Current liabilities - - (970) (970) - - (832) (832) Cash 9,313 16,258 - 25,571 - 26,594 - 26,594 Total 23,884 16,258 87,268 127,410 15,884 26,594 79,012 121,490

*The receivables do not reconcile to the Balance sheet as prepayments are not included in the above table.

Credit risk

Credit risk is the risk that the counterparty to a financial instrument will fail to discharge an obligation or commitment that it has entered into with the Company. The Company is exposed to credit risk through its receivables, investment in unquoted loan stock, and through the holding of cash on deposit with banks.

The Manager evaluates credit risk on loan stock prior to investment, and as part of its ongoing monitoring of investments. In doing this, it takes into account the extent and quality of any security held. For loan stock investments made prior to 6 April 2018, which account for 70.3% of loan stock value, typically loan stock instruments will have a fixed or floating charge, which may or may not be subordinated, over the assets of the portfolio company in order to mitigate the gross credit risk.

The Manager receives management accounts from portfolio companies, and members of the investment management team sit on the boards of unquoted portfolio companies; this enables the close identification, monitoring and management of investment specific credit risk.

The Manager and the Board formally review credit risk (including receivables) and other risks, both at the time of initial investment and at quarterly Board meetings.

The Company’s total gross credit risk as at 31 December 2023 was limited to £16,126,000 (2022: £17,647,000) of unquoted loan stock instruments, £25,571,000 (2022: £26,594,000) cash deposits with banks and £3,434,000 (2022: £3,456,000) of other receivables.

At the Balance sheet date, cash in bank and in hand held by the Company were held with Lloyds Bank plc, Scottish Widows Bank plc (part of Lloyds Banking Group), Barclays Bank plc, Bank of Montreal and National Westminster Bank plc. Credit risk on cash transactions was mitigated by transacting with counterparties that are regulated entities subject to prudential supervision, with high credit ratings assigned by international credit-rating agencies.

The Company has an informal policy of limiting counterparty banking and floating rate note exposure to a maximum of 20% of net asset value for any one counterparty.

The credit profile of unquoted loan stock is described under liquidity risk below.

Liquidity risk

Liquid assets are held as cash on current account, on deposit, in bonds or short term money market account. Under the terms of its Articles, the Company has the ability to borrow up to 10% of its adjusted capital and reserves of the latest published audited Balance sheet, which amounts to £12,386,000 as at 31 December 2023 (2022: £11,800,000).

The Company has no committed borrowing facilities as at 31 December 2023 (2022: £nil). The Company had cash balances of £25,571,000 (2022: £26,594,000). The main cash outflows are for new investments, share buy-backs and dividend payments, which are within the control of the Company. The Manager formally reviews the cash requirements of the Company on a monthly basis, and the Board on a quarterly basis as part of its review of management accounts and forecasts. The Company’s financial liabilities which are short term in nature total £970,000 as at 31 December 2023 (2022: £832,000).

The carrying value of loan stock investments analysed by expected maturity dates is as follows:

31 December 2023 31 December 2022 Redemption date Fully performing

£’000 Valued below cost

£’000 Past due

£’000 Total

£’000 Fully performing

£’000 Valued below cost

£’000 Past due

£’000 Total

£’000 Less than one year 8,236 - 3,966 12,202 5,390 - 4,054 9,444 1-2 years 94 - - 94 3,369 - 63 3,432 2-3 years 157 - - 157 117 - - 117 3-5 years 726 - - 726 478 - - 478 5+ years 2,514 - 433 2,947 3,724 - 452 4,176 Total 11,727 - 4,399 16,126 13,078 - 4,569 17,647

Loan stock can be past due as a result of interest or capital not being paid in accordance with contractual terms.

The cost of loan stock investments valued below cost is £nil (2022: £26,000).

The Company does not hold any assets as the result of the enforcement of security during the period and believes that the carrying values for both those valued below cost and past due assets are covered by the value of security held for these loan stock investments.

In view of the factors identified above, the Board considers that the Company is subject to low liquidity risk.

Fair values of financial assets and financial liabilities

All the Company’s financial assets and liabilities as at 31 December 2023 are stated at fair value as determined by the Directors, with the exception of receivables (including debtors due after more than one year), payables and cash which are carried at amortised cost, in accordance with FRS 102. There are no financial liabilities other than payables. The Company’s financial liabilities are all non-interest bearing. It is the Directors’ opinion that the book value of the financial liabilities is not materially different to the fair value and all are payable within one year.

19. Commitments and contingencies

The Company had no financial commitments in respect of investments as at 31 December 2023 (2022: nil).

There were no contingent liabilities or guarantees given by the Company as at 31 December 2023 (2022: nil).

20. Post balance sheet events

Since the year end, the Company has had the following material post balance sheet events:

The Company received £3.0 million of deferred consideration from the historic disposal of G.Network Communications that was included in trade and other receivables at 31 December 2023. This equals the amount held on the balance sheet at 31 December 2023;





On 12 March 2024, a NAV update was announced with a 0.71 pence per share uplift, representing a 1.0% increase on the 31 December 2023 NAV. This uplift is a result of terms being agreed for the sale of a company within the portfolio, however there is no certainty that this deal will complete. This was not known at 31 December 2023 and therefore this is a non adjusting post balance sheet event;





Investments totalling £3.3 million in one new and five existing portfolio companies; and





The Company issued the following new Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each under the Albion VCTs’ Prospectus Top Up Offers 2023/24:





Date of allotment Number of shares allotted Aggregate nominal value of shares (£’000) Issue price (pence per share) Net consideration received (£’000) Opening market price on allotment date (pence per share) 22 March 2024 1,863,819 19 74.19 1,355 69.50 22 March 2024 419,447 4 74.57 305 69.50 22 March 2024 12,888,478 129 74.95 9,370 69.50 16 April 2024 214,637 2 74.19 156 69.00 16 April 2024 14,751 - 74.57 11 69.00 16 April 2024 298,405 3 74.95 217 69.00 15,699,537 157 11,414

21. Related party transactions

Other than transactions with the Manager as disclosed in note 5 and the Directors’ remuneration disclosed in the Directors’ remuneration report on pages 61 to 64 of the full Annual Report and Financial Statements, there are no other related party transactions requiring disclosure.

22. Other Information

The information set out in this announcement does not constitute the Company's statutory accounts within the terms of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 for the years ended 31 December 2023 and 31 December 2022, and is derived from the statutory accounts for those financial years, which have been, or in the case of the accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023, which will be, delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The Auditor reported on those accounts; the reports were unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

23. Publication

The full audited Annual Report and Financial Statements are being sent to shareholders and copies will be made available to the public at the registered office of the Company, Companies House, the National Storage Mechanism and also electronically at www.albion.capital/funds/AATG/31Dec2023.pdf.

Attachment