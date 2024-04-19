RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2024-04-19
|Loan
|1060
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009496367
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1000 +/- 1000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,350
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|10
|Number of accepted bids
|6
|Average yield
|2.544 %
|Lowest yield
|2.539 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.548 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|35.00
|Auction date
|2024-04-19
|Loan
|1062
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013935319
|Maturity
|2031-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1000 +/- 1000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,800
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|12
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|2.430 %
|Lowest yield
|2.418 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.433 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|65.00
|Auction date
|2024-04-19
|Loan
|1056
|Coupon
|2.25 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0004517290
|Maturity
|2032-06-11
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1000 +/- 1000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|4,900
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|18
|Number of accepted bids
|7
|Average yield
|2.430 %
|Lowest yield
|2.422 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.440 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|33.33