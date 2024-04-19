RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Source: Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2024-04-19
Loan1060 
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0009496367
Maturity2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1000 +/- 1000 
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,350
Volume sold, SEK mln1,000
Number of bids10
Number of accepted bids6
Average yield2.544 %
Lowest yield2.539 %
Highest accepted yield2.548 %
% accepted at highest yield       35.00

 

Auction date2024-04-19
Loan1062
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013935319 
Maturity2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1000 +/- 1000 
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,800
Volume sold, SEK mln1,000
Number of bids12
Number of accepted bids4
Average yield2.430 %
Lowest yield2.418 %
Highest accepted yield2.433 %
% accepted at highest yield       65.00

 

Auction date2024-04-19
Loan1056
Coupon2.25 %
ISIN-codeSE0004517290 
Maturity2032-06-11
Tendered volume, SEK mln1000 +/- 1000 
Total bid volume, SEK mln4,900
Volume sold, SEK mln1,000
Number of bids18 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.430 %
Lowest yield2.422 %
Highest accepted yield2.440 %
% accepted at highest yield       33.33

 



 