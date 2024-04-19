Biopsy Devices Market Analysis, Size, Global Forecast Report 2024-2030 - Increased Demand for Minimally Invasive Diagnostic Techniques

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopsy Devices Market, Size, Global Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Top Companies Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Biopsy Devices Market is predicted to reach US$ 3.84 Billion by 2030 from US$ 2.40 Billion in 2023 andis forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 6.94% during 2024 to 2030

The evolution of biopsy from crude to minimally invasive techniques revolutionized medical diagnostics. It provides critical insights into diseases like cancer and infections and guides treatment selections for better patient effects. It stays pivotal in early detection and remedy techniques, with various devices catering to numerous techniques and anatomical sites, ensuring specific sampling while minimizing discomfort and hazards. Technological advancements enhance accuracy and speed in procedures like fine needle aspiration and core needle biopsy, underscoring their significance in modern-day healthcare.





The increasing occurrence of cancers globally drives growth within the biopsy devices market. The usage of biopsy devices drives this to diagnose and manage various cancers. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2022, there were an anticipated 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million deaths. The number of people who have been alive within five years following a cancer diagnosis is expected to be 53.5 million. About one in 5 people will develop cancer at some stage in their lifetime, and about one in nine guys and one in twelve women will die from the disease.



Further, minimally invasive procedures offer quick recovery and reduced trauma, fueling their popularity. Research shows they are changing invasive surgeries and improving the patient's satisfaction. Rising demand for less invasive surgical procedures and disposable biopsy devices will increase the enterprise. Advanced biopsy steerage systems like vacuum-assisted guns benefit traction among sufferers and carriers. Innovations like Vacora, Finesse Ultra Breast Biopsy System, and Celero VAB gadgets will bolster the boom trajectory of the biopsy devices market.



Moreover, the fragmented biopsy devices market has numerous players and standard product launches. Companies take advantage of techniques like tech innovations and partnerships. Product launches, collaborations, and growth power market capitalization, facilitating innovation and market admission. In August 2022, Devicor Medical Products, Inc. launched the MammotomeDualCore Dual Stage Core Biopsy System, exemplifying this trend.

The Asia-Pacific biopsy devices market is poised for one of the highest growth quotes. This is because of the growing cancer prevalence, considerable populations in countries like China and India, improved healthcare infrastructure, higher healthcare spending, authorities initiatives, and accelerated attention from predominant market players.

The Chinese biopsy devices market holds the most significant percentage, while Japan's market is the fastest-growing. For example, Hologic has launched the Brevera Breast Biopsy System with CorLumina Imaging Technology in Japan. The system streamlines imaging and biopsy sample series, reducing the need for multiple devices



Needle-based guns are expected to emerge as one of the top leaders in the global biopsy device market



The biopsy devices market is fragmented by product into Needle-Based Guns, Biopsy Guidance Systems, Biopsy Needles, Biopsy Forceps, and Others. Needle-based guns are poised to be among the global biopsy device market leaders. This is due to their minimally invasive nature, precise tissue sampling abilities, and rapid procedure times. These factors make them favored tools for clinicians performing biopsies, driving their prominence within the biopsy device market.



The number of lung biopsies may increase as the global market for biopsy devices grows



The biopsy devices market is segmented based on application into Breast Biopsy, Lung Biopsy, Prostate Biopsy, Liver Biopsy, Gastroenterology Biopsy, and Others. Lung biopsies might be rising as a developing international biopsy devices market segment. This is attributed to the growing occurrence of lung illnesses, including cancer and infections. The demand for minimally invasive diagnostic processes to correctly assess lung conditions fuels the adoption of lung biopsy devices.



There is a possibility of growth for ultrasound technology in the global biopsy devices market



The market for biopsy devices is categorized based on the technology used, including CT scans, stereotactic ultrasounds, MRIs, and other segments. Ultrasound technology is potentially experiencing growth in the global biopsy devices market. This is because of its non-invasive nature, real-time imaging competencies, and ability to guide biopsy processes correctly. With the increasing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic techniques, ultrasound-guided biopsies offer progressed precision and decreased patient pain, propelling biopsy devices market expansion.



Diagnostic and imaging facilities are one of the segments gaining traction in the global biopsy devices market



The biopsy devices market is categorized into Hospitals, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers, and Others by end-user. Due to their superior imaging technologies and specialized information, diagnostic and imaging facilities are among the segments gaining traction within the global biopsy devices market. They offer precise guidance and interpretation for biopsy strategies, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and patient care.

