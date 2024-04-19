Share repurchase programme

Nørresundby, 19 April 2024
Announcement no. 22/2024
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:
|Number of Shares
|Average Purchase Price
|Transaction value in DKK
|RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme
|258,528
|Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement
|151,235
|12,743,813
|11 April 2024
|484
|97.80
|47,335
|12 April 2024
|900
|98.00
|88,200
|15 April 2024
|501
|97.50
|48,848
|16 April 2024
|800
|95.18
|76,144
|17 April 2024
|-
|-
|-
|18 April 2024
|700
|95.10
|66,570
|Accumulated under the programme
|154,620
|84.54
|13,070,910
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
