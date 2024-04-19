United States Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis Report 2024: A $3.68 Billion Industry by 2032 from $1.06 Billion in 2023 - Emphasis on Companion Diagnostics, Increasing acceptance of Non-invasive Techniques

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Liquid Biopsy Market Report by Cancer types, Products, Application, Biomarkers, Sample types, End-Users, and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Liquid Biopsy Market value is foreseen to be around US$ 3.68 Billion by 2032. The CAGR for the market from 2024 to 2032 is 14.83%. The analyst states that it amounted to US$ 1.06 Billion in 2023.



Liquid biopsy is prevalent in healthcare. It is non-invasive and detects biomarkers in blood or urine. This innovative diagnostic approach gives a much less worrying alternative to traditional tissue biopsies. It is mainly used for cancer detection and tracking. Its versatility extends past oncology, with programs in prenatal testing, infectious illnesses, and organ transplant monitoring. Liquid biopsy revolutionizes the care of patients and provides well-timed and personalized remedy strategies. This is because of ongoing improvements in technology and research.







Cancer is a global pandemic. The NIH expected that in 2023, about 2.0 million people could be identified with cancer in the United States. An assessed 297,790 women and 2,800 men can be analyzed with breast cancer, which makes it the most standard cancer prognosis. Prostate cancer is the leading cancer analysis amongst men and the second most common analysis, with 288,300 anticipated instances.

Lung and bronchus cancer is the third most typical cancer diagnosis, with an expected 238,340 new cases. The high incidence is propelling the United States liquid biopsy market. Evaluating cancer-related alerts using biological fluids (liquid biopsy) has generated substantial interest in the past decade. Liquid biopsies can discover a vast range of biomolecular components and feature the capability to indicate ailment status.



Increasing acceptance of Non-invasive Techniques



The rising field of liquid biopsy is at the forefront of novel diagnostic techniques for cancer and different diseases. Liquid biopsy facilitates a minimally invasive molecular definition of cancer for diagnosis, patient level to treatment, and longitudinal monitoring. Strategies encompass detecting and monitoring circulating tumor cells, cellular-free DNA, and extracellular vesicles.

Emphasis on Companion Diagnostics



Companion diagnostics are in-vitro methods that offer facts about the suitability and effectiveness of a selected healing drug for an affected person before its administration. Therefore, they permit the stratification of affected person populations. Their multiplied utilization is propelling the United States liquid biopsy market.

In January 2023, the FDA granted companion diagnostic designation to FoundationOne Liquid CDx to help in figuring out ROS1-superb non-small mobile lung cancer (NSCLC) or NTRK fusion-positive solid malignancies that may be handled with entrectinib (Rozlytrek). FoundationOne Liquid CDx is a next-generation sequencing-based in vitro diagnostic that analyzes 324 genes through circulating cell-free DNA by targeting throughput hybridization-based plasma derived from anti-coagulated peripheral whole blood in a population with advanced disorders.



Progress in Technology



Advancements like next-generation sequencing (NGS) drive liquid biopsy evolution. This permits precise evaluation of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and cell-free DNA (cfDNA). These innovations enhance cancer detection and monitoring and propel the United States liquid biopsy market. Healthcare companies leverage NGS to benefit from deep insights into tumor biology and genetic mutations. This guides personalized remedies and improves results. In November 2023, Illumina Inc. introduced TruSightT Oncology 500 ctDNA v2, expanding noninvasive complete genomic profiling (CGP) of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) for cases where tissue testing is unavailable or supplements tissue-based assays.



Breast Cancer could emerge as a notable focus within the Market



Breast cancer might stand out as a distinguished concern in the United States liquid biopsy market. The demand pushes this for less-invasive early detection and monitoring diagnostic strategies. Approximately 13% of American women are projected to develop invasive breast cancer at some stage in their lifetime. An estimated 297,790 new instances of invasive breast cancer and 55,720 cases of DCIS are predicted among U.S. women in 2023. Liquid biopsies provide a minimally invasive technique for acquiring essential diagnostic information. This is highly beneficial for people affected by breast cancer.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $3.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.8% Regions Covered United States

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Biocept, Inc.

Biocartis

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Exact Sciences (Genomic Health)

NeoGenomics Laboratories

Quest Diagnostic Inc.

Cancer Types - Market breakup in 6 viewpoints:

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Liver Cancer

Other Cancer

Products - Market breakup in 3 viewpoints:

Kits & Reagents

Platforms & Instruments

Services

Application - Market breakup in 3 viewpoints:

Early Diagnosis

Patient Monitoring

Recurrence Monitoring

Biomarkers - Market breakup in 3 viewpoints:

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)

Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)

Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)

Sample Types - Market breakup in 3 viewpoints:

Blood

Urine

Others

End-Users - Market breakup in 2 viewpoints:

Hospitals & Laboratories

Governments & Academic Research Centers

