SCADA Companies - Emerson Electric Co. (US), Siemens (Germany) and ABB (Switzerland) are the Key Players

Chicago, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global SCADA market size is anticipated to grow from USD 11.2 billion in 2024 to USD 16.6 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2029. The rising adoption of industrial mobilitiy solutions, increased number of smart city projects, surging deployment of AI and IoT in manufacturing industries, increased demand for predictive maintenance in industrial environments are some of the major factors propelling the growth of SCADA market.

Rockwell Automation (US), Schneider Electric (France), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Siemens (Germany) and ABB (Switzerland) are the key players in the SCADA market globally. These companies offer a wide range of SCADA systems, as well as related solutions and services, and have a worldwide presence. Inorganic growth strategies are also being actively pursued. Companies are forging strategic partnerships and contracts with complementary players in the market, leveraging combined expertise and expanding their reach.

Major SCADA companies include:

Rockwell Automation is one of the major industrial automation companies worldwide and operates in all the major regions. The company operated its business across more than 100 countries in the world. North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America are the major geographic regions having its strong presence. The key factors for its market leadership include a well-positioned product portfolio and a strong brand name internationally. As the demand for industrial automation has risen exponentially in the past decade, Rockwell Automation is tapping into the growing SCADA market in developing countries such as China and India. A strong customer base and distribution channels with a diversified product portfolio are the key factors for its market leadership on a global scale.

Currently, Rockwell Automation has been focusing on growth through both organic as well as inorganic strategies. Product launches, developments, partnerships, and acquisitions are the major strategies adopted by the company to grow in the market.

Schneider Electric is one of the global providers of automation solutions and connected technologies for the energy industry. The company’s main strength lies in its multi-local business model. It has a strong geographic presence in Asia Pacific, North America, and Western Europe, with diverse as well as proper revenue generation from each region. Schneider invests in R&D for designing innovative products and exploring new opportunities in the market to drive growth and profitability. Key factors for its market leadership include a well-positioned product portfolio, a strong brand name internationally, customer retention, and global presence. The strong position of the company in the industrial automation space offers it a competitive advantage and edge over its competitors. Schneider Electric offers a diverse range of SCADA systems as well as software. The company has a strong focus on collaborations and partnerships for improving its position in the market.

Emerson Electric Co . has a strong global presence backed by a robust distribution network that has made the company a well-known brand in the field of automation solutions. The company has a strong global presence with offices across North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa region. Product innovation and diversification also add to the strength as it helps the company to cover different customer segments and diversify its products and services. Key factors for its market leadership include a well-positioned product portfolio of SCADA-related products for oil & gas as well as for power and water fields, high customer retention, and global presence.

