[Latest] Global Automotive Glass Market Size/Share Worth USD 43.6 Billion by 2033 at a 5.3% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Automotive Glass Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Tempered Glass, Laminated Glass, Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), By Application (Windscreen, Sidelite, Backlite, Sunroof, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global A utomotive Glass Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 25.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 26.9 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 43.6 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.3% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Automotive Glass Market: Overview

Automotive glass is a specialized form of glass used in vehicles such as cars, lorries, buses, and other autos. It performs numerous functions, including improving sight for drivers and passengers, shielding people from external factors, and providing a boost to the vehicle’s structural integrity.

The increasing emphasis on lightweight automobiles to improve fuel efficiency is promoting the use of lighter and more durable glass materials such as tempered and laminated glass.

Furthermore, there is a growing desire for innovative features like heads-up displays and augmented reality systems incorporated into windscreens, which improve driver safety and convenience.

A further significant trend is a drive towards environmentally friendly manufacturing procedures and the use of recycled materials in glass manufacture. Furthermore, the proliferation of electric and self-driving vehicles is increasing the demand for sophisticated glass technologies to enable new vehicle designs and sensor integration.

Additionally, the rapid development of the automobile industry in emerging nations, along with shifting customer preferences for aesthetics and functionality, is projected to fuel more innovation and growth in the worldwide automotive glass business.

By type, the tempered glass segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Tempered glass dominates the automotive glass industry owing to its greater strength, security features, and resistance to breaking upon impact, which exceed high safety criteria and improve overall vehicle safety.

By vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Passenger vehicles propel the automotive glass industry owing to rising global demand for automobiles, which leads to increased demand for windscreens, windows, and sunroofs in vehicle manufacture.

By application, the windscreen segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Windscreen drives the automotive glass market owing to severe safety laws that require its usage, rising vehicle production, and growing customer awareness of the necessity of good visibility for safe driving.

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the automotive glass market owing to rapid urbanisation, increased vehicle manufacturing, and the need for sophisticated safety features, such as high-quality glass components in vehicles.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturing firm that produces float glass, vehicle glass, and construction glass. It is one of the the globe’s leading auto glass producers, serving major worldwide automakers like as Ford, General Motors, Toyota, Subaru, and the Volkswagen Group Group.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 26.9 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 43.6 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 25.3 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.3% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type, Vehicle Type, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Automotive Glass market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Automotive Glass industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Automotive Glass Market: Regional Insight

By region, Automotive Glass market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific dominated the global Automotive Glass market in 2023 with a market share of 38% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

Asia-Pacific fast economic expansion in nations such as China and India has increased vehicle production and sales, raising the need for automotive glass.

Furthermore, rising urbanisation and a growing middle class in the area have increased demand for passenger vehicles, driving up the market for automotive glass used in car windows, windscreens, and sunroofs.

Moreover, strict safety standards and a focus on decreasing vehicle weight to enhance fuel economy have accelerated the introduction of sophisticated automotive glass technologies that include laminated and tempered windows, which are rapidly being utilised in automobiles throughout Asia-Pacific.

These factors combine to position the Asia-Pacific market as a significant driver of development in the global automotive glass sector.

Automotive Glass Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Tempered Glass, Laminated Glass, Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), By Application (Windscreen, Sidelite, Backlite, Sunroof, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033





List of the prominent players in the Automotive Glass Market:

AGC Inc.

Saint-Gobain

NSG Group

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Guardian Industries

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Vitro S.A.B. de C.V.

Central Glass Co. Ltd.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

Gentex Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Pilkington Group Limited

Schott AG

Webasto SE

Asahi India Glass Limited

Shenzhen Benson Automobile Glass Co. Ltd.

Carlex Glass America LLC

Independent Glass Co.Ltd.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP.

Others

The Automotive Glass Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Tempered Glass

Laminated Glass

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Application

Windscreen

Sidelite

Backlite

Sunroof

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

