Global Halal Cosmetics Market Analysis Report 2023-2030 Featuring Estee Lauder, L'Oreal, S&J, Kao, Clara International, Inika, Amara, Wardah, Sampure Minerals, and Halal Cosmetics Co

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Halal Cosmetics Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Halal Cosmetics Market was worth US$ 40.17 Billion in 2023. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.95% from 2024 to 2032 and be valued at US$ 94.20 Billion by 2030.



Muslim and non-Muslim clients globally seek halal cosmetics that adhere to Islamic law. Muslim purchasers prioritize these products because they are conscious of ingredient popularity and desire items that align with religious ideals. Non-Muslims additionally favor halal cosmetics for their perceived safety, ethical sourcing, and environmentally pleasant practices.

As the halal market expands into cosmetics, manufacturers offer various alternatives. This highlights the importance of inclusivity and cultural sensitivity in the cosmetics industry.



Expansion of the global Muslim Population



The worldwide halal cosmetics market is prospering due to the increasing Muslim populace, which comprises a substantial part of the worldwide populace. Islam, with over two billion followers, as per the World Population Review, is projected to outnumber Christians by 2050. This demographic shift fuels the need for halal-licensed merchandise, including cosmetics, as Muslim clients prioritize aligning their lifestyle alternatives with religious ideals. Consequently, beauty brands cater to this growing market segment by offering a range of halal-certified merchandise to meet Muslim customers' evolving needs and preferences worldwide.



Growing awareness about Animal Welfare and Rights



The global halal cosmetics market is poised to increase as clients express concern for animal welfare and living rights. With a growing demand for cruelty-free and ethical beauty products, halal cosmetics, which adhere to Islamic concepts emphasizing compassion for all living beings, are gaining recognition. This trend displays a broader shift toward aware consumerism, propelling the market's enlargement.



Rise of the Online Sales Channel for Halal Cosmetics



The online sales channel is propelling the global halal cosmetics market's growth, capitalizing on digitalization's effect on purchaser behavior. This shift towards online purchasing gives comfort and accessibility, mainly within the halal cosmetics area. Online systems enable a broader market reach, concentrating on Muslim clients searching for religiously aligned merchandise and non-Muslim consumers interested in ethical beauty alternatives.

Online channels facilitate brand engagement and loyalty via personalized experiences and strategic influencer collaborations. It is seen in Something's successful TikTok marketing campaign in Malaysia, which uses the Indonesian halal beauty brand. This trend underscores the online channel's pivotal position in shaping the halal cosmetics market's trajectory.



Color cosmetics segment is an essential segment in the Global Halal Cosmetics Industry



Color cosmetics refer to makeup products used on the face, eyes, lips, and nails. It is one of the quickest-developing segments in the global halal cosmetics market. As Muslim clients demand more makeup options, these merchandise help add coloration, definition, and dimension to facial features. There is a developing choice for halal-compliant color cosmetics as more people become aware of the advantages of halal-certified beauty merchandise. These cosmetics offer exquisite pigmentation and the latest shades that cater to diverse cultural possibilities.



Asia-Pacific Halal Cosmetics Market



The Asia-Pacific region is leading in the global halal cosmetics market. Significant Muslim populations in Indonesia, Malaysia, and India propel this growth. According to the World Population Review, Indonesia has the highest number of Muslims worldwide, with a predicted 231 million, constituting 86.7% of its population and nearly 13% of the worldwide Muslim population. This demographic creates a strong demand for halal-licensed cosmetics.



Increasing customer cognizance of product ingredients and ethical sourcing also propels the market. This aligns with Islamic guidance on manufacturing. Merging vegan beauty traits with halal concepts and advocating for cruelty-free and animal-derived component-free products also broadens market appeal to a broader audience.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $40.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $94.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.9% Regions Covered Global

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue

Estee Lauder

L'Oreal

S&J International Enterprises

Kao Corporation

Clara International Beauty Group

Inika

Amara Cosmetics

Wardah Cosmetics

Sampure Minerals

Halal Cosmetics Company

Product Type - Global Halal Cosmetics Market breakup from 3 viewpoints

Color Cosmetics

Personal Care Products

Fragrances

Applications - Global Halal Cosmetics Market breakup from 4 viewpoints

Hair

Skin

Face

Beauty Care

Distribution Channels - Global Halal Cosmetics Market breakup from 5 viewpoints

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Online Stores

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

Country - Global Halal Cosmetics Market breakup of 24 Countries covered in the Report

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Russia

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Asia

Pakistan

Indonesia

India

Bangladesh

China

Malaysia

Kazakhstan

MEA

Nigeria

Egypt

Turkey

Iran

Algeria

Iraq

Morocco

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Rest of the World



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kjnf6s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment