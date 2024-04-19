Global Vision Care Market Projected to Surpass US$ 102 Billion by 2030 as Demand for Advanced Eye Care Solutions Grows

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vision Care Market, Size, Global Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Top Companies Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The vision care industry is seeing a promising expansion with predictions to reach a staggering US$ 102.15 Billion by 2030. Heightened awareness of eye health and technological innovations are propelling the market forward. Cutting-edge developments in vision care products like eyewear and intraocular lenses are key drivers of this growth, ensuring a growing importance of maintaining optimal vision for overall well-being.

Rising Prevalence of Eye Disorders Fuels Market Expansion

The prevalence of poor nutritional habits, chronic diseases, and increased screen time contributes to the rise in vision-related issues. The industry’s growth reflects a greater need for regular eye checkups, corrective solutions, and advanced care technologies. Trends in lifestyle changes, including increased exposure to digital screens among the younger population, are particularly noteworthy as contributing factors to vision care demands.

Contact Lenses: A Lucrative Segment in Vision Care

Market segments within vision care are diverse, including glass lenses, intraocular lenses, contact solutions, and Lasik equipment; however, contact lenses are emerging as a highly desired product due to their convenience and aesthetic benefits. Continuous innovations in lens materials and design promise to enhance the user experience and correct a variety of vision impairments.

China: A Key Player in Vision Care Adoption

Region-wise, North America and Europe have been traditional leaders in the vision care market, but Asia Pacific regions, with a special emphasis on China, are expected to show significant influence on the global market. With its large population base, rapid urbanization, and escalating levels of disposable income, China's potential in the vision care market is substantial and could shape market trends in the years ahead.

Corporate Movements within the Vision Care Arena

The competitive landscape of the Global Vision Care Market is comprised of major companies such as Essilor International, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and Bausch Health Companies, Inc. One of the notable corporate developments includes Alcon’s acquisition of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, boosting their portfolio in ophthalmic pharmaceuticals and signaling a strategic movement within the industry.

The vision care market is a confluence of technological advancement, market demand, and strategic corporate pursuits, aimed at improving the lives of individuals across the globe through better eye health and vision care solutions. The coming years will witness transformative changes, driven by innovation and an increased awareness of the need for quality eye care.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages200
Forecast Period2023 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$74.06 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$102.15 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate4.7%
Regions CoveredGlobal



Companies Featured

  • Essilor International
  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
  • Bausch Health Companies, Inc.
  • Novartis International AG
  • Grand Vision
  • Carl Zeiss
  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals
  • Paragon Vision Science
  • Menicon

