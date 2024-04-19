Global Soup Market Size and Forecasts 2024-2032: A $25+ Billion Market - Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Top Companies Analysis

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Soup Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2032, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Top Companies Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Soup Market is predicted to reach US$ 25.17 Billion by 2032. Global Soup Market is anticipated to experience a CAGR of 3.24% from 2024 to 2032

Increasing public recognition of soups' positive health benefits and heightened demand for instant food drive a boom within the soup market. As consumers seek convenient but nutritious alternatives, soups are desired because of their versatility and perceived health advantages. This trend reflects a shift in the direction of healthier eating habits and a preference for brief, gratifying food, driving the growth of the global soup market in reaction to evolving customer preferences.





Further, dried soup merchandise dominates the market because of its advanced nutritional profile, presenting better ranges of vitamins, minerals, and protein than various convenience soup options. Packaged soups are favored for their accessibility and longer shelf life, frequently surpassing restaurant offerings. Moreover, the need for soup globally is expected to grow due to growing urbanization, growth in disposable incomes, and the introduction of recent flavors. This trend may be pushed by expanding working populations and a choice of processed foods, which are perceived as healthier.



Also, the anticipated upward thrust in soup demand coincides with rural-to-city migration in growing Asia-Pacific countries like China and India. This demographic shift indicates a growing urban population with evolving nutritional choices, likely leading to a greater intake of comfort foods like soups. As urbanization progresses, the need for handy and nutritious meal alternatives is predicted to surge, propelling the boom of the global soup market in those areas.



The market for canned soups might be increasing on an international scale



On the basis of type, the global soup market is fragmented into Instant, Canned, Dehydrated, Chilled, and Others. Canned soups are among the rapidly developing segments in the international market. This is due to their convenience for busy lives and prolonged shelf life, reducing meal waste, various flavor options, affordability, and evolving perceptions of fitness with healthier ingredient choices. This resonates well with areas experiencing a surge in working populations and a preference for handy yet fitness-conscious meal solutions.



The global soup market is expected to rise significantly in the non-vegetarian category



The soup market worldwide is divided into two main categories: Vegetarian and Non-Vegetarian. The non-vegetarian category is poised to assert a large proportion of the global soup market. This is owed to its big attraction among customers in search of hearty, protein-rich alternatives. With a wide range of meat-based soups, this segment caters to various tastes and options, driving its widespread soup market presence.



Online channels are expected to become one of the most significant segments in the global soup market



Among distribution channels, the global soup market is categorized into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, and Online. Online channels might advance as an influential segment in the global soup market. This is attributed to the convenience they provide purchasers, allowing them to easily access a wide range of soup products from the comfort of their homes.



Europe can become a significant player in the global soup market



Europe could possibly have an essential proportion of the global soup market, with a comparable intake in the U.K. and Russia. This is due to increasing populations and a desire for processed ingredients. As consumers' needs change, the intake of dehydrated soup is predicted to grow. Besides, the rising monetary independence amongst women fuels the demand for processed and brief meal goods, propelling the local soup market's increase.



Key Players



The companies in the global soup market include Campbell Soup Company, Nestle S.A., Baxters Food Group Ltd., General Mills Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc., Premier Foods, Hindustan Unilever Group, and Associated British Foods Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $18.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $25.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Global



Type - Global Soup Market breakup in 5 viewpoints:



1. Instant

2. Canned

3. Dehydrated

4. Chilled

5. Others



Category - Global Soup Market breakup in 2 viewpoints:



1. Vegetarian

2. Non-Vegetarian



Distribution Channel - Global Soup Market breakup in 3 viewpoints:



1. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

2. Convenience Stores

3. Online





