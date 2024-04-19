Technip Energies Selected by Viridor to perform FEED on the Runcorn Energy-from-Waste Carbon Capture Project in the United Kingdom

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) has been awarded a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract by Viridor for the Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project at one of the United Kingdom’s largest Energy-from-Waste facilities in Runcorn, United Kingdom.



The project aims to capture around 900,000 tonnes of CO 2 each year, half of which will be from biogenic sources, effectively removing 450,000 tonnes of CO 2 annually from the atmosphere.

As part of the FEED study, Technip Energies will deliver a comprehensive design utilising the Canopy by T.EN™ solution powered by Shell CANSOLV CO 2 capture technology. The Canopy offering is part of Capture.Now™, Technip Energies’ strategic Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) platform of technologies and solutions.

The Runcorn CCS project is in line to be one of the first facilities to receive funding under the UK Government’s Track 1 funding for carbon capture projects, also making it one of the first carbon capture projects on an Energy-from-Waste facility in the world. It marks a significant milestone in the waste sector's contribution to carbon reduction efforts.

The plant will play a crucial role in the regional decarbonisation strategy by providing a stable long-term baseload CO 2 supply to the HyNet industrial carbon capture cluster in North West England.

Christophe Malaurie, SVP Decarbonisation Solutions of Technip Energies, commented: “With this award, Technip Energies confirms its growing leadership position as an integrated state-of-the-art CCUS solutions provider. Technip Energies’ involvement in Viridor’s Runcorn carbon capture project highlights our commitment to providing innovative solutions for the net-zero trajectory, leveraging our extensive experience in project design and execution along with Shell’s proven and industry leading CANSOLV® technology. By capturing 900,000 tonnes of CO 2 each year, this first-of-a-kind project is a significant step in the waste sector towards reducing carbon emissions at scale. We are focused on delivering our carbon capture solution efficiently, contributing to the United Kingdom net-zero goal.”

James Eyton, Head of CCUS at Viridor, adds: “We're delighted to have selected Technip Energies to perform the Front-End Engineering Design study for our game-changing Carbon Capture Project in Runcorn. Their selection follows a highly competitive tender process. It was essential for us to find a partner who shares in our vision for decarbonised waste treatment and has the experience and expertise to work alongside us to develop the world’s largest carbon capture project for energy from waste. With deliverability of the project a crucial goal, the global well-proven Shell CANSOLV® CO 2 capture technology has the potential to deliver over 95% CO 2 capture rates, which are needed to remove over 900,000 tonnes of CO 2 annually at our Runcorn site. We’re excited to work together to unlock the pathway to Net Zero, and beyond into negative emissions, for our business, the wider industry and the communities in which we operate.”

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO 2 management. The Company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by an extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our clients’ innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”) program, with its ADRs trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

About Viridor

Viridor is a sector leading resource recovery and recycling business focused on energy recovery and plastics recycling and reprocessing. We operate the largest fleet of EfW (energy from waste) facilities in the UK and the largest multi-line polymers reprocessing plant in the UK. Through our fleet of 10 EfW facilities, three plastics recycling and reprocessing sites, and a network of transfer stations, we process over three million tonnes of waste and recycling a year, producing enough energy to power c. 500,000 British homes.

Viridor’s purpose is to build a world where nothing goes to waste.

In May 2021, Viridor published an ambitious decarbonisation plan committing to reaching Net Zero by 2040 and to become the UK’s first net negative emissions waste management company by 2045. And we are committed to being a fully circular plastics recycling and reprocessing business by 2025.

For further information: www.viridor.co.uk

Contacts

Investor Relations Media Relations

Phillip Lindsay Jason Hyonne

Vice-President Investor Relations Press Relations & Social Media Manager

Tel: +44 207 585 5051 Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89

Email: Phillip Lindsay Email: Jason Hyonne

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Technip Energies’ (the “Company”) intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections about the Company’s future results of operations, anticipated revenues, earnings, cashflows, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “intend”, “foresee”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “may”, “estimate”, “outlook”, and similar expressions, including the negative thereof. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future developments and business conditions and their potential effect on the Company. While the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that the Company anticipates.

All of the Company’s forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant or beyond the Company’s control, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s historical experience and the Company’s present expectations or projections. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see the Company’s risk factors set forth in the Company’s 2023 Annual Financial Report filed on March 8, 2024, with the Dutch Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) which include a discussion of factors that could affect the Company’s future performance and the markets in which the Company operates.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no duty to and will not necessarily update any of the forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Attachments