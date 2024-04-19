Die-Attach Materials Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $983.9 Million by 2030, Driven by Rising Opportunities in Consumer Electronics

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Die-Attach Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Die-Attach Materials Market to Reach $983.9 Million by 2030



The global market for Die-Attach Materials estimated at US$741.4 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$983.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.







Die-Attach Paste, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$505.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Die-Attach Wire segment is estimated at 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $54.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR



The Die-Attach Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$54.3 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$374.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 377 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $741.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $983.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Opportunities in Consumer Electronics Sector Driving Growth

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2023

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2023

World Tablet PCs Market: Breakdown of Annual Volume Sales (in Million Units) for the Years 2013, 2018 & 2023

Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2023

Telecommunication: A Growing End-Use Sector

Uptrend in Medical Equipment Domain Augurs Well

Global Medical Devices Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2000, 2023 & 2025

Expanding Role of Electronics in Automotive Vehicles Encourages Market

Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics Per Vehicle (In US$) for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2023

Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million)

Expanding Electric Vehicle Market Extends Growth Opportunities

LED Technology: A New Growth Avenue

Widespread Acceptance of Smart Cards Bodes Well

Emphasis on Digitalization & Electronification Augment Market Prospects

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023

Quantum Computing Trends Widen the Business Case

Global Market for Quantum Computing (In US$ Million) for Years 2020 2024 & 2027

Increased Demand for Polymer Adhesives

Sustained Opportunities for Eutectic Die Bonding Augurs Well

Vital Role of Die Assembly in Semiconductor Packaging Underpins Growth

Epoxy Die Bonding Remains Relevant

Novel Opportunities in Photonics Manufacturing

Market to Gain from Growing Importance of 3D Packaging

MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Die-Attach Materials

Polymer Adhesives

Eutectic Die-attach Material

Conductive Die-attach Pastes

Non-Conductive Die-attach Paste

Conductive Die-attach Film

Non-Conductive Die-attach Film

Semi-Sintering and Sintering Pastes

Solder Pastes

Wafer Backside Coatings

Bonding Wires

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Dow Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman International LLC

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

H.B. Fuller Company

Heraeus Holding GmbH

AI Technology, Inc.

Bostik, an Arkema Company

ASM Pacific Technology Ltd.

Indium Corporation

CAPLINQ Corporation

Creative Materials, Inc.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.

DIAS Automation (HK) Ltd.

