Die-Attach Materials Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $983.9 Million by 2030, Driven by Rising Opportunities in Consumer Electronics

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Die-Attach Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Die-Attach Materials Market to Reach $983.9 Million by 2030
The global market for Die-Attach Materials estimated at US$741.4 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$983.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Die-Attach Paste, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$505.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Die-Attach Wire segment is estimated at 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $54.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR
The Die-Attach Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$54.3 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$374.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|377
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$741.4 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$983.9 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Opportunities in Consumer Electronics Sector Driving Growth
- Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2023
- Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2023
- World Tablet PCs Market: Breakdown of Annual Volume Sales (in Million Units) for the Years 2013, 2018 & 2023
- Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2023
- Telecommunication: A Growing End-Use Sector
- Uptrend in Medical Equipment Domain Augurs Well
- Global Medical Devices Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2000, 2023 & 2025
- Expanding Role of Electronics in Automotive Vehicles Encourages Market
- Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
- Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics Per Vehicle (In US$) for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2023
- Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million)
- Expanding Electric Vehicle Market Extends Growth Opportunities
- LED Technology: A New Growth Avenue
- Widespread Acceptance of Smart Cards Bodes Well
- Emphasis on Digitalization & Electronification Augment Market Prospects
- Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023
- Quantum Computing Trends Widen the Business Case
- Global Market for Quantum Computing (In US$ Million) for Years 2020 2024 & 2027
- Increased Demand for Polymer Adhesives
- Sustained Opportunities for Eutectic Die Bonding Augurs Well
- Vital Role of Die Assembly in Semiconductor Packaging Underpins Growth
- Epoxy Die Bonding Remains Relevant
- Novel Opportunities in Photonics Manufacturing
- Market to Gain from Growing Importance of 3D Packaging
MARKET OVERVIEW
- An Introduction to Die-Attach Materials
- Polymer Adhesives
- Eutectic Die-attach Material
- Conductive Die-attach Pastes
- Non-Conductive Die-attach Paste
- Conductive Die-attach Film
- Non-Conductive Die-attach Film
- Semi-Sintering and Sintering Pastes
- Solder Pastes
- Wafer Backside Coatings
- Bonding Wires
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- Die-Attach Materials - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 35 Featured)
- Dow Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Huntsman International LLC
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- H.B. Fuller Company
- Heraeus Holding GmbH
- AI Technology, Inc.
- Bostik, an Arkema Company
- ASM Pacific Technology Ltd.
- Indium Corporation
- CAPLINQ Corporation
- Creative Materials, Inc.
- BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
- DIAS Automation (HK) Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hx52ov
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment