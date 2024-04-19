Throat Lozenges Global Report 2024 | Now Available

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Throat Lozenges - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Throat Lozenges Market to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2030
The global market for Throat Lozenges estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Factors such as the rising prevalence of pharyngitis and the growing geriatric population are expected to drive demand for throat lozenges, positioning them for substantial growth in the market.
Hard Candy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Soft Candy segment is estimated at 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR
The Throat Lozenges market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|407
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$5.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Throat Lozenges - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- A Prelude to Throat Lozenges
- Global Economic Update
- Global Market Overview and Prospects
- Throat Lozenges Market to Witness Rapid Growth
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Prevalence of Pharyngitis to Drive Throat Lozenges Market
- Geriatric Population: A Key Demographic Segment Driving Demand for Throat Lozenges
- Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- Lozenges Score High Among Immunocompromised HIV Patients
- Rising Demand for OTC Products Augurs Well
- Rising Air Pollution Responsible for Growing Incidences of Respiratory Allergies Drives the Demand for Throat Lozenges
- Throat Lozenges: Recent Advancements
- Rising Health Consciousness and Trend of Self-Medication to Offer Immense Growth Opportunities
- Increased Focus on Self-care to Give a Boost to Market Prospects
- Continuous Innovations and New Product Launches Drive Market Growth
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 87 Featured)
- Bayer AG
- Cipla Ltd.
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
- Blackmores Limited
- Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd.
- Anabolic Laboratories LLC
- Eclipse Pharmacy Solutions Inc.
- Beenz Limited
- Apex Drug House
- Boiron USA
- Blooms The Chemist Management Services Limited
- DC Nutrition Group Inc.
- Bionorica SE
- Beekeeper`s Naturals Inc.
- Clyor Inc.
