Throat Lozenges Global Report 2024 | Now Available

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Throat Lozenges - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Throat Lozenges Market to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Throat Lozenges estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Factors such as the rising prevalence of pharyngitis and the growing geriatric population are expected to drive demand for throat lozenges, positioning them for substantial growth in the market.



Hard Candy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Soft Candy segment is estimated at 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR



The Throat Lozenges market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 407 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Throat Lozenges - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

A Prelude to Throat Lozenges

Global Economic Update

Global Market Overview and Prospects

Throat Lozenges Market to Witness Rapid Growth

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Pharyngitis to Drive Throat Lozenges Market

Geriatric Population: A Key Demographic Segment Driving Demand for Throat Lozenges

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Lozenges Score High Among Immunocompromised HIV Patients

Rising Demand for OTC Products Augurs Well

Rising Air Pollution Responsible for Growing Incidences of Respiratory Allergies Drives the Demand for Throat Lozenges

Throat Lozenges: Recent Advancements

Rising Health Consciousness and Trend of Self-Medication to Offer Immense Growth Opportunities

Increased Focus on Self-care to Give a Boost to Market Prospects

Continuous Innovations and New Product Launches Drive Market Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 87 Featured)

Bayer AG

Cipla Ltd.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Blackmores Limited

Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd.

Anabolic Laboratories LLC

Eclipse Pharmacy Solutions Inc.

Beenz Limited

Apex Drug House

Boiron USA

Blooms The Chemist Management Services Limited

DC Nutrition Group Inc.

Bionorica SE

Beekeeper`s Naturals Inc.

Clyor Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jihgl2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment