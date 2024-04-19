Global Test / Burn-in Sockets Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2030, Driven by Industrial Semiconductors and Robust Outlook for EVs

Dublin, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Test / Burn-in Sockets - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Test / Burn-in Sockets Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Test / Burn-in Sockets estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

A Prelude sets the stage for understanding the market outlook and challenges faced by burn-in socket makers in the semiconductor industry. Despite challenges, the market is expected to witness healthy growth, with world semiconductor industry revenue showing steady growth from 2015 to 2022.

The competitive landscape is analyzed, with insights into global key competitors' market share and their presence categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial in 2023. Recent market activity indicates opportunities driven by the accelerating pace of digital transformation, where survival equates to digital adoption. The evolution of device technology, coupled with the large-scale rollout of 5G technology, presents growth prospects for burn-in testing strategies, highlighting the importance of semiconductors in driving market dynamics.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $454.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Test / Burn-in Sockets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$454.4 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$552.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.



